 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Florida Man pleaded guilty after getting caught illegally shelling, I mean shipping turtles and venomous snakes from Georgia   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Snake, 35-year-old Ashtyn Michael Rance, Turtle, eastern box turtles, Reptile, Crime, Amniote, Box turtle  
•       •       •

297 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 01 Mar 2022 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shelling trifecta in play?
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entertainment?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tor_Eckman: Entertainment?


Viral marketing for the Ninja Turtle reboot
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems like a lot of work and risk for not a lot of reward.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, shell shocked!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd understand this being in entertainment tab if it was about stacking, but this, this is just inaccurate tabbing.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
3 eastern box turtles

There are several of these in my neighborhood that I run into about once a year.  I once saw two in one day.  I found one last year just sunning in my backyard.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size

But with snakes
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.