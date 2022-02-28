 Skip to content
(Politico)   Ukraine visits JetMax   (politico.com) divider line
35
    More: Interesting, World War II, Ukraine, European Union, control of fighter planes, Ukrainian pilots, European countries, Russian forces, Russia  
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Leave it to the EU to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jets are expensive, yo.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations assholes.  You could have made a difference but instead farked it all up.
Dickheads.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Leave it to the EU to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.


It reads as if the jets aren't coming from the EU, but from individual EU members on their own volition.   "EU to loan jets" would be wrong. "Poland to loan jets with EU blessing" is how I'm reading it.
 
k4mi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Leave it to the EU to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

It reads as if the jets aren't coming from the EU, but from individual EU members on their own volition.   "EU to loan jets" would be wrong. "Poland to loan jets with EU blessing" is how I'm reading it.


Yeah, pretty sure they already flew sorties out of Poland this morning already.

Poland doesn't want to be next of the list if Eukraine falls.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well congress always ants to get rid of the A10.. how about we let them have a few test drives at a low low rate in one of those bad boys? Painted blue and yellow of course.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: Well congress always ants to get rid of the A10.. how about we let them have a few test drives at a low low rate in one of those bad boys? Painted blue and yellow of course.


Extra points if they build their own factories for munitions and tooling after deciding the armored tank in the sky that goes Brrrrrt is the ride for them.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

k4mi: Yeah, pretty sure they already flew sorties out of Poland this morning already.


Paint them as Russian, to avoid any confusion.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Leave it to the EU to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.


No shiat. Figure it out people. Are you doing everything over Zoom?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Well congress always ants to get rid of the A10.. how about we let them have a few test drives at a low low rate in one of those bad boys? Painted blue and yellow of course.


Ha. Just think what 5 of Grandpas  old planes could do to that column countries are talking about.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Axeofjudgement: Well congress always ants to get rid of the A10.. how about we let them have a few test drives at a low low rate in one of those bad boys? Painted blue and yellow of course.

Ha. Just think what 5 of Grandpas  old planes could do to that column countries are talking about.


farking blood shed and death. It would be watching thousands of troops and conveys literally being ripped apart. We have 3x the military spending of farking China. And nothing clears ground to ground fighting from the skies better than that beast.

At this point except for unexploded munitions a carpet bombing is probably the best cost effective way though since it's not an active battleground.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe the US can 'lose' a few off a carrier.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Slovakia's small fleet of MiG-29s are the country's only fighter jets, and they are being serviced by Russian workers under contract, making their transfer a tough sell in Bratislava."

Yikes. Time to strip those MiGs down and remove all of the extra "features" that have been added.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukraine could use a fully-loaded B-52 to go on a quick little flight right about now.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Ukraine could use a fully-loaded B-52 to go on a quick little flight right about now.


Done. That's what I'm saying.

One little sweep and accessibility and forward movement is over.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Jets are expensive, yo.


So is having your country next on russias attack list.  It's much cheaper to loan out a few jets than it is to rebuild after a war
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Leave it to the EU to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

It reads as if the jets aren't coming from the EU, but from individual EU members on their own volition.   "EU to loan jets" would be wrong. "Poland to loan jets with EU blessing" is how I'm reading it.


"Soon after, a Ukrainian government official told POLITICO their country had sent pilots to Poland to pick up the jets and the Ukrainian parliament announced that the planes from Slovakia, Bulgaria and Poland would soon be on their way. But by Tuesday, Bulgaria and Slovakia said there was no deal to send fighters, and the Polish president, appearing at a Polish air base alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, said no planes would be flying any time soon."

Unless we're reading different articles, there are no jets coming for Ukraine "any time soon."
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: fanbladesaresharp: Axeofjudgement: Well congress always ants to get rid of the A10.. how about we let them have a few test drives at a low low rate in one of those bad boys? Painted blue and yellow of course.

Ha. Just think what 5 of Grandpas  old planes could do to that column countries are talking about.

farking blood shed and death. It would be watching thousands of troops and conveys literally being ripped apart. We have 3x the military spending of farking China. And nothing clears ground to ground fighting from the skies better than that beast.

At this point except for unexploded munitions a carpet bombing is probably the best cost effective way though since it's not an active battleground.


Yep. A hop n skip plane that can fly 20 feet off the ground with Men in Black armament makes it one of my fav military planes. Not many left so the US needs a good ruse as they're unique to well..... us. And congress has but scant days to decide.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Rent Party: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Leave it to the EU to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

It reads as if the jets aren't coming from the EU, but from individual EU members on their own volition.   "EU to loan jets" would be wrong. "Poland to loan jets with EU blessing" is how I'm reading it.

"Soon after, a Ukrainian government official told POLITICO their country had sent pilots to Poland to pick up the jets and the Ukrainian parliament announced that the planes from Slovakia, Bulgaria and Poland would soon be on their way. But by Tuesday, Bulgaria and Slovakia said there was no deal to send fighters, and the Polish president, appearing at a Polish air base alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, said no planes would be flying any time soon."

Unless we're reading different articles, there are no jets coming for Ukraine "any time soon."


I'm gonna bet you read the whole thing.

Check mate, liberoonie.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Axeofjudgement: fanbladesaresharp: Axeofjudgement: Well congress always ants to get rid of the A10.. how about we let them have a few test drives at a low low rate in one of those bad boys? Painted blue and yellow of course.

Ha. Just think what 5 of Grandpas  old planes could do to that column countries are talking about.

farking blood shed and death. It would be watching thousands of troops and conveys literally being ripped apart. We have 3x the military spending of farking China. And nothing clears ground to ground fighting from the skies better than that beast.

At this point except for unexploded munitions a carpet bombing is probably the best cost effective way though since it's not an active battleground.

Yep. A hop n skip plane that can fly 20 feet off the ground with Men in Black armament makes it one of my fav military planes. Not many left so the US needs a good ruse as they're unique to well..... us. And congress has but scant days to decide.


Well yeah. Between the titanium tub... the fact even If a damn engine is wrecked, it can still make it back. Then ya can load it with all the fun things... and that gun. That gun was designed by someone who said "hold my beer and watch this" and truly believed with all their soul "there is no such thing as overkill"
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Leave it to the EU to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

It reads as if the jets aren't coming from the EU, but from individual EU members on their own volition.   "EU to loan jets" would be wrong. "Poland to loan jets with EU blessing" is how I'm reading it.


EU was totally going to do it and then pussed out because they were afraid that might go too far and really really annoy Putin while he's playing with this missile command set is how I'm reading it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: fanbladesaresharp: Axeofjudgement: fanbladesaresharp: Axeofjudgement: Well congress always ants to get rid of the A10.. how about we let them have a few test drives at a low low rate in one of those bad boys? Painted blue and yellow of course.

Ha. Just think what 5 of Grandpas  old planes could do to that column countries are talking about.

farking blood shed and death. It would be watching thousands of troops and conveys literally being ripped apart. We have 3x the military spending of farking China. And nothing clears ground to ground fighting from the skies better than that beast.

At this point except for unexploded munitions a carpet bombing is probably the best cost effective way though since it's not an active battleground.

Yep. A hop n skip plane that can fly 20 feet off the ground with Men in Black armament makes it one of my fav military planes. Not many left so the US needs a good ruse as they're unique to well..... us. And congress has but scant days to decide.

Well yeah. Between the titanium tub... the fact even If a damn engine is wrecked, it can still make it back. Then ya can load it with all the fun things... and that gun. That gun was designed by someone who said "hold my beer and watch this" and truly believed with all their soul "there is no such thing as overkill"


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Turkey still has F-4s. 29 of them. They could lend those to Ukraine and do some solid damage to Russian armor. While an older girl these days, she's still a fast bomb and guided munitions truck. Finland has some F-18Ds they could "lease" to the Ukraine.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Axeofjudgement: fanbladesaresharp: Axeofjudgement: fanbladesaresharp: Axeofjudgement: Well congress always ants to get rid of the A10.. how about we let them have a few test drives at a low low rate in one of those bad boys? Painted blue and yellow of course.

Ha. Just think what 5 of Grandpas  old planes could do to that column countries are talking about.

farking blood shed and death. It would be watching thousands of troops and conveys literally being ripped apart. We have 3x the military spending of farking China. And nothing clears ground to ground fighting from the skies better than that beast.

At this point except for unexploded munitions a carpet bombing is probably the best cost effective way though since it's not an active battleground.

Yep. A hop n skip plane that can fly 20 feet off the ground with Men in Black armament makes it one of my fav military planes. Not many left so the US needs a good ruse as they're unique to well..... us. And congress has but scant days to decide.

Well yeah. Between the titanium tub... the fact even If a damn engine is wrecked, it can still make it back. Then ya can load it with all the fun things... and that gun. That gun was designed by someone who said "hold my beer and watch this" and truly believed with all their soul "there is no such thing as overkill"

[i.pinimg.com image 800x698]


I love pilots stories. They're already riding a godsdamn tank in the sky. It's a slow boat compared to other jets. It's armored to hell. It weighs a lot. And then they start talking about the gun recoil moving the farker.

Like ya gotta sit back. And just appreciate that it's a farking massive gun that flies.

I'm always amazed no one has ever replicated it.
 
baorao
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Rent Party: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Leave it to the EU to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

It reads as if the jets aren't coming from the EU, but from individual EU members on their own volition.   "EU to loan jets" would be wrong. "Poland to loan jets with EU blessing" is how I'm reading it.

"Soon after, a Ukrainian government official told POLITICO their country had sent pilots to Poland to pick up the jets and the Ukrainian parliament announced that the planes from Slovakia, Bulgaria and Poland would soon be on their way. But by Tuesday, Bulgaria and Slovakia said there was no deal to send fighters, and the Polish president, appearing at a Polish air base alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, said no planes would be flying any time soon."

Unless we're reading different articles, there are no jets coming for Ukraine "any time soon."


I was reading earlier that there are some technicalities to work through. The fighters can't be flown by NATO pilot to Ukraine, and they can't be permitted to fly through NATO airspace.

I don't know how you work that out without aircraft carriers or something. But somebody better figure out a farking loophole (such as that would somehow matter to the dictator threatening nuclear war and invasions)
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baorao: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Rent Party: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Leave it to the EU to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

It reads as if the jets aren't coming from the EU, but from individual EU members on their own volition.   "EU to loan jets" would be wrong. "Poland to loan jets with EU blessing" is how I'm reading it.

"Soon after, a Ukrainian government official told POLITICO their country had sent pilots to Poland to pick up the jets and the Ukrainian parliament announced that the planes from Slovakia, Bulgaria and Poland would soon be on their way. But by Tuesday, Bulgaria and Slovakia said there was no deal to send fighters, and the Polish president, appearing at a Polish air base alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, said no planes would be flying any time soon."

Unless we're reading different articles, there are no jets coming for Ukraine "any time soon."

I was reading earlier that there are some technicalities to work through. The fighters can't be flown by NATO pilot to Ukraine, and they can't be permitted to fly through NATO airspace.

I don't know how you work that out without aircraft carriers or something. But somebody better figure out a farking loophole (such as that would somehow matter to the dictator threatening nuclear war and invasions)


Throw them on some trucks or taxi them to just over the border.
 
BossLog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: fanbladesaresharp: Axeofjudgement: Well congress always ants to get rid of the A10.. how about we let them have a few test drives at a low low rate in one of those bad boys? Painted blue and yellow of course.

Ha. Just think what 5 of Grandpas  old planes could do to that column countries are talking about.

farking blood shed and death. It would be watching thousands of troops and conveys literally being ripped apart. We have 3x the military spending of farking China. And nothing clears ground to ground fighting from the skies better than that beast.

At this point except for unexploded munitions a carpet bombing is probably the best cost effective way though since it's not an active battleground.


The A10 will never go to sale/lend/lease to any international party. It would immediately be dismantled and study the GAU-8. Also 3X more money spent on military budget doesn't exactly mean much. The yuan goes much further when spent in China, and it's the same base materials we're ordering from them to build our own weapon systems.  I'm not saying they are at the same technological level as the U.S. but there is a reason China doesn't do much in the way of maintaining a global naval presence vs just using missile frigates and hypersonic anti ship batteries on man made island chains. Why bother even attempting to counter a country that has had 70 years to build global naval supremacy?

You are dead on though about helping Ukraine.  Kyiv is about to turn into Grozny 2.0.  supplying armed drones here is the best answer. Turkish TB2 drones equipped with gravity bombs are making short work of Russian columns.  Imagine instead they were leased reaper systems (conveniently with advisors for each operational position).  America is doing the best it can, which is in this case providing a terrifyingly detailed amount of intelligence to our Slavic brothers and sisters.  The rest of the EU might just be realizing that they have relied on the promise of the American clenched fist for far too long. The best thing I think can happen at this point is Moldova putting it's "neutrality" aside, allowing the EU to directly fight the separist Russian proxy there and immediately assist Ukraine in this endeavor.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Axeofjudgement: fanbladesaresharp: Axeofjudgement: fanbladesaresharp: Axeofjudgement: Well congress always ants to get rid of the A10.. how about we let them have a few test drives at a low low rate in one of those bad boys? Painted blue and yellow of course.

Ha. Just think what 5 of Grandpas  old planes could do to that column countries are talking about.

farking blood shed and death. It would be watching thousands of troops and conveys literally being ripped apart. We have 3x the military spending of farking China. And nothing clears ground to ground fighting from the skies better than that beast.

At this point except for unexploded munitions a carpet bombing is probably the best cost effective way though since it's not an active battleground.

Yep. A hop n skip plane that can fly 20 feet off the ground with Men in Black armament makes it one of my fav military planes. Not many left so the US needs a good ruse as they're unique to well..... us. And congress has but scant days to decide.

Well yeah. Between the titanium tub... the fact even If a damn engine is wrecked, it can still make it back. Then ya can load it with all the fun things... and that gun. That gun was designed by someone who said "hold my beer and watch this" and truly believed with all their soul "there is no such thing as overkill"

[i.pinimg.com image 800x698]


And you get to put yout own grafitti on it!! Good times.
 
baorao
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: baorao: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Rent Party: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Leave it to the EU to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

It reads as if the jets aren't coming from the EU, but from individual EU members on their own volition.   "EU to loan jets" would be wrong. "Poland to loan jets with EU blessing" is how I'm reading it.

"Soon after, a Ukrainian government official told POLITICO their country had sent pilots to Poland to pick up the jets and the Ukrainian parliament announced that the planes from Slovakia, Bulgaria and Poland would soon be on their way. But by Tuesday, Bulgaria and Slovakia said there was no deal to send fighters, and the Polish president, appearing at a Polish air base alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, said no planes would be flying any time soon."

Unless we're reading different articles, there are no jets coming for Ukraine "any time soon."

I was reading earlier that there are some technicalities to work through. The fighters can't be flown by NATO pilot to Ukraine, and they can't be permitted to fly through NATO airspace.

I don't know how you work that out without aircraft carriers or something. But somebody better figure out a farking loophole (such as that would somehow matter to the dictator threatening nuclear war and invasions)

Throw them on some trucks or taxi them to just over the border.


I don't know how they would take off. Could you close a freeway for a weekend?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Turkey still has F-4s. 29 of them. They could lend those to Ukraine and do some solid damage to Russian armor. While an older girl these days, she's still a fast bomb and guided munitions truck. Finland has some F-18Ds they could "lease" to the Ukraine.


Turkey won't take part in sanctions. Doubt they'll offer war planes: https://twitter.com/mutludc/status/1498774918787436545

Dictators stick together.
 
BossLog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Caelistis: Turkey still has F-4s. 29 of them. They could lend those to Ukraine and do some solid damage to Russian armor. While an older girl these days, she's still a fast bomb and guided munitions truck. Finland has some F-18Ds they could "lease" to the Ukraine.

Turkey won't take part in sanctions. Doubt they'll offer war planes: https://twitter.com/mutludc/status/1498774918787436545

Dictators stick together.


Turkish TB2 drones have been an absolute tide turner since 2014.  For just under 6 million a piece they have done far more with two on board gravity bombs than you can imagine.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Caelistis: Turkey still has F-4s. 29 of them. They could lend those to Ukraine and do some solid damage to Russian armor. While an older girl these days, she's still a fast bomb and guided munitions truck. Finland has some F-18Ds they could "lease" to the Ukraine.

Turkey won't take part in sanctions. Doubt they'll offer war planes: https://twitter.com/mutludc/status/1498774918787436545

Dictators stick together.


Right now it seems like a lot of "hey where'd you find this? It still works?", while also saying "da fuq? I don't know".
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BossLog: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Caelistis: Turkey still has F-4s. 29 of them. They could lend those to Ukraine and do some solid damage to Russian armor. While an older girl these days, she's still a fast bomb and guided munitions truck. Finland has some F-18Ds they could "lease" to the Ukraine.

Turkey won't take part in sanctions. Doubt they'll offer war planes: https://twitter.com/mutludc/status/1498774918787436545

Dictators stick together.

Turkish TB2 drones have been an absolute tide turner since 2014.  For just under 6 million a piece they have done far more with two on board gravity bombs than you can imagine.


That's business. They're not joining sanctions or giving away war planes.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BossLog: Axeofjudgement: fanbladesaresharp: Axeofjudgement: Well congress always ants to get rid of the A10.. how about we let them have a few test drives at a low low rate in one of those bad boys? Painted blue and yellow of course.

Ha. Just think what 5 of Grandpas  old planes could do to that column countries are talking about.

farking blood shed and death. It would be watching thousands of troops and conveys literally being ripped apart. We have 3x the military spending of farking China. And nothing clears ground to ground fighting from the skies better than that beast.

At this point except for unexploded munitions a carpet bombing is probably the best cost effective way though since it's not an active battleground.

The A10 will never go to sale/lend/lease to any international party. It would immediately be dismantled and study the GAU-8. Also 3X more money spent on military budget doesn't exactly mean much. The yuan goes much further when spent in China, and it's the same base materials we're ordering from them to build our own weapon systems.  I'm not saying they are at the same technological level as the U.S. but there is a reason China doesn't do much in the way of maintaining a global naval presence vs just using missile frigates and hypersonic anti ship batteries on man made island chains. Why bother even attempting to counter a country that has had 70 years to build global naval supremacy?

You are dead on though about helping Ukraine.  Kyiv is about to turn into Grozny 2.0.  supplying armed drones here is the best answer. Turkish TB2 drones equipped with gravity bombs are making short work of Russian columns.  Imagine instead they were leased reaper systems (conveniently with advisors for each operational position).  America is doing the best it can, which is in this case providing a terrifyingly detailed amount of intelligence to our Slavic brothers and sisters.  The rest of the EU might just be realizing that they have relied on the promise of the American clenched fist for far too long. The best thing I think can happen at this point is Moldova putting it's "neutrality" aside, allowing the EU to directly fight the separist Russian proxy there and immediately assist Ukraine in this endeavor.


You can't tell me after over 40 years an a10 hasn't been dissected by other countries. Sure it got an upgrade, but it's still 40+ years of the same basic "tank with big gun in the sky"
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baorao: Herr Flick's Revenge: baorao: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Rent Party: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Leave it to the EU to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

It reads as if the jets aren't coming from the EU, but from individual EU members on their own volition.   "EU to loan jets" would be wrong. "Poland to loan jets with EU blessing" is how I'm reading it.

"Soon after, a Ukrainian government official told POLITICO their country had sent pilots to Poland to pick up the jets and the Ukrainian parliament announced that the planes from Slovakia, Bulgaria and Poland would soon be on their way. But by Tuesday, Bulgaria and Slovakia said there was no deal to send fighters, and the Polish president, appearing at a Polish air base alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, said no planes would be flying any time soon."

Unless we're reading different articles, there are no jets coming for Ukraine "any time soon."

I was reading earlier that there are some technicalities to work through. The fighters can't be flown by NATO pilot to Ukraine, and they can't be permitted to fly through NATO airspace.

I don't know how you work that out without aircraft carriers or something. But somebody better figure out a farking loophole (such as that would somehow matter to the dictator threatening nuclear war and invasions)

Throw them on some trucks or taxi them to just over the border.

I don't know how they would take off. Could you close a freeway for a weekend?


I'm sure there has to be a large enough road to accommodate it.
I'm sure the Polish wouldn't mind.
 
