(Boise State Public Radio)   Man can no longer work in Idaho   (boisestatepublicradio.org) divider line
16
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A district court judgment has banned a Missouri man from doing business in Idaho after he allegedly fraudulently invoiced a lawmaker for millions of dollars.

If it was any other person, they would say: "Too bad, so sad" And they be out of millions of dollars.
 
Jaesop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: A district court judgment has banned a Missouri man from doing business in Idaho after he allegedly fraudulently invoiced a lawmaker for millions of dollars.

If it was any other person, they would say: "Too bad, so sad" And they be out of millions of dollars.


I mean, no, they wouldn't have had to pay the invoice lmao
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like his business was committing fraud which really shouldn't be allowed in any state.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA "It also means he can't send invoices to Idaho consumers for unordered goods or attempt to collect debts in Idaho that consumers don't owe."

WTF, was it legal for him to do that before the court decision?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: A district court judgment has banned a Missouri man from doing business in Idaho after he allegedly fraudulently invoiced a lawmaker for millions of dollars.

If it was any other person, they would say: "Too bad, so sad" And they be out of millions of dollars.


Um, no
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: FTA "It also means he can't send invoices to Idaho consumers for unordered goods or attempt to collect debts in Idaho that consumers don't owe."

WTF, was it legal for him to do that before the court decision?


It should be punishment to not allow him to send invoices to Idaho consumers for goods they did order and receive, nor be able to attempt to collect upon debts that Idaho consumers did owe to him in the past (though I doubt anything was actually received, guy sounds like a pure scam artist and never actually provided any products nor services).
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: FTA "It also means he can't send invoices to Idaho consumers for unordered goods or attempt to collect debts in Idaho that consumers don't owe."

WTF, was it legal for him to do that before the court decision?


No, but now it means they can go straight to contempt charges if he tries
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will just go after Montana now.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hah. I used to get those "invoices" from time to time when I worked for the State. There was one guy in the AG's office we would send them to.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess that's one way to do campaign finance reform.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If he had billed them for even $10,000 they might have just paid it and assumed they lost the paperwork, but this moron thought they wouldn't investigate a $480 million dollar invoice. Talk about shooting for the stars.
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But he is free to rip off people in the other 49 states.
Thanks Idaho
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So,
a man convicted of trying to effectively scam a senator out of $480 million gets a slap on the wrist, 11k in attorneys fees to pay, and basically just gets kicked out of Idaho....

Meanwhile, a man caught stealing a candybar as his third strike would get hard time?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Like a wild potato...
The B-52's - Private Idaho (Official Audio)
Youtube BxHyliIspkA
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So,
a man convicted of trying to effectively scam a senator out of $480 million gets a slap on the wrist, 11k in attorneys fees to pay, and basically just gets kicked out of Idaho....

Meanwhile, a man caught stealing a candybar as his third strike would get hard time?


Sounds about white.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

keldaria: I feel like his business was committing fraud which really shouldn't be allowed in any state.


the bill was for $480 million.

I suspect mental illness
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

