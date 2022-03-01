 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   That'll do, March 1st. That'll do   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy, Pig, Wild boar, domesticated pig, Domestic pig, Pig parties, National Pig Day, baby back ribs, Pork  
•       •       •

2078 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kind of misogynist to have this at the start of national women's month.  Or am I the misogynist for thinking it
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NATIONAL PIG DAY

Heartily approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wear lipstick to commemorate.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: I'll wear lipstick to commemorate.


No photos please.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i have SPAM heating in a pan right now
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, subby. It's going to be hard to top National Absinthe Day on the 5th.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Wonderful, Magical Animal (The Simpsons)
Youtube 7BZDZyRaGa8
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SUCK MY HOCKS, BIATCHES!!!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love me a pig parade. When's the next Trump rally? I got kettle corn.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We already have a problem with cops getting too big for their britches, now they have their own special day?
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Love me a pig parade. When's the next Trump rally? I got kettle corn.


Drink!
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmm..

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Kind of misogynist to have this at the start of national women's month.  Or am I the misogynist for thinking it


Wrong on both counts. You're misogynist for having a penis.

>>> ducks and runs away <<<
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: I dunno, subby. It's going to be hard to top National Absinthe Day on the 5th.


Absinthe day? Does that mean everyone stayth home from their schoolth and jobth?
 
Blathering Idjut [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
askideas.comView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
memezila.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
dejpknyizje2n.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Very excited
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"From A.A. Milne's Piglet to E.B. White's Wilbur, pigs have an endearing and flavorful quality about them that makes us love them."

Heh. That's funny.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mardi Gras has been replaced by Pig Day?   Why not both asks Mardi Taylor Pig who wants to sell eye bleach to those who try to imagine both.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cats are the laziest
Fark user imageView Full Size

But pigs can, too
Fark user imageView Full Size

/my cat
//not my pig
///Esther the wonder pig
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
National pig day?  Mmm.   Black forest ham, sharp cheddar, good multigrain.  Other fixins to personal taste.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Cats are the laziest
[Fark user image 425x318]
But pigs can, too
[Fark user image 425x425]
/my cat
//not my pig
///Esther the wonder pig


#notmypig
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
crow202.orgView Full Size

crow202.orgView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


(Different pigs, but they still count?)
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.