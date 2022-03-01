 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Congratulations, D.C. Farkers. You live in the 6th-most-expensive rental market in the United States. Now come on. With just a little bit of gumption and grit I'm sure you can get yourselves into the number 2 or 3 spot by next year   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who beat us out? I thought we were #3 behind NY and San Francisco?

*checks list*

Boston, okay.
Miami, a bit surprised, but given that it went up 35% over last year, fine.
San Jose? WTF?
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa Ana and Anaheim more expensive than Long Beach? Uh, go with the Long Beach.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: San Jose? WTF?


where do you think all the techbros that aren't in Seattle or San Fran are?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highest average salaries:
1. San Jose
2. San Fran
3. Washington DC
4. Boston
5. Seattle
6. New York
7. Hartford
8. Anchorage
9. Denver
10. San Diego

I guess move to where rent is very cheap. There are probably great jobs there.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rents will drop a little if Putin tosses an ICBM at it. So they've got that going for them.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon HQ2 is coming here. It can only get better worse.

/and the traffic! YAY
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Highest average salaries:
. . .
I guess move to where rent is very cheap. There are probably great jobs there.


Well, you want to either move to the highest average salary cross-referenced with lowest rent, or move to low rent if you grabbed a remote job from a high-salary location.

/article posted on Fark recently stated San Diego was least affordable city, even though it cost much less than S.F., because salary was nowhere near as high
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Who beat us out? I thought we were #3 behind NY and San Francisco?

*checks list*

Boston, okay.
Miami, a bit surprised, but given that it went up 35% over last year, fine.
San Jose? WTF?


San Jose is the Loudoun County of San Francisco.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Well, you want to either move to the highest average salary cross-referenced with lowest rent, or move to low rent if you grabbed a remote job from a high-salary location.


The second part only works if the company you remote-work for doesn't decide to base your salary on where you live instead of where they are.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1,950/month to live in the sweltering heat of Scottsdale, AZ?  Uh......no.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is the price of lumber and other construction materials still sky high? That might be slowing down the development of new housing.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
TFA:median prices for one-bedroom apartments have risen for a median of 13% in the last year.

Mathematically it makes sense (you take the median in each city, then take the median of those).  But in print that just looks weird.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wxboy: Dr.Fey: Well, you want to either move to the highest average salary cross-referenced with lowest rent, or move to low rent if you grabbed a remote job from a high-salary location.

The second part only works if the company you remote-work for doesn't decide to base your salary on where you live instead of where they are.


True dat.

/Just tell them you moved to Manhattan when you're in Western Pennsylvania.  Either way, you're too far to come into the home offices in Seattle, and maybe they'll never know.
 
undernova
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Paid $2300/mo. in Loudoun in 2013. Thanks, BAH.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why don't cha?  Just like you've been doing.  You all have a lot of money in DC.  How about you invest it in some real estate, whether you need it or not?  It's your constant  efforts to keep getting more that keep those prices dynamic.

cdn.flickeringmyth.comView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's what happens when the area you live in is desirable. Truly it is a failure of Democratic policies that create places that people want to live in.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Is the price of lumber and other construction materials still sky high? That might be slowing down the development of new housing.


Rental prices increase because companies like mine (I work for one of the largest owners and managers of rental apartment communities in the world) can raise them. That's it. That's literally it. We have the power to make people pay more, so we use it.

I've worked for some of the biggest landlords in America my whole career, and they all operate with the same 1 chief operating principal at all times - "How can we raise rents?" Various market factors only influence by how much we can get away with, not whether rent is going up. Rent is always going to go up by every penny we can get a renter to pay, by any means we can. Our costs go up, rents go up. Our costs go down, rent goes up.

There's exactly one thing, and ONE THING ONLY, which makes rental prices go down - enough vacant apartments to materially affect the bottom line. And when that happens the prices are lowered for the next couple leases, then raised back again - establishing a new baseline. With everyone in the neighborhood acting like this base rents tend to continue to rise over time regardless of other marketplace factors.

This is why I routinely pipe in to these threads to implore my fellow citizens to support regulating the absolute merciless fark out of landlords. Don't believe the FUD our industry puts out against housing regulations. Regulate us like crazy, we're utterly rapacious.

Protip - it's going to get a lot worse. Airbnb is coming - officially with the owner's stamp of approval and a cut of the proceeds going to the landlord- to a rental community near you, if they haven't already. The chief reason the executives of my company are salivating about it is because it has the potential to make more people less price sensitive to rent and rental increases, meaning once it's widespread it's about 15 minutes before dystopian future time.

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
knuckleankle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wxboy: Dr.Fey: Well, you want to either move to the highest average salary cross-referenced with lowest rent, or move to low rent if you grabbed a remote job from a high-salary location.

The second part only works if the company you remote-work for doesn't decide to base your salary on where you live instead of where they are.


Yes. I work remotely for a California company, get California pay and live in Montana. This is the way.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

undernova: Paid $2300/mo. in Loudoun in 2013. Thanks, BAH.


We were a little less than that back then but bought a house in 2015.  Definitely the right move at that time.  A house in our development just sold for $100,000 above asking price.  Renting may be super high but buying is even worse, unless you want to live in the WV or MD boonies and commute in on 9 or 15 every day, which is its own special hell.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: This is why I routinely pipe in to these threads to implore my fellow citizens to support regulating the absolute merciless fark out of landlords. Don't believe the FUD our industry puts out against housing regulations. Regulate us like crazy, we're utterly rapacious.

Protip - it's going to get a lot worse. Airbnb is coming - officially with the owner's stamp of approval and a cut of the proceeds going to the landlord- to a rental community near you, if they haven't already. The chief reason the executives of my company are salivating about it is because it has the potential to make more people less price sensitive to rent and rental increases, meaning once it's widespread it's about 15 minutes before dystopian future time.


I've seen some cities trying to prevent Airbnb abuse by requiring that residential properties be owned by individuals rather than businesses, that leases be at least 30 days in length, and/or that owners live at the property for anything shorter.

Rent control helps mitigate the mercilessness of landlords, but only for as long as those properties remain on the market.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: cyberspacedout: Is the price of lumber and other construction materials still sky high? That might be slowing down the development of new housing.

Rental prices increase because companies like mine (I work for one of the largest owners and managers of rental apartment communities in the world) can raise them. That's it. That's literally it. We have the power to make people pay more, so we use it.

I've worked for some of the biggest landlords in America my whole career, and they all operate with the same 1 chief operating principal at all times - "How can we raise rents?" Various market factors only influence by how much we can get away with, not whether rent is going up. Rent is always going to go up by every penny we can get a renter to pay, by any means we can. Our costs go up, rents go up. Our costs go down, rent goes up.

There's exactly one thing, and ONE THING ONLY, which makes rental prices go down - enough vacant apartments to materially affect the bottom line. And when that happens the prices are lowered for the next couple leases, then raised back again - establishing a new baseline. With everyone in the neighborhood acting like this base rents tend to continue to rise over time regardless of other marketplace factors.

This is why I routinely pipe in to these threads to implore my fellow citizens to support regulating the absolute merciless fark out of landlords. Don't believe the FUD our industry puts out against housing regulations. Regulate us like crazy, we're utterly rapacious.

Protip - it's going to get a lot worse. Airbnb is coming - officially with the owner's stamp of approval and a cut of the proceeds going to the landlord- to a rental community near you, if they haven't already. The chief reason the executives of my company are salivating about it is because it has the potential to make more people less price sensitive to rent and rental increases, meaning once it's widespread it's about 15 minutes before dystopian future time.

[bloximages. ...


When I was renting, I only rented from individuals (not companies) that didn't rent as their main form of income. Find yourself a good one (or halfway decent) if you can. Also, don't be afraid to move. That's one of the main benefits of renting. If your landlord sucks, or the place sucks, or the rent gets too high, move - if at all possible.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Begoggle: mongbiohazard: cyberspacedout: Is the price of lumber and other construction materials still sky high? That might be slowing down the development of new housing.

Rental prices increase because companies like mine (I work for one of the largest owners and managers of rental apartment communities in the world) can raise them. That's it. That's literally it. We have the power to make people pay more, so we use it.

I've worked for some of the biggest landlords in America my whole career, and they all operate with the same 1 chief operating principal at all times - "How can we raise rents?" Various market factors only influence by how much we can get away with, not whether rent is going up. Rent is always going to go up by every penny we can get a renter to pay, by any means we can. Our costs go up, rents go up. Our costs go down, rent goes up.

There's exactly one thing, and ONE THING ONLY, which makes rental prices go down - enough vacant apartments to materially affect the bottom line. And when that happens the prices are lowered for the next couple leases, then raised back again - establishing a new baseline. With everyone in the neighborhood acting like this base rents tend to continue to rise over time regardless of other marketplace factors.

This is why I routinely pipe in to these threads to implore my fellow citizens to support regulating the absolute merciless fark out of landlords. Don't believe the FUD our industry puts out against housing regulations. Regulate us like crazy, we're utterly rapacious.

Protip - it's going to get a lot worse. Airbnb is coming - officially with the owner's stamp of approval and a cut of the proceeds going to the landlord- to a rental community near you, if they haven't already. The chief reason the executives of my company are salivating about it is because it has the potential to make more people less price sensitive to rent and rental increases, meaning once it's widespread it's about 15 minutes before dystopian future time.

[bloximages. ...

When I was renting, I only rented from individuals (not companies) that didn't rent as their main form of income. Find yourself a good one (or halfway decent) if you can. Also, don't be afraid to move. That's one of the main benefits of renting. If your landlord sucks, or the place sucks, or the rent gets too high, move - if at all possible.


You're doing it right. That's the advice I give to anyone who asks me. Rent from a private landlord - though Wall Street is doing it's best to make those rarer and rarer. But for now, rent from a private landlord, and be prepared to move. Not all private landlords are created equal, so be prepared to move if you got a shiatty one.

But when *I* rent, I rent from private landlords. Keep in mind, I get an employee discount, and I still make that choice.
 
