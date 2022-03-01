 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Putin plans to bomb the sea, making this a particularly bad time to become a fish
68
•       •       •

68 Comments
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the Russians deploy nuclear weapons in combat, NATOs response will be overwhelming and rather brutal.
Because they don't have any choice. They WILL HAVE TO respond.
Nuclear weapons change the entire game.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess we found how we're going to fix climate change.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Well, I guess we found how we're going to fix climate change.


I wanna click the laugh button, but I feel like a cry button might be more appropriate.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally not the kind of thing an unhinged wannabe super villain would do. All he needs to do now is move into some kind of lair- oh wait.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, the Daily Star, hardcore Brexit supporter is saying "We'd better be careful with Russia and let them have what they want."
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Russian citizens, Putin and his family are in hiding in a nuclear bunker as he threatens to start a nuclear war.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Best Korea had nuked all the fish.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone needs a preemptive retaliatory MOAB strike
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's becoming increasingly obvious that Putin is more than willing to take the world with him rather than back down.
It's time for Russian generals and others around Putin to choose: your country or your leader.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still don't find this scenario likely, but I have to admit I can't entirely rule it out.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size


/Shut 'er down boys.  That's a wrap.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't tell this to the reddit hive mind. They are convinced he won't because "he wouldn't harm himself".

We are approaching the point of no return. Not bending to his instigation is important but at a point you've got to lay down the hammer. Preferably before nuclear holocaust.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Brits, always trying to make it about themself.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: It's becoming increasingly obvious that Putin is more than willing to take the world with him rather than back down.
It's time for Russian generals and others around Putin to choose: your country or your leader.


Apparently some Russian 'entrepreneur' just put a $1million bounty on Putin's head.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Putin thought he could just drop a threat of nuclear war and scare everyone into backing down...he has badly miscalculated the response.
Vlad has now managed to unite everyone against him.
 
swahnhennessy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I said yesterday, the British tabloids have a hard-on for nuke fear-mongering lately.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go small against the Russians in Ukraine, stop their forces in place

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once this is all over, if there were a tourist stop on the Eastern Ukrainian border where you could get out and piss into Russia, I'd make that trip.

They could charge $20 a wee.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian president might detonate a "tactical" nuclear warhead over the North Sea - somewhere between Denmark and the UK - to shock the international community

Respond by exploding one in the Black Sea close to Crimea.  We can play that game too.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what Putin wants.  The Russian economy is failing, and this is part of his plan to revitalize it with a brand new market. After Russsia launches a nuke, think about how much money Putin will rake in on fees he charges to use the brand new glass parking lot the other countries build for him.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Once this is all over, if there were a tourist stop on the Eastern Ukrainian border where you could get out and piss into Russia, I'd make that trip.

They could charge $20 a wee.


I'd pay it. I'd pay double if I could piss on Putin's grave.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If the Russians deploy nuclear weapons in combat, NATOs response will be overwhelming and rather brutal.
Because they don't have any choice. They WILL HAVE TO respond.
Nuclear weapons change the entire game.


An atmospheric "test" wouldn't automatically trigger a NATO response though. It would be a treaty violation, but in the "add it to the pile" category.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up on the UK cuisine: Fission Chips
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Don't tell this to the reddit hive mind. They are convinced he won't because "he wouldn't harm himself".

We are approaching the point of no return. Not bending to his instigation is important but at a point you've got to lay down the hammer. Preferably before nuclear holocaust.


"Appease Putin because he says scary words." .......   username checks out.
 
wademh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dear Vlad,

People keep asking what option have we left Putin as an escape route? How could he end this?

I see the dilemma. I have a suggestion. Gather a meeting of your closest advisors and top generals loyal to you. And then, detonate your suicide vest. You'll go down in history as the savior of Russia. It's the only way.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

reveal101: Private_Citizen: It's becoming increasingly obvious that Putin is more than willing to take the world with him rather than back down.
It's time for Russian generals and others around Putin to choose: your country or your leader.

Apparently some Russian 'entrepreneur' just put a $1million bounty on Putin's head.


Time for Pooty to sip on some Polonium Tea, have a light spritz of Novichok, fall down an open elevator shaft, land on some bullets, and then take a nice rest in a wood chipper.
 
major hatred
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If the Russians deploy nuclear weapons in combat, NATOs response will be overwhelming and rather brutal.
Because they don't have any choice. They WILL HAVE TO respond.
Nuclear weapons change the entire game.


I suggest to the world to play my favorite childhood game. Nuclear war by Steve Jackson games. There is never a winner. There are only losers.

When the time comes would you follow your leaders into their bomb shelters to live under their thumb till the day that you die? Isolated and a hell of their own making? It reminds me so much of the plot to the film Poltergeist 2 when I think about it. Jesus loves his little children. Who the f*** gave you kids guns?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Weaver95: If the Russians deploy nuclear weapons in combat, NATOs response will be overwhelming and rather brutal.
Because they don't have any choice. They WILL HAVE TO respond.
Nuclear weapons change the entire game.

An atmospheric "test" wouldn't automatically trigger a NATO response though. It would be a treaty violation, but in the "add it to the pile" category.


About a third of the various war exercises I participated in when I was with VQ2 assumed that a Russian first strike will be disguised as a "weapons test".
Our response systems were designed accordingly.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Take the quick way out, Pooty.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Next up on the UK cuisine: Fission Chips


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If the Russians deploy nuclear weapons in combat, NATOs response will be overwhelming and rather brutal.
Because they don't have any choice. They WILL HAVE TO respond.
Nuclear weapons change the entire game.


He's "openly" bloviating about nukes because he wants to scare people into backing off their support. He's counting on people being afraid enough he gets the supplies temporarily stopped so the Ukrainian government will fall.
 
Muta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's an shiat ton of traffic in the North Sea.  It would be hard to avoid a NATO asset setting off a nude there.
 
Muta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*nuke
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hasn't the sea suffered enough?
 
reveal101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Ivo Shandor: Weaver95: If the Russians deploy nuclear weapons in combat, NATOs response will be overwhelming and rather brutal.
Because they don't have any choice. They WILL HAVE TO respond.
Nuclear weapons change the entire game.

An atmospheric "test" wouldn't automatically trigger a NATO response though. It would be a treaty violation, but in the "add it to the pile" category.

About a third of the various war exercises I participated in when I was with VQ2 assumed that a Russian first strike will be disguised as a "weapons test".
Our response systems were designed accordingly.


When I did nuclear warfare training in the infantry they told us to bury our faces in the dirt so our eyes didn't melt.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Weaver95: If the Russians deploy nuclear weapons in combat, NATOs response will be overwhelming and rather brutal.
Because they don't have any choice. They WILL HAVE TO respond.
Nuclear weapons change the entire game.

He's "openly" bloviating about nukes because he wants to scare people into backing off their support. He's counting on people being afraid enough he gets the supplies temporarily stopped so the Ukrainian government will fall.


And instead Putin managed to get most of the world to unite against him.
If the idea was to scare people, he failed.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Putin needs to be removed from the board.  Hopefully one of his lieutenants is more loyal to life on Earth than to little Vlad.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Finally, us 'Mericans won't be the only country to use atomic fission weapons of mass destruction in times of war.

What a relief, right?

Wait...no

/chit!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Quick, somebody warn Henry Limpet.

Age check.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Muta: *nuke


Judges? ...We're going to have to accept your Weeners...

/Deploy all the nudes!!
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You know...... I think i need to go on vacation for a little while. All this talk of thermonuclear war makes me think, "Gee whiz, I bet Idaho is lovely this time of year."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What a maroon.  Everybody knows that you have to *scourge* the sea!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Go small against the Russians in Ukraine, stop their forces in place

[Fark user image 227x269]


Fark.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

reveal101: Private_Citizen: It's becoming increasingly obvious that Putin is more than willing to take the world with him rather than back down.
It's time for Russian generals and others around Putin to choose: your country or your leader.

Apparently some Russian 'entrepreneur' just put a $1million bounty on Putin's head.


Been saying it for days now...the Russian Mob will be the one to take him down
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: inglixthemad: Weaver95: If the Russians deploy nuclear weapons in combat, NATOs response will be overwhelming and rather brutal.
Because they don't have any choice. They WILL HAVE TO respond.
Nuclear weapons change the entire game.

He's "openly" bloviating about nukes because he wants to scare people into backing off their support. He's counting on people being afraid enough he gets the supplies temporarily stopped so the Ukrainian government will fall.

And instead Putin managed to get most of the world to unite against him.
If the idea was to scare people, he failed.


Yes and no. People have isolated him a bit because they finally figured out he's just going to keep being an unmitigated a$$hole. However they aren't taking direct action because they are afraid of "starting WWIII" or some such stupid shiat. Him openly bloviating about nukes, and the moron talking heads who go on tv telling the OOGA BOOGA! Russia is the USSR an their nukes are in totes perfect shape! lies, makes everyone afraid.

You really want to be afraid? Appease the bully who's invaded another country for bullshiat reasons to steal land to loot while building his own empire... AGAIN. The more you appease a$$holes like this, the more you encourage similar behaviors.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Muta: *nuke

Judges? ...We're going to have to accept your Weeners...

/Deploy all the nudes!!


So, apparently, Fark automatically changes "I n i t i a l    r e s p o n s e" to "Weeners"?

/I'll admit: I was not expecting that
 
Sun Worshiping Dog Launcher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weaver95: inglixthemad: Weaver95: If the Russians deploy nuclear weapons in combat, NATOs response will be overwhelming and rather brutal.
Because they don't have any choice. They WILL HAVE TO respond.
Nuclear weapons change the entire game.

He's "openly" bloviating about nukes because he wants to scare people into backing off their support. He's counting on people being afraid enough he gets the supplies temporarily stopped so the Ukrainian government will fall.

And instead Putin managed to get most of the world to unite against him.
If the idea was to scare people, he failed.


Look man, I got to be honest here: I am scared to death. As in a low level anxiety attack has been unfolding for me since last week. I get that NATO could be overwhelming and brutal, but what about Russia's response? I think we're all fooling ourselves that 1)Someone will stop him from firing and 2)That his missiles are going to fail or something. I hope for those things, but I feel that is a foolhardy optimism that is clouding judgement. You have been very, very optimistic in these threads and I have, over the years, taken you to be someone who is fairly logical and competent. What I am missing on this? Even if the entire world is united in this and right for it, how does that guarantee civilization is not ended anyway?
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Quick, somebody warn Henry Limpet.

Age check.


I have to change my Depends now. Thank you.
 
beekayy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cdn.quizzclub.comView Full Size
 
