 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   California debates naming heat waves to raise awareness of climate change. Because naming every winter storm Snowpocalypse Bertha has already raised your awareness of global warming, or something   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
    More: Unlikely, Warning system, Warning systems, extreme heat, Name, Ranking, Heat wave, Climate change, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2022 at 10:50 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People say California is dumb, and I get it. I am not a punch you in the face kind of guy, but I did just about lose it once when a Californian told me I was pronouncing Colorado and Nevada incorrectly. My whole life.

It was a Californian. Of course it was a Californian. People who don't know DUDE has always been a pejorative term, but who love telling people how to pronounce place names. Those are Californians. Awesome.

Sigh. So. Now they will name heat waves. And explain it to people who just come to visit. Won't that be wonderful. And when they move to Texas, Oregon, Colorado and NAVAH DA, they will bring their heatwave-naming ways with them.

/ I hope they use good names, starting with Asmodeus, Beelzebub, all the way to Zool.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: People say California is dumb, and I get it. I am not a punch you in the face kind of guy, but I did just about lose it once when a Californian told me I was pronouncing Colorado and Nevada incorrectly. My whole life.

It was a Californian. Of course it was a Californian. People who don't know DUDE has always been a pejorative term, but who love telling people how to pronounce place names. Those are Californians. Awesome.

Sigh. So. Now they will name heat waves. And explain it to people who just come to visit. Won't that be wonderful. And when they move to Texas, Oregon, Colorado and NAVAH DA, they will bring their heatwave-naming ways with them.

/ I hope they use good names, starting with Asmodeus, Beelzebub, all the way to Zool.


Sorry, I could t read your post so well as it is foggy morning Katniss here.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Heat causes more reported deaths per year on average in the United States than any other weather hazard, yet heat-related illnesses and deaths are generally preventable. Heat-related mortality (deaths) and morbidity (illnesses) increase during heat waves. In California, these numbers peaked in 2006, the year when the state experienced a prolonged and severe heat wave.

Heat-related illnesses encompass a broad spectrum of diseases, ranging from mild heat cramps to severe, life-threatening heat stroke, to death. Climate change is expected to lead to more frequent and extreme periods of warmer temperatures, thus posing a greater threat to public health.

More people die during heat waves than hurricanes, so yeah, we should farking warn people w/ a goofy name. It worked for Carmaggaeddon, when everybody actually listened and stayed the fark home.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: People say California is dumb, and I get it. I am not a punch you in the face kind of guy, but I did just about lose it once when a Californian told me I was pronouncing Colorado and Nevada incorrectly. My whole life.

It was a Californian. Of course it was a Californian. People who don't know DUDE has always been a pejorative term, but who love telling people how to pronounce place names. Those are Californians. Awesome.

Sigh. So. Now they will name heat waves. And explain it to people who just come to visit. Won't that be wonderful. And when they move to Texas, Oregon, Colorado and NAVAH DA, they will bring their heatwave-naming ways with them.

/ I hope they use good names, starting with Asmodeus, Beelzebub, all the way to Zool.


Zuul*
 
anfrind
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The problem isn't one of awareness.  Most Americans are aware of the dangers of climate change, but the American oligarchs believe they can ride it out, so they won't allow the government to take meaningful action.
 
Headso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bomb cyclone da bang a dang diggy diggy diggy said the boogy said up jump the boogy

(Get Ready)
My name is Rocckkkkkk...Salt!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is another stupid idea that isn't going to help in the least, but some of those dumb motherfarkers will be able to sleep at night, convinced that they "did something".

I had fun in San Diego, but that place is getting ridiculous. I lost count of how many buildings had their stupid cancer warning. A warning so vague that they might as well post it going outside as well. It just basically said "well, there are materials used in this building or materials used in its construction that can cause cancer". Mind you, they never listed what those materials were, where in the building they were, what to watch for, what not to do, none of that. It was the most vague blanket warning I've seen, and just as useless as this. If every single building in existence might have some kind of carcinogenic materials in it, it's not going to stop people from using buildings. It's another do-nothing "solution". And these aren't old buildings that might have asbestos or something, these are brand new builds.
 
12349876
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Every heat wave is a Karen.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: And these aren't old buildings that might have asbestos or something, these are brand new builds.


Exactly, shocking. New materials off-gas compounds that, in extreme concentrations may, at some point, cause problems including cancer. I get the impulse to want to prevent disease. But if everything is a cancer risk, then nothing is a cancer risk.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not a Californian, but I've been in webinars with several higher ed faculty from California (almost all of them, in fact it's with several faculty in the Cal State system), so can someone please confirm this for me: are they really that touchy about trigger warnings? I remember in Zoom chat that it seemed like whenever someone says something (especially from someone outside of CA) that may be contrary to the speaker, even if it's a valid comment, someone from CA jumps on them letting them know that it could be a potential trigger or something like that.

/CO, but not Boebert's CO
//not being snarky, I really am trying to understand them if I'm going to work with them
///I seem to click better with faculty from the East Coast for some reason
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: This is another stupid idea that isn't going to help in the least, but some of those dumb motherfarkers will be able to sleep at night, convinced that they "did something".

I had fun in San Diego, but that place is getting ridiculous. I lost count of how many buildings had their stupid cancer warning. A warning so vague that they might as well post it going outside as well. It just basically said "well, there are materials used in this building or materials used in its construction that can cause cancer". Mind you, they never listed what those materials were, where in the building they were, what to watch for, what not to do, none of that. It was the most vague blanket warning I've seen, and just as useless as this. If every single building in existence might have some kind of carcinogenic materials in it, it's not going to stop people from using buildings. It's another do-nothing "solution". And these aren't old buildings that might have asbestos or something, these are brand new builds.


Those signs are everywhere. Every single building you walk into will apparently give you cancer.

Can't beat waking up to the beach everyday though :).

/Staying behind the Orange Curtain
//San Clemente has some of the best damn beaches in the damn state.
///Jalama Beach is still my fav though

CSB:
I took my 13yr old into Disneyland for a few hours a couple nights ago and we hit his favorite ride, Autopia. As we finished and pulled into the station we waited about 10min for who knows what and I loudly proclaimed, "Oh look, they activated the 405 simulator."

That got a few chuckles from those around us.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Name them after oil and gas companies.  Any industry that is a heavy polluter.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.