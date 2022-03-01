 Skip to content
(MSN)   Remember that kid who had a twitter account that tracked Elon Musk's private jet? He's got a new account now, one that tracks the private planes of the Russian oligarchs, which should come in handy for anyone interested in seizing them   (msn.com) divider line
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seizing the planes or the oligarchs?

(Is Elon available for seizing?)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seize them and give them to the Televangelists?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Small aircraft have such a questionable safety record when flown by less experienced crews... be a shame if there were some accidents...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Guards!  Seize him!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ain't nuthin being seized. Miami condos (especially Trump's) are filled with Russians.
 
ongbok
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That kid is going to commit suicide.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: Ain't nuthin being seized. Miami condos (especially Trump's) are filled with Russians.


DeSantis is keeping the FL National Guard home to protect them.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you're Russian out and Putin these guys behind bars this could be helpful.
 
eagles95
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ongbok: That kid is going to commit suicide.


out an 8 story window onto polonium tipped bullets
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A strange game. The only winning move is not to play. How about a nice game of chess?
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sieze the planes, shoot the oligarchs
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh no. It crashed. Bird strike.

sigdiamond2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Counterpoint: "Why I Am of Two Minds About This Devious Child" by up-till-now-silent-for-15-years Farker Brian Americanman
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AeAe: Sieze the planes, shoot the oligarchs


Leave the canolli?
 
