 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Good news, everybody. Coors Light is finally ditching those environmentally unfriendly plastic 6-pack rings. Now if they'd only ditch the stuff that's inside the cans, they might have a product worth buying   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Coors Brewing Company, Brand, Molson Coors, Brand management, North America, Coors Light, single-use plastics  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are concerned with 6 pack rings, you are an idiot.
 
mrmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: If you are concerned with 6 pack rings, you are an idiot.


Fine. You win but make sure you call me Mr. Idiot. I'm a dignified Gentleman!
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the solid plastic ones, they can't be recycled in the normal sense so after I've saved up a few I drop them off at the local microbrewery so they can use them for their canning operation. Which is actually the better way to recycle.

Schlafly brewing uses paper 6 pack rings but they break too easily to actually carry the beers somewhere
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the solid plastic ones I'm talking about

pakitproducts.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if they would stop making Coors.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: If you are concerned with 6 pack rings, you are an idiot.


Any single use plastic is wasteful, and the plastic from 6 packs also has the added bonus of being able to trap wildlife that gets stuck in the rings, if you don't cut them up when you dispose of them.

Beer manufacturers in the UK have been moving to cardboard sleeves or bits that go over the tops of the cans. I've bought beer recently where they've had a bit of glue between them to hold them together. And a different style of plastic fastening that isn't ring based, but solves the trapping beasties problem.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: These are the solid plastic ones I'm talking about

[pakitproducts.com image 524x524]


from memory, Maui Brewing Co uses those but they are biodegradable / non plastic or some such.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you Subby! Coors Light is the nectar of the gods! Really though its my go to because you can drink cold suds all day and not be a train wreck.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a proud Canadian who has drunk good beer for about 35 years, I gotta say this;
Coors is what I piss in the morning.
I look forward to the disses to come.
 
Hamner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense - nothing gets subby's mom revved up like a cold Silver Bullet.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sewers Light is better than the full strength only because it waters down the foul taste.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The horse's bladder infection was cleared up recently, now that ivermectin and other horse meds are available again.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had huge banana slugs in our lanai and garden and Coors was the best for getting rid of them.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop with the plastic already. Use cardboard like you do for a six pack of bottles. Frikin morons.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: I like the solid plastic ones, they can't be recycled in the normal sense so after I've saved up a few I drop them off at the local microbrewery so they can use them for their canning operation. Which is actually the better way to recycle.


I was about to post about those. Even if the ARE recyclable in your area, we all know how THAT'S going.
I've got a stack of them. I reuse them to bring a selection to friends' houses, but as I'm homebrewing more these days, I don't have a huge stock of craft cans anymore. I think I will bring them to my local craft  brewer.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The horse's bladder infection was cleared up recently, now that ivermectin and other horse meds are available again.


you came to the right thread, friend.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Those thick plastic caps have mixed recycling potential:
https://www.growlermag.com/craft-beers-plastic-problem-recycling-six-packs/

This sounds quite interesting though (FTA):
"went a different route and created a "Snap Pack" that bonds cans together with glue "
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Stop with the plastic already. Use cardboard like you do for a six pack of bottles. Frikin morons.


I believe that was the point of the article. They in fact are switching to cardboard.

/silly me, I RTFA
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Only on coors light? Not in their other products?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now for Pepsi and coke to follow suite.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They already use cardboard for their eight packs. Might as well use it on the six packs too.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: As a proud Canadian who has drunk good beer for about 35 years, I gotta say this;
Coors is what I piss in the morning.
I look forward to the disses to come.


But is your pee brewed below freezing for a lighter crisper taste making it as cold as the rockies?

I think not!
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And I remember when we switched from paper to plastic to help the envirionment.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: vudukungfu: If you are concerned with 6 pack rings, you are an idiot.

Any single use plastic is wasteful, and the plastic from 6 packs also has the added bonus of being able to trap wildlife that gets stuck in the rings, if you don't cut them up when you dispose of them.

Beer manufacturers in the UK have been moving to cardboard sleeves or bits that go over the tops of the cans. I've bought beer recently where they've had a bit of glue between them to hold them together. And a different style of plastic fastening that isn't ring based, but solves the trapping beasties problem.


I don't think you have to cut them up if you actually throw them in the garbage can.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zez: I like the solid plastic ones, they can't be recycled in the normal sense so after I've saved up a few I drop them off at the local microbrewery so they can use them for their canning operation. Which is actually the better way to recycle.

Schlafly brewing uses paper 6 pack rings but they break too easily to actually carry the beers somewhere


My local beer shop has drop-off bin for them.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm assuming Coors is a case study for business schools. When I was in college *mumble mumble decades ago* Coors was the cheap beer you bought only because there was nothing cheaper. Since then all they've done is raise the price and pump up the advertising. It's the same cheap product.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mcmnky: I'm assuming Coors is a case study for business schools. When I was in college *mumble mumble decades ago* Coors was the cheap beer you bought only because there was nothing cheaper. Since then all they've done is raise the price and pump up the advertising. It's the same cheap product.


Dan Baum wrote a book called Citizen Coors which highlights how the last generations of the Coors family thought marketing was evil and they let themselves get annihilated by Anheuser Busch's move to being a national beer with huge advertising campaigns.  Meanwhile, Coors was forcing distributors to build refrigerated warehouses back when they were a regional beer with the mystique of rarity.  They were so late to the marketing game that they merged with Miller just to stay alive - the recipes/methods for brewing really hadn't changed much from the original products from the 1880s.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Weren't Plastic Rings banned in the 90s?
 
gregario
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Eh. I like Coors Light. But it has to be ice cold. But I also can't stand craft beer so my opinion at least among beer drinkers, is worthless. In fact, I never much cared for beer in the first place. So that is definitely not a strong endorsement for Coors.

/can't stand coffee either
/I seem pretty sensitive to bitter flavors
/whatever
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
lol at buying your beer in quantities of 6.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: lol at buying your beer in quantities of 6.


Heh.

Well....if you're taking about IPAs and stouts, I get it.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mcmnky: I'm assuming Coors is a case study for business schools. When I was in college *mumble mumble decades ago* Coors was the cheap beer you bought only because there was nothing cheaper. Since then all they've done is raise the price and pump up the advertising. It's the same cheap product.


My college years (only one decade) we were coors (unless bud was on sale). Then we moved to Keystone light (also brewed by coors). There was an internet rumor keystone was "rejected" or bottom barrel coors but repackaged for cheaper. Plus it came in 30 packs.

Another odd observation was people who would drink coors/bud interchangeably hated miller lite. And people who drank miller hated bud/coors. Extremely little crossover.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Sponge: WhiskeySticks: lol at buying your beer in quantities of 6.

Heh.

Well....if you're taking about IPAs and stouts, I get it.


Six barrels?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.