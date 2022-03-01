 Skip to content
(CNN)   Your parents think CBD is the same thing as marijuana. They also still talk about taping things on television, complain about the music they used to listen to being called classic rock now, and will spend literally 2 minutes digging for exact change   (cnn.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents are, thankfully, dead. If they were alive today I have no doubt whatsoever they would have life-size cutouts of Donald and Melania to worship, would be spending what little inheritance I got on invermectin, and would be screaming STOP THE STEAL while masturbating furiously to pictures of shirtless Putin.

They were assholes, through and through.

They were even worse than my in-laws, and that's impressive.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yikes
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't care what dumbfarks think.

They sell CBD at Kroger.  Do they sell the marijuanas at Kroger? Then unplug some of the shiat from your skulls.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My dad is 79 and uses CBD for back and hip pain.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're incorrect.  THC actually does something.

/runs
 
kukukupo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No, no, no and no.

And my parents are boomers.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When does rock officially become classic, anyway? Is it like classic car plates?

/Recently heard someone refer to Pearl Jam as classic rock, did a double take.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My dad is 79 and uses CBD for back and hip pain.


I thought it was bullshiat, until I started using a balm on my chronic joint injuries.  Now I'm a believer.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Rapmaster2000: My dad is 79 and uses CBD for back and hip pain.

I thought it was bullshiat, until I started using a balm on my chronic joint injuries.  Now I'm a believer.


"Chronic joint" issues?  Seems you'd need actual THC for those.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: When does rock officially become classic, anyway? Is it like classic car plates?

/Recently heard someone refer to Pearl Jam as classic rock, did a double take.


I think it has to be 20-25 years old?
 
payattention
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, my mother also feels (she stopped saying it) that chiropractors are quacks and that mental health is something you consider only after a person shoots up an entire building and then blows up an airport. And... get this... she was a nurse for 45 years!

/and they wonder why I am so farked up in the head.
//both sides of the family had suicides and massive depressions
///they were just considered 'weak'...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've been told CBD will do absolutely ANYTHING except get you high. Joint pain? CBD. Nervous of public speaking? CDB. Lost your car keys? CB FARKING D!
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

b0rg9: They're incorrect.  THC actually does something.

/runs


Im convinced eating cbd doesn't do anything. Those pills and oils are dumb. The balms and rubs are quite nice though.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My mother in law recently told me she was taking CBD gummies to help her sleep. Then she told me she was taking THC gummies during the day and giggled
 
payattention
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Priapetic: born_yesterday: Rapmaster2000: My dad is 79 and uses CBD for back and hip pain.

I thought it was bullshiat, until I started using a balm on my chronic joint injuries.  Now I'm a believer.

"Chronic joint" issues?  Seems you'd need actual THC for those.


Yep! And it works wonders!
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: When does rock officially become classic, anyway? Is it like classic car plates?

/Recently heard someone refer to Pearl Jam as classic rock, did a double take.


Former radio guy, rock to turn classic is roughly the same as a car, 25 years.

Not to thread jack, but its one of the main reasons the lite rock station in your area lists "Songs from the 80's, 90's and today".  They haven't marketed the "today"  part because no one can agree what to call the turn of the century stuff.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: When does rock officially become classic, anyway? Is it like classic car plates?

/Recently heard someone refer to Pearl Jam as classic rock, did a double take.


If you could have conceived a child at an act's concert and that child is now old enough to drink, that band is now classic rock.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CBD = MJ...

If only it were so.
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: When does rock officially become classic, anyway? Is it like classic car plates?

/Recently heard someone refer to Pearl Jam as classic rock, did a double take.


Tell me you are old without telling me you are old.

This is just a guess but if you know the words to the song. . . . it is classic rock.
 
nytmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
CBD is advertised with a pot leaf.
 
2headedboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
None of that is even remotely true, except the classic rock part. I can ignore the gray, the wrinkles and the aches and pains, but Zeppelin is classic rock, not Pearl Jam, damn it!

/get off my lawn
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: My parents are, thankfully, dead. If they were alive today I have no doubt whatsoever they would have life-size cutouts of Donald and Melania to worship, would be spending what little inheritance I got on invermectin, and would be screaming STOP THE STEAL while masturbating furiously to pictures of shirtless Putin.

They were assholes, through and through.

They were even worse than my in-laws, and that's impressive.


Yikes!
That's impressive in the worst way!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So the Cheech and Chong, Hunter S. Thompson, and Timothy Leary generation thinks cbd is same thing as marijuana? What kind of acid are they on?
 
advex101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: When does rock officially become classic, anyway? Is it like classic car plates?

/Recently heard someone refer to Pearl Jam as classic rock, did a double take.


Classic rock as a genre was invented because those that grew up with that music didn't like the term that actually applied.  Oldies.  It was 40 or 50 years ago, they are oldies.  Sorry Boomers, you have become your parents.
/I'm 65 and understand this.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: When does rock officially become classic, anyway? Is it like classic car plates?

/Recently heard someone refer to Pearl Jam as classic rock, did a double take.

Ten

is over 30 years old. Some notable artists with albums that were 30 years old when Tenwas released are Elvis, John Coltrane, Frank Sinatra, Miles Davis, and Patsy Cline. Every Beatles album was more recent at the time of Ten's release than Tenis now.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: When does rock officially become classic, anyway? Is it like classic car plates?

/Recently heard someone refer to Pearl Jam as classic rock, did a double take.


Likely. Figure 20-25 years to get classic plates and the same for a generation to pass, so yeah.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: So the Cheech and Chong, Hunter S. Thompson, and Timothy Leary generation thinks cbd is same thing as marijuana? What kind of acid are they on?


Wrong generation.  The article is about parents with kiddos under 18.  Millenials.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nytmare: CBD is advertised with a pot leaf.


Well, it is a compound from the same plant after all.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My mom wants to know why it's so hard to keep those damn CBD gummies lit.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who the fark listened to Pearl Jam in the first place?
I assume it was people who couldn't wait for the next Spin Doctors album to drop.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

2headedboy: None of that is even remotely true, except the classic rock part. I can ignore the gray, the wrinkles and the aches and pains, but Zeppelin is classic rock, not Pearl Jam, damn it!

/get off my lawn


Pearl Jam's 10 is over 30 years old.

Sgt Pepper album turned 30 in 1997


Face it, your old
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: So the Cheech and Chong, Hunter S. Thompson, and Timothy Leary generation thinks cbd is same thing as marijuana? What kind of acid are they on?


Hunter S Thompson was, of course, be known to be extremely typical for his time.
 
slantsix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

payattention: Well, my mother also feels (she stopped saying it) that chiropractors are quacks and that mental health is something you consider only after a person shoots up an entire building and then blows up an airport. And... get this... she was a nurse for 45 years!

/and they wonder why I am so farked up in the head.
//both sides of the family had suicides and massive depressions
///they were just considered 'weak'...


Are we siblings? Because yeah. I could have written that.

BTW chiropractors ARE quacks.
 
sniderman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vonzales
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CBD delta 8 and 9 have THC, so very much the same as marijuana.

I don't care for delta 8.
Delta 9 is great!
I like cutting the gummies into portions and controlling the dosage.
2mg to feel relaxed
5mg might feel like a small buzz similar to a couple drinks.
10mg or more feels pretty high
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

payattention: Well, my mother also feels (she stopped saying it) that chiropractors are quacks and that mental health is something you consider only after a person shoots up an entire building and then blows up an airport. And... get this... she was a nurse for 45 years!

/and they wonder why I am so farked up in the head.
//both sides of the family had suicides and massive depressions
///they were just considered 'weak'...


Chiropractors are quacks.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: My parents are, thankfully, dead. If they were alive today I have no doubt whatsoever they would have life-size cutouts of Donald and Melania to worship, would be spending what little inheritance I got on invermectin, and would be screaming STOP THE STEAL while masturbating furiously to pictures of shirtless Putin.

They were assholes, through and through.

They were even worse than my in-laws, and that's impressive.


The only thing crazier than you saying that you are thankful your parents are dead because they'd have liked Trump are the people giving you smart votes for saying it. Move on people. Every passing day I become more convinced that Trump derangement syndrome needs to be added to the DSM .
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vonzales: CBD delta 8 and 9 have THC, so very much the same as marijuana.

I don't care for delta 8.
Delta 9 is great!
I like cutting the gummies into portions and controlling the dosage.
2mg to feel relaxed
5mg might feel like a small buzz similar to a couple drinks.
10mg or more feels pretty high


Delta 9 IS weed.

Delta 8 and Delta 10 are the biggies right now in CBD.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My mother is a 77-year-old cancer patient who started using edibles so she can sleep at night. She doesn't fark around with that CBD stuff, she just eats weed.

Last week, her heart rate was at like 150 for six hours for undetermined reasons. At the hospital, they gave her fentanyl and then electrocuted her to reset it.

/Ma knows how to PARTY
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When my grandmother was born, Benz's patent of the car was a few years in the future, lightbulbs had just gone on sale. When she died it had been over a decade since men walked on the moon and people had electronic computers in their homes. The trope that the elderly are flummoxed by technology is insane.
 
alizeran
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My mom smokes weed occasionally, and has since before I was born (1967). It was never a big deal my whole adult life.
 
invictus2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

2headedboy: None of that is even remotely true, except the classic rock part. I can ignore the gray, the wrinkles and the aches and pains, but Zeppelin is classic rock, not Pearl Jam, damn it!

/get off my lawn


Is,that Freedom Rock? Well, turn it up!!

Freedom Rock Commercial A classic
Youtube 2eGWW8KOQio
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Snake oil.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I asked someone at the store where the tin foil was.  Kid looked at me like "whaaa?"
/ I'm only 45
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That people deny that shiat they listened to as a kid is now classic just shows you how transparent Boomers were.

Boomers then: "I don't need your Smashing Nirvanas or whatever, I got Zeppelin and the Stones, they're CLASSIC."
Millennials now: "Pearl Jam can't be classic rock, classic rock is for lame old people."
 
blodyholy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If my parents were alive today, they'd likely not give two shiats about the legality of pot/CDB products, but would probably frown on my using it (especially as a young blodyholy).

It helps that by and large Canadians have for the most part collectively not given two shiats about a plant that grows in the ground that makes you feel funny.

Mom and dad never had the booze/pot talk w/me, but sure drove home the message of not getting a girl farking pregnant.
 
vonzales
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Snake oil.


Never tried it
Is that a skin care product?
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I must be in that grey area as GenX. My music is considered classic rock and it makes me feel old and I used to "tape" all kinds of TV shows/movies (god forbid something like a football game ran long before your show started.  That really used to piss me off.)  But I also take CBD (because I'm old and things are starting to hurt) and wish my stupid state would legalize marijuana already, and I couldn't care less about exact change.  Hell I rarely even carry cash anymore.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: That people deny that shiat they listened to as a kid is now classic just shows you how transparent Boomers were.

Boomers then: "I don't need your Smashing Nirvanas or whatever, I got Zeppelin and the Stones, they're CLASSIC."
Millennials now: "Pearl Jam can't be classic rock, classic rock is for lame old people."


Our local classic rock station (the one I listened to growing up in the 90's) recently started peppering bands like RHCP, Pearl Jam (as you mention), Foo Fighters -- you know, 90's rock artists into their playlist.

Yah, I had a sad when I heard Man in the Box when I switched the radio on.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Snake oil.


It is not
More research needs to be done on the endocannabinoid system, but it's a real thing.

As for CBD being marijuana....

it is, sometimes.
Marijuana refers to the dried flowers of the cannabis plant. Sometimes it contains THC, sometimes it's just the other 600-700 cannabinoids.


What they are calling CBD is unclear and I personally wouldn't trust any tincture or elixir. I use the dried flower. So I will give you that some companies may be selling things labeled CBD that are suspect.

Since the headline of TFA is shiat, I'm not going to bother reading it. Instead I'm going to go smoke a phat phatty and wander around outside in my underwear.
 
