(NPR) Wireless headphones haven't really been a thing for very long, but kids these days are all over the wired ones because of the "nostalgia value." Man, wait until they discover cassette tapes
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wired headphones are superior for one major reason: I've yet to see a pair of wireless buds with replaceable batteries, so once those Li-Ion batteries go, the buds go with 'em, even if, had they been wired, they could still last for many, many years still.
 
turboke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Wired headphones are superior for one major reason: I've yet to see a pair of wireless buds with replaceable batteries, so once those Li-Ion batteries go, the buds go with 'em, even if, had they been wired, they could still last for many, many years still.


I also yet have to see a wired headphone run out of juice in the middle of a meeting.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I still use wired, I have less problems with them
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got some wired headphones for skiing but the cord shorted almost immediately. Debating about soldering in a new cord vs just getting Bluetooth headphones.
 
petec
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"When the kids on the internet are talking about like 2014core or tumblr fashion..."


Please tell me that no one is really doing that.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Iron Maiden: 'The Number Of The Beast' anniversary to be released on cassette tape
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Wired headphones are superior for one major reason: I've yet to see a pair of wireless buds with replaceable batteries, so once those Li-Ion batteries go, the buds go with 'em, even if, had they been wired, they could still last for many, many years still.


Every tool has it's use.

When phones used to suck more juice than a WWE star, wireless was useless to me.

But as we pay assloads of money for a phone (buyers choice, of course) with bigger batteries, and literally no more phone jacks, I've gone more towards wireless.

But when it's summer and this large arsed brick, that wire gets in the way unless I suffer the uncomfortable sensation of a wire under my shirt. Wireless while out and about.

At home? Wired, ftw. No wasting batteries when i have no reason to.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I stopped using wireless for wired not only because of battery juice running out, but because I'm not fond of pauses, stops, reconnects, etc. in the middle of stuff.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Wired headphones are superior for one major reason: I've yet to see a pair of wireless buds with replaceable batteries, so once those Li-Ion batteries go, the buds go with 'em, even if, had they been wired, they could still last for many, many years still.


Until the wiring breaks internally right at the point where the plug and the relief ends.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: I still use wired, I have less problems with them


Fewer.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "When the kids on the internet are talking about like 2014core or tumblr fashion..."


Please tell me that no one is really doing that.


For any given stupid thing, someone is doing it or has done it or will do it.

Often that someone is Florida Man, but Local Teenager gives him a run for his money.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And besides the battery issues- there're more difficult to lose.  You can pop them out quickly and let it dangle while you deal with whatever you need to do, then put it back in.

I have two coats with places to clip the wires in, so you can pop them out, and they're captured without falling to the floor.  The only problem is when you first start using a coat with the feature, and take it off but forget to take the earbuds out.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wired ones are about 1/10th the price, more stable long term and sturdier.  I like the idea of wireless ones but in practice? Not worth the hassle cost or rate of failure (either through loss or battery depletion)
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for them to sell wireless earbuds with a lanyard I can use to tether them to my phone so I won't risk losing them.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Assure you, kids are knot all over the wired headphones
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's got to be an element of airpods, which are basically the gold standard of wireless audio, being... well... a trash product.

Apple can screech all they want about the audio fidelity, but size matters (for audio drivers). Then throw in charging/battery, losing them, random disconnects, waiting to connect, and so on. Wired headphones, plug them in and they work immediately every time, they sound good, and they're cheaper to boot.

They're also no longer the must-have status symbol anymore, every boomer dad has a pair. Which is especially a death knell in the fashion space.
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
$70
etymotic.comView Full Size


+

$10

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

= Wireless headset with emergency wired backup.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


No mic while wired, because they use the same jack, but no battery use while wired either. By the time the battery doesn't hold a charge, there will most likely be enough wear and tear i'd be replacing it anyway. My office phone is my cell phone. Sound clarity on the headset >> earbuds >> iphone speakers.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
AirPods Pro.  I'll never go back. Noise canceling. Recharge in under 30 minutes. Last 5 hours. Good bass. Work seamlessly with my phone. Sound great. And comfortable. I still have my wired pair I use with my home stereo - but that's becoming a rare event. I'm remodeling my house now that I'm retired and having the cord dangling for my ears would actually be dangerous. Plus I don't need to use earplugs when I'm using power tools. Now that all of us old farks have AirPods dangling from our ears, kids want to be different. My 20 year old 'discovered' vinyl. Now she claims it's the only way to hear the music properly.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: I'm still waiting for them to sell wireless earbuds with a lanyard I can use to tether them to my phone so I won't risk losing them.


There's dozens of wireless earbud cords on Amazon that will keep your buds tethered to you.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My work bought me a pair of really expensive bluetooth headphones. I pitched them after a month and went with a cheap wired set. No battery issues, no driver issues, not crapware you have to install to get the things working. Just plug it in and go. I really don't understand why everybody is so jazzed about wireless headphones; from my perspective the tech just isn't there yet. Show me a pair of bluetooth headphones that can delivery the same reliability as wired at a comparable cost and I'll think about it.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You're gonna have to pry the Sennheiser hd25's(with field replaceable wires) off my cold dead corpse
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tumblrcore? That sounds not only stupid and terrible, but also extremely cringe.

And wtf is 2014core? Is that just stuff from 2014? Why is that a thing? Probably 9/10ths of my stuff is from 2014 or earlier. What a waste of time to fetishize stuff that people still use unironically on a daily basis. "Oh look at me I just got this old iPhone 6 and I'm going to use it on my insta. I'm so hip and cool." No. No you're not.
 
slantsix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Being a curmudgeonly type, I have a few pet peaves in my life. Maybe at the top of the list is wired headphones. Hate. HATE.

I have probably 8 different sets of wireless headphones. It's taken me a while to find some that work with my ear shape(s). I have cauliflower ears and the hard, formed buds (like the old Apple ones) don't stay in, but I'm allergic (well, chemically sensitized) to the plastic rubber used in the softer types. So it's been a real blast trying to find ones that fit / don't fall out, and also don't literally make my ears bleed (which still happens if I wear them too long).  Sound quality is like 5th on my list of headphone priorities.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They have batteries, poorer sound quality, have finnicky bluetooth connections, etc. but I love my wireless headphones because they're wireless. Not being tied to a six foot long cord is soooooo much better.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wireless have their uses, but all wireless headphones have an additional layer of compression.  In a side-by-side sound test, cheap wired sets will regularly beat out more expensive wireless sets.

/Still daily driving the Sony MDR-V6's I bought in 2005.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
8-track for the win
 
someonelse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As a kid, my parents had big, pillowy headphones, with the big honkin' audio jack to plug into the hi-fi. I've never found headphones as comfortable as those, and I doubt I ever will.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm no luddite, but as a former professional DJ, I'm wired for life. My Sony MDR-V6s are dope af.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

someonelse: As a kid, my parents had big, pillowy headphones, with the big honkin' audio jack to plug into the hi-fi. I've never found headphones as comfortable as those, and I doubt I ever will.


They never stopped making those.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kids already know about cassette tapes, they're retro-cool now. If you have any letter winger tapes, now's the time to get rid of them before they go back to being worthless.

My 14 year old nephew has given multiple breathless arguments on the merits of cassettes to me and my brother, who dropped dropped those for CDs the moment we could afford it back in the day.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Kids already know about cassette tapes, they're retro-cool now. If you have any letter winger tapes, now's the time to get rid of them before they go back to being worthless.

My 14 year old nephew has given multiple breathless arguments on the merits of cassettes to me and my brother, who dropped dropped those for CDs the moment we could afford it back in the day.


*Leftover, not letter.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Wired headphones are superior for one major reason: I've yet to see a pair of wireless buds with replaceable batteries, so once those Li-Ion batteries go, the buds go with 'em, even if, had they been wired, they could still last for many, many years still.


I have a pair of wireless headphones, that also can become wired headphones, by just plugging in the wire that came with them. Even with dead batteries.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bluetooth SUCKS for headphones! "Pairing", "unpairing", "pairing", etc.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: ThomasPaineTrain: Kids already know about cassette tapes, they're retro-cool now. If you have any letter winger tapes, now's the time to get rid of them before they go back to being worthless.

My 14 year old nephew has given multiple breathless arguments on the merits of cassettes to me and my brother, who dropped dropped those for CDs the moment we could afford it back in the day.

*Leftover, not letter.


I was wondering if letter winger was some indie band that I've never heard of.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I still used wired ones because, honestly, wireless sucks. It's also why I use a wired ethernet connection for computers in my house. I'd rather run cables through my walls than have to deal with wireless connectivity crapping out for no good reason.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I mostly use wireless for work, I work from home and like to wader around the house, maybe make a sandwich.

Since my phone doesn't have a jack I have a few wireless receivers, but I often use wired headphones since the wireless are limited in volume and usually lack some fidelity compared to even average headphones.

Also, I have some really comfortable wired headphones for listening, and there's no point in wearing them, no matter how good the sound, if they're uncomfortable for the duration.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: Tumblrcore? That sounds not only stupid and terrible, but also extremely cringe.

And wtf is 2014core? Is that just stuff from 2014? Why is that a thing? Probably 9/10ths of my stuff is from 2014 or earlier. What a waste of time to fetishize stuff that people still use unironically on a daily basis. "Oh look at me I just got this old iPhone 6 and I'm going to use it on my insta. I'm so hip and cool." No. No you're not.


There is no cringe quite like "NPR trying to be cool" cringe.

/Warning:  In the Aeroplane Over the Sea is turning 25 soon and aging hipsters working for NPR will be scrambling to get their retrospective in.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I mostly use wireless for work, I work from home and like to wader around the house, maybe make a sandwich.

Since my phone doesn't have a jack I have a few wireless receivers, but I often use wired headphones since the wireless are limited in volume and usually lack some fidelity compared to even average headphones.

Also, I have some really comfortable wired headphones for listening, and there's no point in wearing them, no matter how good the sound, if they're uncomfortable for the duration.


*Wander. The house isn't flooded.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: I still use wired, I have less problems with them


I use wired because they came with my phone, and damned if I'm going to pay extra to not have wires for the 5% of the time that I use headphones.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I use wireless ear buds (moderately priced JBL version) only for my commute. I go through a set about every 6-8 months because nothing lasts these days. I had a phone without a jack for a while so I got used to them. My new phone has a jack so when my current set of wireless buds go haywire, I'll go back to wired.

I have a nice set of wired cans for desk work.

/head boobs
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mostly use wired work/home/cell Bluetooth has come a long way with the new gen, but I still see a lot of issues with delay on video.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I still use my wired headphones from my radio days, they are an awesome set and have paid for themselves 100x over. They are real comfy on my ears but earbuds feel weird in my ears bleh.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I prefer wireless if I'm listening to content that is on my phone or streaming over the internet.  But I'm rocking an ancient Android 10, so if I want to listen to the radio on my phone I have to use wired ones, as the wire serves as the radio antenna.  Not sure if they've since integrated an FM antenna....
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Earbuds sound like crap, but I use wired when outdoors. Headset at home. Wish I'd kept my vinyl.
 
