(KRCG New Bloomfield)   Missouri State Highway Patrol sets "goal" for number of traffic stops, not "quota". When pressed on why he thinks there's a difference, spokesman says fark you, that's why   (krcgtv.com) divider line
LoneVVolf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Captain Hotz also defended the policy against the claim that it could have a negative reaction from the public.
"I would say just the opposite of that," he said. "We get calls every day from people that say we need more troopers out on this road."

Bullsh*t.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Policing for profit should be Constitutionally abolished.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mizzourah Logic:  When a black guy is part of a goal, everybody cheers.   When a black guy is part of a quota, that's baaaaaaaaaad.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Goal - number you are trying to reach
Quota - number you have to reach

/didn't read the article
//don't care
///just reached my quota
 
asciibaron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
obviously the problem with saying they need to step up their enforcement is the people who don't want tickets will cry foul.  i've driven on I-70 past the St Louis airport... they could wipe out the national debt in about 35 minutes on that stretch of road alone.
 
rogue49
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$$$
KISS
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We don't have quotas," he said. "Now a vehicle stop could be a ticket, but it also could be a warning. It's an opportunity to educate people."

I don't see a problem with this statement.

I'm sure the acab crowd will scream about the police having more reasons to pull someone over for any reason they want but it's not like that's not already the case now. He is at least trying to show their outwardly desire to educate all the terrible drivers on the road. Whether that is their true intent is debatable but, taking the statement at plain view, that's what every police officer should be doing when pulling someone over. Have any of you farkers driven in the last 2 years? It's ridiculous out there.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

booztravlr: Have any of you farkers driven in the last 2 years? It's ridiculous out there.


i have never seen so many drivers pass stopped school buses, selfishness at it's best.
 
btraz70
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I-88 by me in the morning is nothing short of a free for all.  Speed limit is 55 but you have to do at least 70 just to keep up with the flow and not get run over.  That and every 3rd car is still blowing by you well into the 90's regardless of road conditions or volume of cars.  It's terrifying.  That is one stretch of road I would welcome some speed traps or mailing out of tickets.
 
dryknife
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So it's now important for everyone in the good state of Missouri to follow all the rules and STICK IT TO THE MAN!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Mizzourah Logic:  When a black guy is part of a goal, everybody cheers.   When a black guy is part of a quota, that's baaaaaaaaaad.


You'd think they would hate pulling over black people, because fractions are hard.  Though it is Missouri, so whole numbers higher than ten get confusing, too.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

booztravlr: "We don't have quotas," he said. "Now a vehicle stop could be a ticket, but it also could be a warning. It's an opportunity to educate people."

I don't see a problem with this statement.

I'm sure the acab crowd will scream about the police having more reasons to pull someone over for any reason they want but it's not like that's not already the case now. He is at least trying to show their outwardly desire to educate all the terrible drivers on the road. Whether that is their true intent is debatable but, taking the statement at plain view, that's what every police officer should be doing when pulling someone over. Have any of you farkers driven in the last 2 years? It's ridiculous out there.


It's always been ridiculous driving out there but I've never had to polish an officer's knob in a public forum over it
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fano:

I don't see a problem with this statement.

I'm sure the acab crowd will scream about the police having more reasons to pull someone over for any reason they want but it's not like that's not already the case now. He is at least trying to show their outwardly desire to educate all the terrible drivers on the road. Whether that is their true intent is debatable but, taking the statement at plain view, that's what every police officer should be doing when pulling someone over. Have any of you farkers driven in the last 2 years? It's ridiculous out there.

It's always been ridiculous driving out there but I've never had to polish an officer's knob in a public forum over it


tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ww get calls everyday from Karen who doesn't think anyone should ever pass anyone else on the highway.
 
zez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

asciibaron:


I hate driving anywhere east of Lindbergh.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf:
"I would say just the opposite of that," he said. "We get calls every day from people that say we need more troopers out on this road."

Bullsh*t.


It actually wouldn't surprise me.  I drive 60 miles on I-44 in Missouri every day and I rarely ever see any cops unless there was an accident.  There's one speed trap right where the speed limit drops from 65 to 60 that I'll occasionally see cops at, but it's about once a month.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Every red state uses traffic stops and other citations as an invisible shadow tax to make up for their unwillingness to pass actual reasonable and fair tax plans.  Of course some blue states do this too but it is not as large and as crucial as part of their budget.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Why don't you just make the 'goal' a 'quota' and call it what it is; a quota"

"These are goals."

images.rapgenius.comView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

booztravlr:

I don't see a problem with this statement.

I'm sure the acab crowd will scream about the police having more reasons to pull someone over for any reason they want but it's not like that's not already the case now. He is at least trying to show their outwardly desire to educate all the terrible drivers on the road. Whether that is their true intent is debatable but, taking the statement at plain view, that's what every police officer should be doing when pulling someone over. Have any of you farkers driven in the last 2 years? It's ridiculous out there.


I agree!  OF COURSE police don't abuse Qualified Immunity.  AND Police NEVER LIE!  I mean I've experienced some stuff so it's perfectly alright to just go nuts about treating people like they're criminals.  STOP AND FRISK!

Police should be allowed to stop, beat, and do whatever they want!  fark your neighbors, they've been abusing their privilege of being mostly left alone.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's an aspirational goal.
 
