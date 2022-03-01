 Skip to content
(Portland Press Herald)   New version of Covid omicron variant found in Maine sewer. Residents urged to socially distance from killer clowns   (pressherald.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Monday, Week-day names, first cases of a new omicron variant, Case, Count, Maine CDC, wastewater testing, surge of cases  
21 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Variant variants.
 
indylaw
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh hey, something new for the pantywaists to freak out about. I enjoyed the week where we were all going to die from nuclear war instead of dying from a sentient, flesh-eating COVID variant.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looking forward to Everyone Poops:  Pandemic Edition.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

indylaw: Oh hey, something new for the pantywaists to freak out about. I enjoyed the week where we were all going to die from nuclear war instead of dying from a sentient, flesh-eating COVID variant.


Sentient omicron flesh-eating covid variant says what?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Of course it's Real Portland
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
M-O-O-N, that spells Captain Trips
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Still Omicron BA.2.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No idea what you're talking about, the sewer is broken. Now gimme a buck because today's double-money day.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
POINTS FOR SUBBY! Lol!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Isn't socially distancing from clowns, killer or otherwise, the default?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I told them not to play in the sewers.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

indylaw: Oh hey, something new for the pantywaists to freak out about. I enjoyed the week where we were all going to die from nuclear war instead of dying from a sentient, flesh-eating COVID variant.


Why does it bother you so much when other people are less careless than you about Covid?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, go ahead and save this story for next month when this Putin thing has run it's course

/Unless the human race has run its course
//Of course
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You'd think the main sewer would be the first place they'd look.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SUMMERSN0WS: indylaw: Oh hey, something new for the pantywaists to freak out about. I enjoyed the week where we were all going to die from nuclear war instead of dying from a sentient, flesh-eating COVID variant.

Why does it bother you so much when other people are less careless than you about Covid?


The flu was an issue during ww1. It's something we all have to worry about
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In Maine, sewers are called "galvers".
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Isn't socially distancing from clowns, killer or otherwise, the default?


Great, now the trucker convoys are adding that to their list of grievances because you said they shouldn't do it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is it possible the "declining cases" is just attributed to home testing and people just dealing with it without a medical facility being involved to report it?
 
millsapian87
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SUMMERSN0WS: indylaw: Oh hey, something new for the pantywaists to freak out about. I enjoyed the week where we were all going to die from nuclear war instead of dying from a sentient, flesh-eating COVID variant.

Why does it bother you so much when other people are less careless than you about Covid?


Seems to me the pantywaists are the ones who get pissy about taking minimal precautions during a farking pandemic.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
screengeek.netView Full Size
 
