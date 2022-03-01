 Skip to content
Canada to ban crude oil imports from Russia. Polite oil imports still allowed   (bbc.com)
    European Union, Europe, International trade, European countries, Western nations, Russia, United Kingdom, fuel prices  
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shouldn't be too hard. We are a net exporter of oil and - bizarrely- our average selling price is lower than our average buying price. Never understood that
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Until recently, I thought everything in Canada was polite.

/until recently
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Shouldn't be too hard. We are a net exporter of oil and - bizarrely- our average selling price is lower than our average buying price. Never understood that


At a guess it's probably because the imported oil is a higher grade.
 
goodncold
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If oil is over $110 a barrel the tar sands oil becomes viable again.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: montreal_medic: Shouldn't be too hard. We are a net exporter of oil and - bizarrely- our average selling price is lower than our average buying price. Never understood that

At a guess it's probably because the imported oil is a higher grade.


That could be. I don't know much about oil really and assumed it was all about the same but it would make sense that different amounts of effort might need to go into making it that way
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MBooda: Until recently, I thought everything in Canada was polite.

/until recently


Someone said the word "War".
Canadians Change When they Hear the Word "War"
Youtube ktSPMzKqVPo
 
Juc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't think we actually import crude from them anyway.
We need to ban all their products though.

We really need to fix our problem about our lack of refineries too.
The faster we go electric etc though the better, although that's not something that's going to be quick to switch to.
Too much greenhouse gas, too many countries with dinguses running them from which we import stuff.


montreal_medic: Shouldn't be too hard. We are a net exporter of oil and - bizarrely- our average selling price is lower than our average buying price. Never understood that


Our oil generally is tougher to refine and it's less desirable.
 
