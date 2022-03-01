 Skip to content
(Christian Post)   Pastor Greg Locke says he's being threatened with sex toys, glitter bombs, death and taxes. Wait, no -- that's hexes. Definitely not taxes   (christianpost.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that dildo is looking at me funny...
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only he could talk to some omniscient, omnipotent, omnipresent being that could do something. Or maybe the being knows Locke is a turdwaffle of epic proportions? Maybe Locke should write a book about his struggles, and sell copies translated into German to sell at his next book burning/klan rally.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Threatened". Yeah, like he's not getting use out of this stuff.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy is dildos.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooga booga.
Dead guy on a stick says do things my way or eternal damnstion, fire, and brimstone await.
No, not hexes! Alternative witchcraft! Fake ruse!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must have missed it. Can anyone here tell me when it was we went back to the 11th century?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Threatened". Yeah, like he's not getting use out of this stuff.


He's being threatened with what he fears he'll think is a good time.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There is a man that knows the location and main operating hours of every rest stop glory hole within a hundred mile radius of his house.
 
Cheron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I went home with the waitress, the way I always do
How was I to know, she was with the Russians, too?

I was gambling in Havana, I took a little risk
Send Death, hexes and sex toys, dad, get me out of this, ha
 
yeye
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Locke added that the Church of Satan sends him postcards every day, and some detractors have been trying to get him banned from his favorite Dunkin' Donuts coffee shop."

This is the real threat, lmao
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That guy doesn't deserve the joy a dildo brings.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dig up stupid.

Seriously tho, this guy is legit loco. And needs professional help.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Felt threatened by a good time.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I must have missed it. Can anyone here tell me when it was we went back to the 11th century?


Some people never left it.
 
funzyr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark him. With a broken glass dildo.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And lo, the Lord God thus spake, "The dumb ones didst I make for thine to grift in mine name. Grift them hard, for it is holy and good. And whenst thine do think thy grift is done, grift them again.  For thou shalt need cocaine and harlots for thine airplane."  Falwell 1: 6-9
 
hlehmann
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dollars to donuts that man is a pedophile.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The voicemail will only hold 40 voicemails at a time. "

That's more evil than dildos.  Is it 39 short messages and one long one or can it be 40 long ones and time doesn't matter?  He should consider switching phone companies if 40 vmails is all he's getting in 2022.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How about faxes? Or foxes? Or doxxes?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, can he sell those dildos and not have to add taxes to them?  You guys see a joke.  I'm seeing a market.

Jesus' Sex Shop
Make her go "Oh God!"
All items tax free, praise the lord!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't threaten me with a good time.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't threaten me with a good time.
Hex Girls singing I'm gonna put a spell
Youtube e39HAbz2Xhk

/I'd cast some white magic on them IYKWIM
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: And lo, the Lord God thus spake, "The dumb ones didst I make for thine to grift in mine name. Grift them hard, for it is holy and good. And whenst thine do think thy grift is done, grift them again.  For thou shalt need cocaine and harlots for thine airplane."  Falwell 1: 6-9


Isn't Falwell the prophet that preached from the Greek city of Poolboiinmyanus? Of the border of the region of Bathsaltz and Cuckenweiff?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They're EVIL, ah tell ya!  The guitar is the DEVIL'S INSTRUMENT!!!!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: [Fark user image image 760x462]

They're EVIL, ah tell ya!  The guitar is the DEVIL'S INSTRUMENT!!!!


He's the type of man who stimulates his prostate with an arc welder, like the good book says.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What every paranoid preacher needs to carry with him

th.bing.comView Full Size


a HEX INVERTER!!!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why doesn't he talked to god and have god end the threats?

Maybe he should have kept a couple of witches on staff to cast spells on the those pranksters.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Don't threaten me with a good time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: [Fark user image 760x462]

They're EVIL, ah tell ya!  The guitar is the DEVIL'S INSTRUMENT!!!!


I'd love me a Cabronita.  Wikipedia says "Cabronita is Spanish slang and roughly translates as little bastard or little devil."
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Curses? Hexes? Witches? It's 2022, fer chrissake! WTF is wrong with these people?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Ragin' Asian: "Threatened". Yeah, like he's not getting use out of this stuff.

He's being threatened with what he fears he'll think is a good time.


Plus one person who totally exists and took him seriously enough to send a death threat.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nick Nostril: I must have missed it. Can anyone here tell me when it was we went back to the 11th century?


It started around the time the civil rights laws that got passed in the 60s. A large segment of the population decided that they had had enough of modernity, and wanted to go back in time.
 
