(MSN)   Zo what'z up with that "Z", anyway?
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Guezz they like Zima.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Z is for President Zelenskyy, as in these vehicles are meant to be taken by the Ukrainians
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's probably to avoid friendly fire. Or leftover markings from their "training" ops last month.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cman: Z is for President Zelenskyy, as in these vehicles are meant to be taken by the Ukrainians


I like that optimistic spin.

Pretty sure Putin means it to be intimidating to Zelensky (bullets with his letter on it) and all the soldiers wanted to paint tri poloski/3 stripes of Adidas, but Russia can go fark itself.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Guezz they like Zima.


Nobody really likes Zima.
 
wxboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dv-ous: It's probably to avoid friendly fire. Or leftover markings from their "training" ops last month.


Yeah. They're almost certainly going up against an opponent in Ukraine's army that has a ton of the same/similar vehicles. They probably don't have a better way to tell who is who besides using a quick, easily recognizable marking.

It's also possible that Russia expected to mow through the country so fast that they didn't want any confusion as to who was under who's command once they all started meeting up in the middle.

And I would also agree that it's just possible that the markings were left on because the troops thought they were still on their exercises.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jimjays: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Guezz they like Zima.

Nobody really likes Zima.


Ever been to a football tailgate at the University of Virginia?
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sorry señor, but in the school's, that is how they teach my daughter to draw a 2.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jimjays: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Guezz they like Zima.

Nobody really likes Zima.


They do in the future.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IDisposable: jimjays: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Guezz they like Zima.

Nobody really likes Zima.

Ever been to a football tailgate at the University of Virginia?


No and you can't make me! I know people drink it (or at least they used to), but like a lot of trends, it's just following the herd. No one wants to be the first to say "Hey, I think someone put household chemicals in our drinks."
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Zorro has been making fools of them?
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

evilmrsock: I'm sorry señor, but in the school's, that is how they teach my daughter to draw a 2.


Nothing is obscure on Fark.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Anti-Zombie tanks.
 
