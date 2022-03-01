 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ukraine in the membrane. Ukraine in the brain. Overnight developments thread   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vinnytsia, Uman and Cherkasy also currently under an air raid alert.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Air raid alert, so a time ending in o'clock?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as they can hold Kiev then Ukraine has this in the bag. Ukraine knows this. Russia knows this. Which is why they've got 40-mile long convoys heading to the city.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully the huge caravan approaching Kyiv meets......resistance.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
... and a fuel shortage
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: As long as they can hold Kiev then Ukraine has this in the bag. Ukraine knows this. Russia knows this. Which is why they've got 40-mile long convoys heading to the city.


Yea but they are going to have to do something soon about the occupied areas. Russian are committing all of the war crimes currently.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

khitsicker: cman: As long as they can hold Kiev then Ukraine has this in the bag. Ukraine knows this. Russia knows this. Which is why they've got 40-mile long convoys heading to the city.

Yea but they are going to have to do something soon about the occupied areas. Russian are committing all of the war crimes currently.


As much as I agree with this, there isnt much that can be done about that right now. Ukraine has got to completely stall the Putinian advance before they can fully push it back. And right now Ukraine is going back and forth with the enemy forces.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Youd think that with a convenient line of Russians that they would have started attacking the column. Cause the worst traffic jam since the I-10 opened
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish I could stop time.  I'm sooooo far behind!  😖
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Youd think that with a convenient line of Russians that they would have started attacking the column. Cause the worst traffic jam since the I-10 opened


They're doing it right now. I believe that Putin is using the old fashion strategy of throwing man after man after man without any regards to casualties. At least thats what I believe considering how long that convoy is.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin knows that he farked up. He's in it to win it. He cannot lose. If he does, he's finished. Because the economic crisis he caused in Putinian is just so great that not winning what he set out for would be catastrophic for him politically.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Ass_Master_Flash: Youd think that with a convenient line of Russians that they would have started attacking the column. Cause the worst traffic jam since the I-10 opened

They're doing it right now. I believe that Putin is using the old fashion strategy of throwing man after man after man without any regards to casualties. At least thats what I believe considering how long that convoy is.


Futurama - [Zapp] Killbot Weakness
Youtube XDWcg8dh930
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Ass_Master_Flash: Youd think that with a convenient line of Russians that they would have started attacking the column. Cause the worst traffic jam since the I-10 opened

They're doing it right now. I believe that Putin is using the old fashion strategy of throwing man after man after man without any regards to casualties. At least thats what I believe considering how long that convoy is.


Ork tactics from WK40K? If that's the case, we just need to go after the warboss.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine's Civilians Take Up The Fight Against Russia | Zelensky's Bravery Inspires World
Youtube dO490AKvT8s

Colbert's set is pretty decent tonight.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Ukraine clan ain't nothing to fark with.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: cman: Ass_Master_Flash: Youd think that with a convenient line of Russians that they would have started attacking the column. Cause the worst traffic jam since the I-10 opened

They're doing it right now. I believe that Putin is using the old fashion strategy of throwing man after man after man without any regards to casualties. At least thats what I believe considering how long that convoy is.

Ork tactics from WK40K? If that's the case, we just need to go after the warboss.


I wish there were Ukrainian ents
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Putin's liver sides with Ukraine.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I miss the A10 guy.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Youd think that with a convenient line of Russians that they would have started attacking the column. Cause the worst traffic jam since the I-10 opened


So, LA on a day ending in Y.
 
Alphax
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ok boss man, I agree. let's not.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sirens again... Where's Iron Man when you need him?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: cman: Ass_Master_Flash: Youd think that with a convenient line of Russians that they would have started attacking the column. Cause the worst traffic jam since the I-10 opened

They're doing it right now. I believe that Putin is using the old fashion strategy of throwing man after man after man without any regards to casualties. At least thats what I believe considering how long that convoy is.

Ork tactics from WK40K? If that's the case, we just need to go after the warboss.


That's whe he's in hiding
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Insane in the Ukraine... Insane in the in the brain.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Didn't even get 3 pages into the previous thread about french toast and Baka-Sans' Wifes' Vulva before it got closed in favour of this one.

Would anyone care to catch someone up who had to sleep in the mean time?
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
 Belarusians are buying weapons from Poland to stop the Ukrainians from buying weapons.

Link.
 
