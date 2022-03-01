 Skip to content
(KGET Bakersfield)   Thanks to the combined efforts of Wings of Rescue, Bakersfield Animal Care Center and Barcs Rescue, 25 hard-to-adopt dogs were flown to Canada where they will have a better chance of being adopted or fostered. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (kget.com)
67
•       •       •

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just a reminder that I'm not going to be around for a few hours on Wednesday because of my MRI appointment in Eugene. Gotta tell you that I'm nervous AF and have been watching the video on Oregon Imaging Center's site to reassure myself that I can do this without freaking out.


https://vimeo.com/387803766?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=101134310
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Just a reminder that I'm not going to be around for a few hours on Wednesday because of my MRI appointment in Eugene. Gotta tell you that I'm nervous AF and have been watching the video on Oregon Imaging Center's site to reassure myself that I can do this without freaking out.


https://vimeo.com/387803766?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=101134310


You got this friend!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Just a reminder that I'm not going to be around for a few hours on Wednesday because of my MRI appointment in Eugene. Gotta tell you that I'm nervous AF and have been watching the video on Oregon Imaging Center's site to reassure myself that I can do this without freaking out.


https://vimeo.com/387803766?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=101134310


You can do this!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Just a reminder that I'm not going to be around for a few hours on Wednesday because of my MRI appointment in Eugene. Gotta tell you that I'm nervous AF and have been watching the video on Oregon Imaging Center's site to reassure myself that I can do this without freaking out.


https://vimeo.com/387803766?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=101134310

You got this friend!


Just concerned that my claustrophobia will kick in.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Just a reminder that I'm not going to be around for a few hours on Wednesday because of my MRI appointment in Eugene. Gotta tell you that I'm nervous AF and have been watching the video on Oregon Imaging Center's site to reassure myself that I can do this without freaking out.


https://vimeo.com/387803766?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=101134310

You got this friend!

Just concerned that my claustrophobia will kick in.


Then tell them you need sedation, Important you get this, and important that you can be comfortable
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Just a reminder that I'm not going to be around for a few hours on Wednesday because of my MRI appointment in Eugene. Gotta tell you that I'm nervous AF and have been watching the video on Oregon Imaging Center's site to reassure myself that I can do this without freaking out.


https://vimeo.com/387803766?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=101134310

You got this friend!

Just concerned that my claustrophobia will kick in.

Then tell them you need sedation, Important you get this, and important that you can be comfortable


My doctor doesn't want me sedated due to assorted medical issues.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Just a reminder that I'm not going to be around for a few hours on Wednesday because of my MRI appointment in Eugene. Gotta tell you that I'm nervous AF and have been watching the video on Oregon Imaging Center's site to reassure myself that I can do this without freaking out.


https://vimeo.com/387803766?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=101134310

You got this friend!

Just concerned that my claustrophobia will kick in.

Then tell them you need sedation, Important you get this, and important that you can be comfortable

My doctor doesn't want me sedated due to assorted medical issues.


Might be bigger issue if you freak out in there. And I didn't necessarily mean sedation, some sort of anti-anxiety or something
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
March on my WFH office calendar...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Just a reminder that I'm not going to be around for a few hours on Wednesday because of my MRI appointment in Eugene. Gotta tell you that I'm nervous AF and have been watching the video on Oregon Imaging Center's site to reassure myself that I can do this without freaking out.


https://vimeo.com/387803766?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=101134310

You got this friend!

Just concerned that my claustrophobia will kick in.

Then tell them you need sedation, Important you get this, and important that you can be comfortable

My doctor doesn't want me sedated due to assorted medical issues.

Might be bigger issue if you freak out in there. And I didn't necessarily mean sedation, some sort of anti-anxiety or something


I posted a link upthread from OIC's site. They give you a device you can squeeze if you're having issues.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
For those of you who visot the Woofday threads, but not the Caturday threads, I regret to inform you that Diamond passed away this week. Poor old guy was energetic, happy, giving tummy-scritch-seeking wiggles one day, and the next morning he was gone. Probably had a heart attack in the middle of the night. We interred him in the woods by our house, near a clearing that had evidence of being frequented by high schoolers so he wouldn't be alone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Otera: For those of you who visot the Woofday threads, but not the Caturday threads, I regret to inform you that Diamond passed away this week. Poor old guy was energetic, happy, giving tummy-scritch-seeking wiggles one day, and the next morning he was gone. Probably had a heart attack in the middle of the night. We interred him in the woods by our house, near a clearing that had evidence of being frequented by high schoolers so he wouldn't be alone.

[Fark user image 422x750]


((((((HUGS))))))
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Had some company over to help with our garden today. Sasha was overjoyed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Edie napping.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Otera: Had some company over to help with our garden today. Sasha was overjoyed.

[Fark user image 425x239]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie napping.

[Fark user image 425x349]
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Just a reminder that I'm not going to be around for a few hours on Wednesday because of my MRI appointment in Eugene. Gotta tell you that I'm nervous AF and have been watching the video on Oregon Imaging Center's site to reassure myself that I can do this without freaking out.


https://vimeo.com/387803766?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=101134310

You got this friend!

Just concerned that my claustrophobia will kick in.

Then tell them you need sedation, Important you get this, and important that you can be comfortable

My doctor doesn't want me sedated due to assorted medical issues.

Might be bigger issue if you freak out in there. And I didn't necessarily mean sedation, some sort of anti-anxiety or something

I posted a link upthread from OIC's site. They give you a device you can squeeze if you're having issues.


Lots of deep breathing, and keep telling yourself it's temporary and will be over soon.

Bo believes in you! 😊

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie is getting his hair did tomorrow.   He will look way different.  Last time he got a haircut was last August.   He needs a good haircut.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Otera: For those of you who visot the Woofday threads, but not the Caturday threads, I regret to inform you that Diamond passed away this week. Poor old guy was energetic, happy, giving tummy-scritch-seeking wiggles one day, and the next morning he was gone. Probably had a heart attack in the middle of the night. We interred him in the woods by our house, near a clearing that had evidence of being frequented by high schoolers so he wouldn't be alone.

[Fark user image 422x750]


Rest in Peace, Diamond. You're with your mama now and hopefully you're both enjoying the afterlife!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images.ctfassets.netView Full Size

Greetings, Woofsday!
(stolen off google from The Wildest website)
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beagle-tamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arooooo!
 
funzyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cole was happy to sit with me the other day. I got some slobber in my eye
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GaryM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately we had to say goodbye to our doggo last Saturday morning. She was a very good girl 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No heart-breaking back-stories about these doggos, please.
My feels are extra sensitive & delicate with regards to canines and I don't want to cry today.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: No heart-breaking back-stories about these doggos, please.
My feels are extra sensitive & delicate with regards to canines and I don't want to cry today.


Obituary Birthday: Unfortunately we had to say goodbye to our doggo last Saturday morning. She was a very good girl [Fark user image 425x566]


G'dammit!
 
