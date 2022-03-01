 Skip to content
(NPR)   40 mile long bombing run target approaches Kyiv   (npr.org) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Boy, I dearly wish we could see an F-16 or two loaded with Sensor-Fuzed Weapons put on a real-world demo there...
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All over the world, A-10 pilots are screaming "WE TOLD YOU SO!!!"

Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrt! Forever!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That convoy has been underway for hours. Sadly, if the Ukrainian air force was going to take a run at it, they most likely would have already done so. Maybe they think it's too tempting of a target, aka "It's a trap!" but you would think they would try using manned soldiers with RPGs & Javelins to hit the front and back of it to bottle them up and then slug it out with a two-sided assault as best they can. If the Russians panicked, the ensuing chaos would do most of the Ukrainians work for them.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustSurfin: All over the world, A-10 pilots are screaming "WE TOLD YOU SO!!!"

Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrt! Forever!

[Fark user image 850x564]


derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hold fast until you see the white of their mayonnaise.
 
cynicalbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I suspect this is where a lot of the drone attacks will be made.
 
