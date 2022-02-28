 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Starting as a garage sale several years ago to help a friend who was dying of cancer pay some of her bills, now a thrift store, it helps those with chronic illnesses get to appointments. But let's avoid universal health care. That's socialism, right?   (wcax.com) divider line
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A portion of all the sales here go toward gas cards that help cancer and dialysis patients get to and from their appointments at area hospitals.

As a human who works in a care system that covers even taxis to the gym or swimhall for his clients, I find the need for the existence of this kind of nonprofit to be quite shocking from "The Greatest Nation On Earth". It's such a shyte way to treat your citizens, especially those who are THE most frail and needy!!

What in the everloving noodlyappendage is WRONG with you guys?!?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

More than any of us will ever understand.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

it's called the money!
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There's a system for keeping track of what you've done for other people. Whenever someone provides goods or services to someone else the receiving party gives a token to the person providing them. If that person should ever need a great favor from others they can use those tokens to call in their accumulated positive balance. If they haven't yet accumulated enough they can instead promise to in the future do something to repay society. This is a called a "loan". This is all perfectly fine and is opposed only by leeches who wish to prey on the sentimentality of others and take without ever giving.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thet system is deeplt flawed. For example, nobody gives me a proportionate amount of tokens for raising a child, in fact I'm deprived of them, yet I've done the child an invaluable service, and if it turns out to be a productive member of society because of my work, I've done all of society a great service as well. Taxation and subsidies are bug fixes for this flawed system.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Greed for more is what's wrong.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You want Universal Healthcare, ask VA patients how they love it.
 
twocent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Humans are humane.

You seem to lack the qualifications.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We have something like this in NJ.  It's called the Valerie Fund.  I donate once in a while because it's a cause a late friend of mine was passionate about.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Thet system is deeplt flawed. For example, nobody gives me a proportionate amount of tokens for raising a child, in fact I'm deprived of them, yet I've done the child an invaluable service, and if it turns out to be a productive member of society because of my work, I've done all of society a great service as well. Taxation and subsidies are bug fixes for this flawed system.


Children are normally expected to repay their parents for the care they received in childhood, but you can expect problems with repayment to arise in any situation where people avoid the formal system of favor-tracking. If the debt of a child to a parent were defined and legally-enforceable, you could sell that debt to someone else if you needed something back before your child was able to repay you.
 
