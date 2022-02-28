 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BNO News)   While war rages in Ukraine, life in America goes on   (bnonews.com) divider line
29
    More: News, News, Police, Columbine High School massacre, emergency services, Breaking news, large number of emergency services, SWAT, English-language films  
•       •       •

1707 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2022 at 9:09 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm Leavin'... Sacramento
Sacramento there I go
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a good time to be an atheist.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
♫ I might take a plane. I might take a train. ♫
♫ How do you people live there? You must be insane. ♫
 
goatharper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh no!

Anyway....
 
morg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You'd think Sacramento would have more than one church.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Life goes on?

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nobody seems to have the slightest idea what happened.  Apparently the church was closed this evening, the caretaker was away and nobody should have been there.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OptionC: Nobody seems to have the slightest idea what happened.  Apparently the church was closed this evening, the caretaker was away and nobody should have been there.


The pastor called 911, apparently it was some event involving children
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow, even our local TV vultures aren't that up to date on info.

morg: You'd think Sacramento would have more than one church.


There's one every freaking block. This town is bizarrely similar to the Midwest.

/ Lots of Xtians, lots of rednecks.
// Also lots of Ukrainian and Russian churches so wondering if ...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More shooting deaths in the US over the same number of days as the newsdrooly stuff in the Ukraine.

Yay.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Abolish all religion.  Church shooting problems solved.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess the thrill of living is long gone.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And here I thought Stockton was bad.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jesus christ whoever greenlit this....


You didn't work covid into it. Who the hell made you an admin?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shooter reported dead. Ran in and shot his three children, ugh. Five dead.

/ Fuuuuhhh
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
5 dead including the shooter and his 3 kids

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1498486206388219904?t=j18Vm6QRmf4OSkmNiYnbdQ&s=19
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We live in a permanent state of war. "Conservatives", aka Republicans, are an existential threat to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in America.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rotten way for Sacramento to in play for a trifecta but then again rotten is about the only way Sacramento gets in play for a trifecta.

/ Rotten tomatoes.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: It's a good time to be an atheist.


Username checks out

/Dunno why I didnt notice til now
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"...life in America goes on"

Unless you are the victim of an American mass shooting.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mass shooting?
*clicks link*
Mass shooting.
 
orezona
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Goddammit
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A good guess on the fifth corpse is the estranged wife.

I wonder if this was a marital counseling session gone very, very bad.
 
clovercat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: "...life in America goes on"

Unless you are the victim of an American mass shooting.


What are the odds more are killed in the U.S per year by gun violence than all casualties in the Russian-Ukrainian war will eventually number.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

clovercat: ParallelUniverseParking: "...life in America goes on"

Unless you are the victim of an American mass shooting.

What are the odds more are killed in the U.S per year by gun violence than all casualties in the Russian-Ukrainian war will eventually number.


Literally zero.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zedster: 5 dead including the shooter and his 3 kids

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1498486206388219904?t=j18Vm6QRmf4OSkmNiYnbdQ&s=19


An own-goal wins the game for Darwin!! Nice!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OptionC: clovercat: ParallelUniverseParking: "...life in America goes on"

Unless you are the victim of an American mass shooting.

What are the odds more are killed in the U.S per year by gun violence than all casualties in the Russian-Ukrainian war will eventually number.

Literally zero.


The odds of the Ukraine war hitting 45,000 deaths is not 100%. I would guess less than 50%.

/ Let's hope
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.