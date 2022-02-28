 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Park Service)   Happy 150th birthday to Yellowstone National Park, which continues to provide mankind with immeasurable natural grandeur and endless news stories about the caldera that will eventually erupt and blow us all to Mars   (nps.gov) divider line
7
    More: Murica, Yellowstone National Park, National Park Service, America's first national park, core of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, overarching National Park Service mission, National Register of Historic Places, historical resources, Yellowstone  
•       •       •

74 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2022 at 2:05 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've lived in/around YNP and GTNP for about 25 years now - so many wonderful days exploring majesty in nature.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Growing up we had all those window decals on the car
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

little big man: I've lived in/around YNP and GTNP for about 25 years now - so many wonderful days exploring majesty in nature.

[Fark user image 238x254]


Ah yes, the Legend of the Exploding Buffalo.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes, thank you for everything Kevin Costner
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Yes, thank you for everything Kevin Costner


For not mentioning Rip you just earned a verbal lashing by Beth out a trip to the Train Station. Your pick.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And not a moment too soon.
 
Eravior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Happy 150th birthday to Yellowstone National Park, which continues to provide mankind with immeasurable natural grandeur and endless news stories about the caldera that will eventually erupt and blow us all to Mars"

Meh. Still nowhere near as impressive as when Subby's mom blows people.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.