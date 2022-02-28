 Skip to content
(The Virginian-Pilot)   Love hurts? One of Virginia's LOVE sculpture artists was arrested on murder charges   (pilotonline.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ironic tag being interrogated?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he loves killing.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love means never having to shoot someone after you are too drunk to drive them to your bank for drug money.
 
thamike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that right there is a country song.
 
berylman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thamike: Now that right there is a country song.


:Mamas don't name your daughters Crystal.
Because they'll inevitably end up being crack whores
/apologies to willie Nelson
 
Valter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thamike: Now that right there is a country song.


You give love a bad name. Not country.

In all seriousness I'm concerned about these kind of things. They both wanted drugs? He fired into the ceiling? There are people who live below me. There are people who live above me.

This didn't happen where I live and I trust-ish my neighbors not to do wild things like this. I hope.
 
daffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd like to see a picture of her. He is a big guy. I'm curious to know whether she could really him.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

berylman: thamike: Now that right there is a country song.

:Mamas don't name your daughters Crystal.
Because they'll inevitably end up being crack whores
/apologies to willie Nelson


Trevor Moore: Drunk Texts to Myself - "What About Mouthwash?" - Uncensored
Youtube OOCdIY_HKM4
 
