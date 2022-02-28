 Skip to content
(NBC News)   How to earn extra cash as a cop. Work overtime, rob casinos, moonlight as private security...wait, go back one   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Police, Crime, Caleb Rogers, Las Vegas, off-duty police officer, Robbery  
DemonKing561
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't worry the FOP will make sure he keeps his job after a nice paid vacation
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
he does not look happy...
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
* Rob dime-bag dealers
* Extort prostitutes
* Provide muscle for hire to whoever
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another bad apple in the bunch.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cops doing crime? In America?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To be fair, robbing a casino seems like justice to me.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
An off-duty police officer...

I'm so glad they made that distinction.
 
nursetim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Buried lede; he's a suspect in two other casino robberies. Sounds like either a gambling or drug problem.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There was a time, many years before he was born, that he wouldn't have lived to face such an accusation.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Police said they were dispatched to a casino in the 4100 block of South Valley View Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m. Security at the casino, which police did not name, told officers they had detained a suspect."

Well, since the only casinos at that spot are the Gold Coast, and The Rio, it does make it tough to narrow down.

I miss Vegas. Lived there only nine months, and I felt I lived through years worth of crazy shiat.
 
JRoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Man, if I wanted to be a criminal, I should have been a cop.
 
