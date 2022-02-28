 Skip to content
So I forgot to water the plants for 2 weeks and then took a trip for 2 weeks, and everything died. :,- ( Tell us your moments of gardening disaster here in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Yanno what, I couldn't move the f*ckers anyway.  I'm flying, and they'd have to sit at the barge terminal with my other stuff for a month.  I was hoping to give them away.  Oh well.
 
Lunakki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I posted a while back about being terrible at gardening, and Rose saw it and sent me some plant cuttings "to kill". I put them outside and they died while I was in Arizona for a week. I don't think they were fond of the freezing cold or deluge of rain. I'd probably have given up on life after a week of that, too.

Also I have daffodil bulbs in my fridge that I should have planted last fall and never did. They're all currently sprouting, hopefully I can get them in the ground before they all die. But I ain't doing it in this weather.
 
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Water them anyway.  They might come back.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Been pretty lucky in the past, but the first season I did a decent crop of hot pepper varieties, I learned how important well-drained soil is to those plants. I had extensive root rot and only saved a few. now I add vermiculite and water less frequently.
 
Lunakki [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Dance Party: Water them anyway.  They might come back.


That happened to me once! I had an amaryllis die, and it was the only plant I'd kept alive for a long time, so I kept taking care of it despite a complete lack of signs of life. Several months later, it came back!!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Lunakki: I posted a while back about being terrible at gardening, and Rose saw it and sent me some plant cuttings "to kill". I put them outside and they died while I was in Arizona for a week. I don't think they were fond of the freezing cold or deluge of rain. I'd probably have given up on life after a week of that, too.

Also I have daffodil bulbs in my fridge that I should have planted last fall and never did. They're all currently sprouting, hopefully I can get them in the ground before they all die. But I ain't doing it in this weather.


Lol.  They were house plants.

They woulda been fine inside.  The house.  :-)

I can send more. XOXOXO
 
Lunakki [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

rosekolodny: Lunakki: I posted a while back about being terrible at gardening, and Rose saw it and sent me some plant cuttings "to kill". I put them outside and they died while I was in Arizona for a week. I don't think they were fond of the freezing cold or deluge of rain. I'd probably have given up on life after a week of that, too.

Also I have daffodil bulbs in my fridge that I should have planted last fall and never did. They're all currently sprouting, hopefully I can get them in the ground before they all die. But I ain't doing it in this weather.

Lol.  They were house plants.

They woulda been fine inside.  The house.  :-)

I can send more. XOXOXO


Well, you can't say I didn't warn you what would happen. If you do send more, I'll be sure to keep them inside next time.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Gardening disaster:

Step one:  Buy not one, but two, potted sea-shell ginger plants.
Step two:  Plant them both in the ground, at two corners of smallish patio.
Step three: Agree to let spouse put firepit on same smallish patio.
fast forward one year
Step four: Notice both gingers have taken off in width and height and bloom prolifically
Step five: Light fire in the fire pit and scorch over hanging leaves one night and then,
Step six: Light fire the next night and catch overhanging gingers on fire

On the plus side, my spouse likes to vent by taking a machete to them and they smell nice when cut.

For those of you with raccoon problems? Stuffing the trash can with a couple cubic feet of ginger cures that right up.  They walk *around* the can.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Last April I didn't realize it wasn't raining and didn't water the whole month. The roses got very stressed, and some other plants did as well.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Dance Party: Water them anyway.  They might come back.


That can sometimes happen. I'm currently watering plants for someone who's on vacation, and a tomato plant was dead when I got there. That one ain't coming back.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Just did thinning and potting of tomatoes and halved what I have. I started seeds right after the new year and found out I really shouldn't have, so I'm dealing with up potting. Next year I know better and will be more knowledgeable
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
March 1 is the start of the meteorological spring, so....

liveabout.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I let the water in the rain barrels get stagnant during a drought. I will never forget that smell.

Also, that massive-ass thistle we had to dig out of the wildflower garden...fark that sarlaac-looking motherfarker.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I lived in a rooftop apartment during a two-month sublet in Tel Aviv. Literally living on the roof of the building.

It was when the 2014 Israel-Hamas war started and the first time that rockets fell on Tel Aviv. I literally watched them explode overhead over the building. I think it was when my anxiety disorder started. Air raid siren, run downstairs to the stairwell, wait for the explosions, and then go back. Rinse and repeat every few hours.

So the guy from whom I was subletting that summer was a big hippie and had various plants all over on top of the roof. But during the war craziness, they all died. I had forgotten to water them amidst the insanity.

I offered to replace them, but he said it was OK. To this day, I feel so bad.

/ After years, I finally got 95% over the anxiety from numerous causes
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark it, just use plastic plants from craft stores.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse. CSB: I was growing some white widow in my dorm room closet and the plant got a fungus and it died,
 
