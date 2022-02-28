 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Pat Robertson is a Kremlin infolaundromat   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey Pat, the fact that you're still alive is proof there's no god.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Hey Pat, the fact that you're still alive is proof there's no god.


I think that Lucifer and Yahweh are bickering over who has to take him, and the Grim Reaper is just waiting for them finally finish.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Television evangelist go fark yourself
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Disgusting
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do people always have to see something? I don't get it. Not everything happens for a reason.

Humans are strange.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pat, just because your own personal rapture is coming for you, don't try to get us involved.

Freak.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: Why do people always have to see something? I don't get it. Not everything happens for a reason.

Humans are strange.


All this f*cker sees is a chance to fleece his flock.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cman: Why do people always have to see something? I don't get it. Not everything happens for a reason.

Humans are strange.

All this f*cker sees is a chance to fleece his flock.


The two aren't always mutually exclusive

He could earnestly believe what he's saying while grifting
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But of course! Im so glad we have wise men of God like Pat Robertson to help us make sense of this crazy world we live in.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Benevolent Misanthrope: cman: Why do people always have to see something? I don't get it. Not everything happens for a reason.

Humans are strange.

All this f*cker sees is a chance to fleece his flock.

The two aren't always mutually exclusive

He could earnestly believe what he's saying while grifting


Possible, but I highly doubt it.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh he's lost it.  I distinctly remember in the 90s he was convinced that the Communists were still in power in Russia.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
JFC!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FOAD, Pat

FOAD
 
ace in your face
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He's not completely wrong. If Putin starts a nuclear war and we all die from the nukes I guess the end times are real, and pretty close lol.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's that phony schmuck's explanation for whatever he wants. He misses a golf swing, he blames that shiat. Loony con artist.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The crypt keeper is looking rough these days.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about the new Batman guy.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey Pat, you're....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: That's that phony schmuck's explanation for whatever he wants. He misses a golf swing, he blames that shiat. Loony con artist.


He's terrified he's gonna die before the rapture.  He's devoted his whole life to bringing about the end of the world.  a whimper rather than a bang would be a real disappointment.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: That's that phony schmuck's explanation for whatever he wants. He misses a golf swing, he blames that shiat. Loony con artist.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In Oct. 2020, not only did Pat Robertson predict that Trump would win the election, he said that there would be multiple assassination attempts on Trump and then an asteroid would destroy the world. https://t.co/4EnhrNU8Ee
- Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 28, 2022
 
odinsposse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When everyone else in the world is giving Putin the finger it's genuinely hilarious to watch old Republican stalwarts praise him. What a bunch of worthless parasites.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And the additional message. The end is near. Get in good with God now. By donating to the 700 club.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: Pat, just because your own personal rapture is coming for you, don't try to get us involved.

Freak.


"Any day can be X-Day, if you've got a gun." J.R. "Bob" Dobbs
 
talkertopc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was wondering yesterday about who would be the first Christian Fundamentalist to announce that this was the start of the end time. I'm a bit disappointed that he has not mentioned Gog and Magog but I'm sure other scammers like him will do so soon now that he got the ball rolling.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
thenewswheel.comView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Hey Pat, the fact that you're still alive is proof there's no god.


He's an animated corpse though, so SOMETHING supernatural is going on.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For this farker, I really hope there is an afterlife.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cman: Benevolent Misanthrope: cman: Why do people always have to see something? I don't get it. Not everything happens for a reason.

Humans are strange.

All this f*cker sees is a chance to fleece his flock.

The two aren't always mutually exclusive

He could earnestly believe what he's saying while grifting

Possible, but I highly doubt it.


Eh, of all the televangelist psychos and megachurch ghouls, I think Robertson is probably the closest we've got to a true believer. He doesn't use the pulpit to sell informercial crap like Bakker, or fark everything that moves like the Falwells. I think he really believes the awful, deranged trash that he's been coughing up all this time, and it pisses me off to no end that he's still alive and influential.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Divinity Buckets™ don't sell in calm times. He's just helping a fellow Christian brother out.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's his fark handle? Does it rhyme with shiatty plopper?
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Okay, Pat, explain what that active shooter is doing in Sacramento and why God wants that to happen, and I'll maybe believe your stupid religion.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yaaa. Umm that's not God speaking to you Pat. That's dementia. C'mon, it's time for your enema then cream of wheat. Sally! Get the big water bottle for a Pat here.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


and as a true sign of the end of times...there I was in prayer and Satan himself snuck up and crapped in my pants.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
4000 years ago:  "Thou shalt not have god's before me, kill, steal, commit adultery, covet neighbor's things and wife, use my name in vain.  Thou shalt keep holy the Sabbath and honor your parents."

2000 years ago: "And love each other as I have loved you."

Today:  "Fark my creations are terrible and I'm bored.  Let's see if follow this instruction, 'Kill, Kill, Kill, and when that doesn't work, launch the nukes.'"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

darwinpolice: Benevolent Misanthrope: cman: Benevolent Misanthrope: cman: Why do people always have to see something? I don't get it. Not everything happens for a reason.

Humans are strange.

All this f*cker sees is a chance to fleece his flock.

The two aren't always mutually exclusive

He could earnestly believe what he's saying while grifting

Possible, but I highly doubt it.

Eh, of all the televangelist psychos and megachurch ghouls, I think Robertson is probably the closest we've got to a true believer. He doesn't use the pulpit to sell informercial crap like Bakker, or fark everything that moves like the Falwells. I think he really believes the awful, deranged trash that he's been coughing up all this time, and it pisses me off to no end that he's still alive and influential.


I would agree with you, except he used that "Operation Blessing" 747 to ship around diamonds from dictators friendly with Robertson. He's just fleecing his followers like the other usual suspects.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If God didn't intervene with Hitler, what good is He?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good. Humiliate yourself some more just before you die on the toilet, you contemptible grifting f*ck. Hopefully take some rubes medication money along the way.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, he's no Robert Tilton.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

neongoats: What's his fark handle? Does it rhyme with shiatty plopper?


Whatever happened to my favorite Russian and Chinese loving farkers? For some reason they have been avoiding Russians threads. Weird.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's been spewing this brand of bullshiat for 60 years, and he's never once been right. I wonder if that thought has ever occurred to him?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
goddamn.... christianity is UGLY
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: He's been spewing this brand of bullshiat for 60 years, and he's never once been right. I wonder if that thought has ever occurred to him?


He doesn't care, he got rich from telling people the world "is about to end" for 60 years.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
son of a funny lookin biatch
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: cretinbob: Hey Pat, the fact that you're still alive is proof there's no god.

I think that Lucifer and Yahweh are bickering over who has to take him, and the Grim Reaper is just waiting for them finally finish.


Someone should stick a couple of sunflower seeds in his casket to see if anything grows where he's buried finally.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
