(Twitter)   Prince Albert puts Russian assets in a can   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Approves

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LMAO 🤣
Putin done f*cked up.  😂
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Upstanding Price Albert has a nice ring to it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hell, even the Swiss are implement sanctions and freezing Russian assets.
 
valenumr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Putin will go down in history with the biggest own goal geopolitics have ever seen.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

valenumr: Putin will go down in history with the biggest own goal geopolitics have ever seen.


Definitely deserving of a "how it started/how it's going" meme gif that I can't provide, but I trust in the power of Fark.
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I so hope they kick Russia's ass. Putin should have takes the mayor's offer to settle it all in the rink. Then again, Putin would probably have someone poison him before the match.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

valenumr: Putin will go down in history with the biggest own goal geopolitics have ever seen.


Only of he loses. Which I think is part of his math.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe Putin is going to meet up with Jimmy Hoffa and brush up on negotiation tactics soon?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It seems to me that most of the world ain't Putin up with this shiat!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ongbok: [th.bing.com image 350x569]


I came here for that, and I leave satisfied.
 
Unda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Prince Albert pierces Russian assets
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Hell, even the Swiss are implement sanctions and freezing Russian assets.


Both The Swiss and the Swedes stopped being neutral, too. Leaving many Americans wondering "just who is left to guard the pope?!"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

uttertosh: OkieDookie: Hell, even the Swiss are implement sanctions and freezing Russian assets.

Both The Swiss and the Swedes stopped being neutral, too. Leaving many Americans wondering "just who is left to guard the pope?!"


The militant arm of the Altar Boys?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It occurs to me that one of the things Putin didn't factor in to his plans was social media, and the internet in general. Two decades ago he could have gotten through this first week with bare minimum repercussions from the rest of the world. Now its playing out live, with commentary from ordinary people, and with unscripted moments being instantly available to millions. 20 years ago people wouldn't have an internet capable camera in their pocket at all times. The average person can go on the internet and find open source imaging of Russian troop movements. World leaders can immediately network and plan countermeasures that would have taken weeks before. Measures that would have been too late.

Putin is 20 years too late for this type of conflict.
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does Monaco have a Navy too enforce this on any Oligarch's yachts that happen to be in the harbor right now?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

uttertosh: OkieDookie: Hell, even the Swiss are implement sanctions and freezing Russian assets.

Both The Swiss and the Swedes stopped being neutral, too. Leaving many Americans wondering "just who is left to guard the pope?!"


Fark user imageView Full Size


Space nuns with big guns
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So,...dumb question.  With everyone isolating Russia, and knocking their tech offline, has anyone else noticed a suspicious drop in the amount of text spams they've been receiving?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: It occurs to me that one of the things Putin didn't factor in to his plans was social media, and the internet in general. Two decades ago he could have gotten through this first week with bare minimum repercussions from the rest of the world. Now its playing out live, with commentary from ordinary people, and with unscripted moments being instantly available to millions. 20 years ago people wouldn't have an internet capable camera in their pocket at all times. The average person can go on the internet and find open source imaging of Russian troop movements. World leaders can immediately network and plan countermeasures that would have taken weeks before. Measures that would have been too late.

Putin is 20 years too late for this type of conflict.


I'd add, Putin seems to be the sort of psychopath who's incapable of understanding human emotions and motivations and gets what he want through brute force, as opposed to the type that understand people so well, they're able to manipulate people with their words and charisma.

The prime example are his nuclear threats. He seems to be incapable of understanding that his words drive his neighbours to NATO and the EU, counter to his presumed objective of diminishing European power.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

raerae1980: LMAO 🤣
Putin done f*cked up.  😂


I hate to give him any credit at all but even Trump couldn't fark up so hard Switzerland picked a side.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BetterMetalSnake: valenumr: Putin will go down in history with the biggest own goal geopolitics have ever seen.

Only of he loses. Which I think is part of his math.


If this is what winning looks like, boy howdy...
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: raerae1980: LMAO 🤣
Putin done f*cked up.  😂

I hate to give him any credit at all but even Trump couldn't fark up so hard Switzerland picked a side.


Also no, I would not like to test this theory twice.  Once was more than enough.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: uttertosh: OkieDookie: Hell, even the Swiss are implement sanctions and freezing Russian assets.

Both The Swiss and the Swedes stopped being neutral, too. Leaving many Americans wondering "just who is left to guard the pope?!"

The militant arm of the Altar Boys?


The priests are always within hand's length of them anyway.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: It seems to me that most of the world ain't Putin up with this shiat!


Except China, Best Korea, Iran, and the GQP
 
nsstick
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: Does Monaco have a Navy too enforce this on any Oligarch's yachts that happen to be in the harbor right now?


They have to refuel sometime.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: So,...dumb question.  With everyone isolating Russia, and knocking their tech offline, has anyone else noticed a suspicious drop in the amount of text spams they've been receiving?


It's like they don't even care about my car warranty anymore.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: The militant arm of the Altar Boyz?


Aren't they a Catholic rap group?
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: So,...dumb question.  With everyone isolating Russia, and knocking their tech offline, has anyone else noticed a suspicious drop in the amount of text spams they've been receiving?


I don't get a lot of text spam - or, if I do, most of it gets caught - but the phone scams are still going strong.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: So,...dumb question.  With everyone isolating Russia, and knocking their tech offline, has anyone else noticed a suspicious drop in the amount of text spams they've been receiving?


I've certainly noticed a lack of the usual lazarus goblins in most threads, curiously.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Baloo Uriza: raerae1980: LMAO 🤣
Putin done f*cked up.  😂

I hate to give him any credit at all but even Trump couldn't fark up so hard Switzerland picked a side.


Wait for it...
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pandora Papers said Vladimir Putin has a secret baby in Monaco.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whither_apophis: FloriduhGuy: It seems to me that most of the world ain't Putin up with this shiat!

Except China, Best Korea, Iran, and the GQP


You can throw in South Africa in
there as well.
 
