vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They aren't smart enough to learn, either.

How do you keep an FBI agent busy?
Tell him someone's in a mosque.

How do you get an FBI agent to look the other way?
Provide proof of a crime in the white house.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Similar thing happened to my father when the electric utility he worked for was acquired by a much larger, national utility.  All of a sudden the linemen kept getting dispatched to the nearby town of Center, Colorado only to find that there were no lines down and it of course turned out that a bug or lazy programming was defaulting outage reports to being in that town whenever the system encountered an address it didn't understand.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Live there and get a restraining order against the FBI based on stories like this. You could do all the crime and they couldn't stop you, it's the perfect plan.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like quality Trump security in action.  Probably where all the phony ballots ended up.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ryebread: Live there and get a restraining order against the FBI based on stories like this. You could do all the crime and they couldn't stop you, it's the perfect plan.


I fully expect a hidden cellar complex under that farm, stuffed with loot
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Could we get actual articles instead of Youtube videos of a fast-talking narrator reading what sounds like a blog entry written for teenagers?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Old information is old.

Just do a search and you'll see this all was happening in 2014-2016
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Could we get actual articles instead of Youtube videos of a fast-talking narrator reading what sounds like a blog entry written for teenagers?


What if I make a narration tik tok then link it in a Facebook post tied to an Instagram reel submitted through Twitter in a shiatty article that only has 28 tweets reacting?

/I hate that I could probably make that happen.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: cyberspacedout: Could we get actual articles instead of Youtube videos of a fast-talking narrator reading what sounds like a blog entry written for teenagers?

What if I make a narration tik tok then link it in a Facebook post tied to an Instagram reel submitted through Twitter in a shiatty article that only has 28 tweets reacting?

/I hate that I could probably make that happen.


Intriguing... but I'll wait until we get a Bored Panda article about the Reddit comments.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Old information is old.

Just do a search and you'll see this all was happening in 2014-2016


Even more loot, then.
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
TLDR, their farmhouse is the closest dwelling to the geographic center of the continental U.S., and shiatty programming caused unknown IP addresses "somewhere in the U.S." to map to that location, resulting in shiatty crime investigators (both pro and amateur) who took the shiatty location marking literally to repeatedly cause the land owners all kinds of grief for years.
 
