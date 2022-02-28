 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Cluster bomb, Cluster fark   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
165
    More: News  
•       •       •

4217 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 Feb 2022 at 10:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



165 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because when you're already looking at sanctions out the ass, your boat got stolen, your currency is in tatters, why NOT add war crimes onto the pile?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vlad is getting more and more desperate.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Because when you're already looking at sanctions out the ass, your boat got stolen, your currency is in tatters, why NOT add war crimes onto the pile?


Seems more like a "well, I'm dead either way" kind of move.

Thing is, this is going to make the Ukrainians less likely to take prisoners when more tanks run out of gas.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just heard a correspondent on NPR say they did this at the same time as the negotiations were happening.  A deliberate escalation.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Because when you're already looking at sanctions out the ass, your boat got stolen, your currency is in tatters, why NOT add war crimes onto the pile?


Russia never signed the agreement to ban cluster munitions AFAIK.

Targeting civilians is still a no go though.
 
full8me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think everyone should find it more than a little troubling just how blatant Russia is about committing war crimes.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Because when you're already looking at sanctions out the ass, your boat got stolen, your currency is in tatters, why NOT add war crimes onto the pile?


I guess at this point Vlad has decided victory or death -- either voluntarily or at the hands of his own people.  At this point he's all in and figuring he's going to bluff to victory or Ceaușescu trying. No Hague for him.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Just heard a correspondent on NPR say they did this at the same time as the negotiations were happening.  A deliberate escalation.


Sortof, They've been firing cluster munitions for 2 days now.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin must be throwing one hell of a tantrum about things not going the way they were planned.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What exactlly does the publisher mean by "banned"?

Is this a war crime?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Fail?

To cover a war?

Seriously?
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Because when you're already looking at sanctions out the ass, your boat got stolen, your currency is in tatters, why NOT add war crimes onto the pile?


You assume this was the first instance of war crimes during the Ukrainian invasion.

I think that ship already sailed.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

THX 1138: What exactlly does the publisher mean by "banned"?

Is this a war crime?


When used against civilian targets, yes.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the daily mail, so I now doubt the existence of Ukraine, Russia, cluster bombs, and explosions.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't the war crimes extend all the way down to the people pulling the trigger?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Thing is, this is going to make the Ukrainians less likely to take prisoners when more tanks run out of gas.


If taking prisoners means individual Russians are more likely to surrender, still seems like a good strategy over vengeance.  The short term cost of prisoners who just give up has got to be better than fighting to make them a casualty.  Save your anti-tank weapons for the ones that are shooting at you.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

THX 1138: What exactlly does the publisher mean by "banned"?

Is this a war crime?


Yes. This is "instead of signing the treaty and moving on, the leaders are sent to the Hague and likely executed."
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: hobnail: Just heard a correspondent on NPR say they did this at the same time as the negotiations were happening.  A deliberate escalation.

Sortof, They've been firing cluster munitions for 2 days now.


She was specifically talking about the ones that hit Karkhiv. I didn't read TFA.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: stoli n coke: Thing is, this is going to make the Ukrainians less likely to take prisoners when more tanks run out of gas.

If taking prisoners means individual Russians are more likely to surrender, still seems like a good strategy over vengeance.  The short term cost of prisoners who just give up has got to be better than fighting to make them a casualty.  Save your anti-tank weapons for the ones that are shooting at you.


I'm not talking about the Ukrainian soldiers. I'm talking about the hundreds of thousands of civilians/Red Army vets who are fed the fark up.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shelling civilian areas is a great way to motivate the population to kill every Russian soldier and vehicle they see.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin should never be able to show his face anywhere in public again without getting his head removed.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

THX 1138: What exactlly does the publisher mean by "banned"?

Is this a war crime?


The use of Thermobaric bombs could be considered a war crime, yes.

Protocol III of the Convention on Certain Chemical Weapons prohibits or restricts use of incendiary weapons.

"'Incendiary weapon' means any weapon or munition which is primarily designed to set fire to objects or to cause burn injury to persons through the action of flame, heat, or combination thereof, produced by a chemical reaction of a substance delivered on the target," the protocol reads.

Protocol III says using such weapons against civilians is prohibited, even if there is a military presence among them.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian military just being the worst? Must be a day ending in y. However this ends Ukraine will never stop fighting.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to drop some tactical nukes on Russian refineries.

Permanent sanctions.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: hubiestubert: Because when you're already looking at sanctions out the ass, your boat got stolen, your currency is in tatters, why NOT add war crimes onto the pile?

Russia never signed the agreement to ban cluster munitions AFAIK.


Nor has the U.S., according to the evening news.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Daily Fail?

To cover a war?

Seriously?


God I hope they dispatch MeAgain McCain to the front line.

Make it so, Buddha.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: hubiestubert: Because when you're already looking at sanctions out the ass, your boat got stolen, your currency is in tatters, why NOT add war crimes onto the pile?

Russia never signed the agreement to ban cluster munitions AFAIK.

Targeting civilians is still a no go though.


Neither did the US.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: hubiestubert: Because when you're already looking at sanctions out the ass, your boat got stolen, your currency is in tatters, why NOT add war crimes onto the pile?

Seems more like a "well, I'm dead either way" kind of move.


Not really. This is a "Russians behaving like Russians" kind of move. They used a shiatload of cluster munitions on civilians in Syria.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/25/world/middleeast/cluster-bomb-casualties-syria.html

There's a reason we've been predicting Russian atrocities since this whole shiatshow began. This is just what Russians do.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to full NATO membership status, Ukraine. Hold on to your butt 'cause its about to get real bumpy up in here.
 
chipaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capturing Ukraine is Russia's last-ditch effort to avoid another collapse. He's all-in now. No going back.

Why Russia is Invading Ukraine
Youtube If61baWF4GE
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Vlad is getting more and more desperate.


Victory is obviously imminent!

/s

No, wait. The other word. The one about going up in flames.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish one of those cluster munitions would find this shiatty tabloid headquarters some day when the building is empty. We seriously can't find these stories ANYWHERE else?
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkin_Crazy: THX 1138: What exactlly does the publisher mean by "banned"?

Is this a war crime?

The use of Thermobaric bombs could be considered a war crime, yes.

Protocol III of the Convention on Certain Chemical Weapons prohibits or restricts use of incendiary weapons.

"'Incendiary weapon' means any weapon or munition which is primarily designed to set fire to objects or to cause burn injury to persons through the action of flame, heat, or combination thereof, produced by a chemical reaction of a substance delivered on the target," the protocol reads.

Protocol III says using such weapons against civilians is prohibited, even if there is a military presence among them.


My understanding is that thermobaric bombs are not incendiary. They are not designed to set things on fire. They are designed to make a big boom and shatter things with the shock wave.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder, could someone in the Ukraine crowdsource a hit on Putin? I mean, such a thing would obviously be wrong and I would never condone nor contribute to such a fund. I am just wondering if if could be done...
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for the NATO tornado to kick off and sweep across Ukraine kicking all the Russian asses back to Volgograd.
 
Karate Explosion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what I have been talking about in various threads. The longer this goes, the more truly awful things he is going to do to try to end this quickly and save face in Russia.

With protests swelling and nearly the entire world against him, I'm terrified he's going to peace out and try to take the world with him.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the good old days of proxy wars?
 
markhwt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time for someone to detach Putin's head from his body.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand. Didn't Macron assure us earlier today that there would be peace in our time?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: thehobbes: hubiestubert: Because when you're already looking at sanctions out the ass, your boat got stolen, your currency is in tatters, why NOT add war crimes onto the pile?

Russia never signed the agreement to ban cluster munitions AFAIK.

Nor has the U.S., according to the evening news.


Which makes our failure to use them at Tora Bora criminal...
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: hubiestubert: Because when you're already looking at sanctions out the ass, your boat got stolen, your currency is in tatters, why NOT add war crimes onto the pile?

Russia never signed the agreement to ban cluster munitions AFAIK.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Vlad is getting more and more desperate.


I'm sure he's shaking in his boots.

Remeber the stories 2 days ago about them having low fuel, munitions and food?   Ya, they have a 40 mile long convoy heading to the capital and missing road signs don't seem to be doing much.

Ukraine needs immediate acceptance to the EU and NATO so the rest of the world can rally..  You have 40 miles of targets that are in a nice clean predictable line.  Jets and bombers from the front and rear and knock that line down
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spleef420: THX 1138: What exactlly does the publisher mean by "banned"?

Is this a war crime?

When used against civilian targets, yes.


Question...didn't we target civilians when we dropped the sun on Japan? Or was it like "we were blowing up that specific military building, everything else for a couple miles was collateral from the big badda boom."?
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicholasneko: Farkin_Crazy: THX 1138: What exactlly does the publisher mean by "banned"?

Is this a war crime?

The use of Thermobaric bombs could be considered a war crime, yes.

Protocol III of the Convention on Certain Chemical Weapons prohibits or restricts use of incendiary weapons.

"'Incendiary weapon' means any weapon or munition which is primarily designed to set fire to objects or to cause burn injury to persons through the action of flame, heat, or combination thereof, produced by a chemical reaction of a substance delivered on the target," the protocol reads.

Protocol III says using such weapons against civilians is prohibited, even if there is a military presence among them.

My understanding is that thermobaric bombs are not incendiary. They are not designed to set things on fire. They are designed to make a big boom and shatter things with the shock wave.


Just goin by what the WH said today.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she had seen reports but did not have confirmation that Russia had used such weapons. "If that were true, it would potentially be a war crime," she told a press briefing, noting that there are international organizations that would assess that and President Joe Biden's administration "would look to be a part of that conversation."
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Not really. This is a "Russians behaving like Russians" kind of move. They used a shiatload of cluster munitions on civilians in Syria.


As Nicholson said in "Easy Rider," "Well, I guess I can get you out. You didn't kill anybody. Least not anybody white."

It may not be correct, but folks didn't care about Syria. They care about this.
 
taipei_lad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Mrtraveler01: Vlad is getting more and more desperate.

Victory is obviously imminent!

/s

No, wait. The other word. The one about going up in flames.


"Immolation"

I know you know the word, but there ARE conservatives on FARK sometimes. One hopes to educate them on occasion, so please indulge me on this one.
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sending thoughts, prayers and piano wire to Moscow.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicholasneko: Farkin_Crazy: THX 1138: What exactlly does the publisher mean by "banned"?

Is this a war crime?

The use of Thermobaric bombs could be considered a war crime, yes.

Protocol III of the Convention on Certain Chemical Weapons prohibits or restricts use of incendiary weapons.

"'Incendiary weapon' means any weapon or munition which is primarily designed to set fire to objects or to cause burn injury to persons through the action of flame, heat, or combination thereof, produced by a chemical reaction of a substance delivered on the target," the protocol reads.

Protocol III says using such weapons against civilians is prohibited, even if there is a military presence among them.

My understanding is that thermobaric bombs are not incendiary. They are not designed to set things on fire. They are designed to make a big boom and shatter things with the shock wave.


I wonder what the thermo in thermobaric means too.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get a WWIII tag yet?
 
Displayed 50 of 165 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.