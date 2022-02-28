 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   The people who recently brought us "the government can't mandate about what we put in our bodies" are trying to mandate about what we put in our bodies   (yahoo.com) divider line
62
    More: Ironic, United States Senate, Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court of the United States, abortion pills, Abortion, Gov. Kristi Noem, South Dakota Republican senators, Democratic Party  
•       •       •

2502 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 Feb 2022 at 6:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all things. Ask them how they feel about mandatory minimums for rape. Gotta get those babies in there, for Jesus!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noem's abortion pill limit headed to South Dakota Senate


What, like only 24 per month? So, it's Baby Roulette?


// DNRTA
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GQP: America is the most free nation on the planet and we will fight for your freedom to live how we want you to.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are evil.
That's all you need to know.

Used to be they were just 'oh I want you keep your money' tax types.
Nope, that left that boat decades ago.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro Birth. After that you're on your own.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Pro FORCED Birth. After that you're on your own.


ftf every woman.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's every man's right to put his sperm into any woman's body, and she has to like it.
 
angryjd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's all this mandating about?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

optikeye: Republicans are evil.
That's all you need to know.

Used to be they were just 'oh I want you keep your money' tax types.
Nope, that left that boat decades ago.


It is impressive to see how much they can say about personal liberty and freedom of expression and all the American ideals and still not mean a farking word of it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of this time a recipe for English sausage mentioned pennyroyal as a seasoning. A sausage for the peasant class, with added abortifacient from the apothecary cabinet. Not saying that you might have a product to sell with the right marketing, but it shouldn't be too hard to get that into hands as an herbal supplement. We have really bad regulation on herbal products.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Noem's bill would require women seeking an abortion to make three separate trips to a doctor in order to take abortion pills.

A woman must arrive to the appointment in a red car and depart in a green car, on dates that end in an odd number. Reverse the colors for dates that end in an even number. She must hop on her left leg on her way into the building and on her right leg on the way back to the car.

These requirements have the exact same foundation in medical science as does requiring the third appointment.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Republican are staunch defenders of your freedom to do as you're told
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If it involves a uterus, the person with the uterus has no privacy or rights that the state government needs to be careful about violating.

But her emails, so all this OK. (shrug)

BTW, just in case it isn't clear, this is the reason why Republicans are so "welcoming" to women in positions of authority (like governor).

They are cover for all the farked-up shiat Republicans want to do to women using the power of the government. Same reason there are black Republicans and gay Republicans.

If the farked-up shiat is acceptable to just one member of a traditionally marginalized group, they think there's no more argument about how in the fark adults in America in the 21st century are subject to appalling shiat like this.

I think it's called the "one asshole rule." If one asshole among the womens/blah people/homogays is fine with an infringement of OTHER people's freedom, it's fine for everybody.
 
vrax
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes, this is another stupid proposal. But it's par for US politics, where each party takes inconsistent positions in order to divide the electorate into two, and only two, parties.

So-called Republicans are in favor of the death penalty for crimes and against "killing babies" by abortion, or as we see here, by a pill that induces abortion. So-called Democrats are against the death penalty but think that abortion or inducing abortion is a woman's choice.

So what "party" is yours if you are in favor of the death penalty (within reason) and also in favor of a woman's right to choose (within reason) abut the baby she is carrying? That's the way they want it. No wonder some people don't vote.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm reminded of this time a recipe for English sausage mentioned pennyroyal as a seasoning. A sausage for the peasant class, with added abortifacient from the apothecary cabinet. Not saying that you might have a product to sell with the right marketing, but it shouldn't be too hard to get that into hands as an herbal supplement. We have really bad regulation on herbal products.


Pennyroyal isn't an abortifacient. The amount of pennyroyal you'd have to take to induce an abortion would probably kill you. https://medlineplus.gov/druginfo/natural/480.html

The idea that it's an effective abortifacient is an old wives' tale, probably because someone used it and miraculously survived after a stillbirth. It is deadly stuff.
 
boozehat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Pro Birth. After that you're on your own.


Pretty much!

Q: Can I get affordable health care?
A: No, but here's a bible, a firearm, and a pamphlet.

Q: Can I get an abortion?
A: No, Read your bible... Jesus said that's bad (*citation needed).

Q: Uh, okay, Can you help me out with some food since I can't raise the kid with the basics because of my health care cost.
A:  Dude, we already gave you a gun.... I'm sure you can find some food with your firearm.  The people have voted.

Q: So I couldn't vote because you changed the voting laws and made it basically impossible for me to mail in my ballot.  How do I vote while taking care of a starving baby while working 3 jobs?
A: Did you reach out to Jesus?

Q: But I'm white.... does that change anything?
A: No... but we can give you a second bible and thoughts and prayers.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vrax: [Fark user image image 370x341]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: So-called Democrats are against the death penalty but think that abortion or inducing abortion is a woman's choice.


Yes, this is correct. The state shouldn't kill anybody and a woman should have full bodily autonomy. There's nothing contradictory about this, f*ck your both sides bullsh*t.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a non-profit setting up free inconspicuous mail order for these pills?
 
Mcavity
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x515]


Brandon Jenkins "The Perfect Slave"
Youtube KIB8jDS76f0
 
TomDooley
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
South Dakota is just asking to be "liberated".
 
johnny queso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vrax: [Fark user image image 370x341]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Weren't they just screaming "My body, my choice" just a little bit ago? So I guess it only applies to them. Got it.

Assholes.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Noem can go suck a dick.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: WastrelWay: So-called Democrats are against the death penalty but think that abortion or inducing abortion is a woman's choice.

Yes, this is correct. The state shouldn't kill anybody and a woman should have full bodily autonomy. There's nothing contradictory about this, f*ck your both sides bullsh*t.


i've clicked smart nine times for this comment.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Amazon Pharmacy, if you're listening...
 
HarveyBrooks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnny queso: Dusk-You-n-Me: WastrelWay: So-called Democrats are against the death penalty but think that abortion or inducing abortion is a woman's choice.

Yes, this is correct. The state shouldn't kill anybody and a woman should have full bodily autonomy. There's nothing contradictory about this, f*ck your both sides bullsh*t.

i've clicked smart nine times for this comment.


VOTER FRAUD!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x515]


Here's the full picture:
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HarveyBrooks: johnny queso: Dusk-You-n-Me: WastrelWay: So-called Democrats are against the death penalty but think that abortion or inducing abortion is a woman's choice.

Yes, this is correct. The state shouldn't kill anybody and a woman should have full bodily autonomy. There's nothing contradictory about this, f*ck your both sides bullsh*t.

i've clicked smart nine times for this comment.

VOTER FRAUD!


the state legislature will have to decide if i really meant to smart that post.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Noem's abortion pill limit headed to South Dakota Senate


What, like only 24 per month? So, it's Baby Roulette?


// DNRTA


"The Pill" is not the same thing at all as the abortion pill. You don't take the abortion pill every day, with a week's worth of placebos in there. The only similarities are the fact that they're pills and they have something to do with the consequences of farking.
 
CityPagan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Those people are so farked up!
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

clovercat: [Fark user image 568x568]


Name a law about government power over a man's body.

"Buttsex" and "Blowjobs"
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: So what "party" is yours if you are in favor of the death penalty (within reason)


There is no ritual taking of life by the state which is ever supported by reason.
Unless your "reason" is that of some base, bestial animal.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Noem's bill would require women seeking an abortion to make three separate trips to a doctor in order to take abortion pills.

A woman must arrive to the appointment in a red car and depart in a green car, on dates that end in an odd number. Reverse the colors for dates that end in an even number. She must hop on her left leg on her way into the building and on her right leg on the way back to the car.

These requirements have the exact same foundation in medical science as does requiring the third appointment.


Also the medical facility must be tsunami proof.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

clovercat: [Fark user image 568x568]


Military conscription.

CSB:  There were anti-draft posters on the wall, where I went to First Day School.  (Sunday School to you non-Quakers)

Nevertheless, anti-abortion laws, and indeed the entire anti-abortion movement are farking evil.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like to put fish in my body.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Amazon Pharmacy, if you're listening...


Hi. Could you and your Amazon package come down to the police station and open said package in the presence of a church appointed fertility officer?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: WastrelWay: So-called Democrats are against the death penalty but think that abortion or inducing abortion is a woman's choice.

Yes, this is correct. The state shouldn't kill anybody and a woman should have full bodily autonomy. There's nothing contradictory about this, f*ck your both sides bullsh*t.


Neither side actually values life. Go fark your own self.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I like to put fish in my body.


And when you head to the lake for more fish, it's your choice of row versus wade.
 
O4Phuxache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jso2897: There is no ritual taking of life by the state which is ever supported by reason.
Unless your "reason" is that of some base, bestial animal.


What about for treason?

I am against the death penalty for simple murder. I am in favor of it for treason, like what the 1/6 insurrectionists did. My viewpoint is backed up by the Constitution.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Porous Horace: I like to put fish in my body.

And when you head to the lake for more fish, it's your choice of row versus wade.


Get out.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Neither side actually values life. Go fark your own self.


Not at all true. Not sure why you're going to bat for the other poster but go you, I guess.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In the news today, police intercepted a shipment of abortion pills heading for our state.  Only by the devine intervention of Jesus were the pills and their evil couriers stopped.  Police reported the haul to be over 100 pills.  60 pills were taken to the evidence locker and 20 of them were entered in to evidence.  And then lost.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm reminded of this time a recipe for English sausage mentioned pennyroyal as a seasoning. A sausage for the peasant class, with added abortifacient from the apothecary cabinet. Not saying that you might have a product to sell with the right marketing, but it shouldn't be too hard to get that into hands as an herbal supplement. We have really bad regulation on herbal products.


...distill the life that's inside of meeeee....
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Remember, this is ALL class warfare... pure and simple. Gotta have that (near) slave labor. You gotta keep them poors dumb and harried, with mom running from one job to another to another to another, unable to help her kids much at school or get them to activities that will help them grow. Gotta get those guys, who didn't want a kid either, stuck in a loop of working multiple low wage jobs, running from one to the next, in and out of jail because they can't afford to pay, running up fines, arrears, and jail fees, to pay for kids they hate. That hatred of the kids is also a good thing because it probably guarantees psychological issues limiting the kid's ability to grow up mentally healthy. This is just a SMALL PORTION of why working poor tend to raise working poor.

Don't ever let anyone tell you being against abortion is about the "sanctity of life" or some similar bullshiat. WRONG! The rank and file morons might buy that, but for the people funding these groups it's all about making sure there is a PERMANENT UNDERCLASS so they can continue to live lifestyles that would make Croesus blush with envy. That is why when the moron patrol pushes for laws to ban abortion, and birth control is next they've admitted it already, they are laws that CANNOT HARM the wealthy... only the dirty poors and middle class.

You want to get these groups squashed like bugs, have them push for laws that hurt the wealthy. When the .1% suddenly has to worry about little Suzy being forced to obey laws meant for the poors, or their boy Tommy is suddenly subject to being punished like a durty ni*BONG!*er, they'll squash them like bugs. They can't pay for their mistress to fly to *place where it's legal* to have an abortion or pick up birth control? You'd better bet that they are squashing the religious nutbars.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.