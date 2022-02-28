 Skip to content
(MSN)   Breaker 1 9, looks like we got us a convoy
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  
aimtastic [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  
I think they may not like the counter protest they get on the Dan Ryan.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
44 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
43 minutes ago  
Chinesenookiefactory
38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x510]


Rent. Free.
 
spaceherpes
37 minutes ago  
Sakes alive!
 
KiefKommando
36 minutes ago  
I knew this shiat was gunna come to Illinois, every morning during my commute I kept expecting to run into them.
 
jso2897
36 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: SpectroBoy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x510]

Rent. Free.


He plans to run for POTUS in 2024, you idiot.
Try to use memes at least halfway appropriately, you dumb shiat.
 
hershy799
36 minutes ago  
Why is the picture of Breezewood, PA?

/Hates that stupid interchange, haven't been anywhere close to there in almost 7 years
 
HotWingConspiracy
35 minutes ago  
You're allowed to kill them if they block traffic, conservatives told me so.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
33 minutes ago  
I know a couple-a guys who could, y'know, like, take care of 'em and such.
 
Flappyhead
32 minutes ago  
My understanding is that riot squads using tear gas, rubber bullets and clubs are the standard response to occupational protests.
 
fsbilly
32 minutes ago  
These truckers are a threat to our national security while we are on the brink of a hot war.

What the fark are they even protesting at this point, anyway? Mask mandates are being lifted. Vaccine mandates are just about at the 'Okay, don't then.' point. These people are just simple-minded assholes. Charge them hard and confiscate the vehicles. Send them to Russia (the people, not the trucks. I'll take a truck though. I always wanted a cab-over.).
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  
Americans aren't as polite and are heavily armed. But you do you.
 
ctighe2353
31 minutes ago  
Is anyone going to tell them it's to late?  The majority of covid restrictions have been lifted and the rest will be gone soon or we get hit with another wave.
They should have done this 1.5 years ago if they wanted to impact decisions.

On a related note an offshoot of the family tree will most likely be dead from covid over the next few days and his antivax family still don't believe in prevention.
 
Markus5 [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  

fsbilly: These truckers are a threat to our national security while we are on the brink of a hot war.

What the fark are they even protesting at this point, anyway? Mask mandates are being lifted. Vaccine mandates are just about at the 'Okay, don't then.' point. These people are just simple-minded assholes. Charge them hard and confiscate the vehicles. Send them to Russia (the people, not the trucks. I'll take a truck though. I always wanted a cab-over.).


Pete with a reefer on.
 
Nurglitch
29 minutes ago  
I'm just glad we're finally removing the restrictions that protected anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and john-birchers.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  

fsbilly: These truckers are a threat to our national security while we are on the brink of a hot war.

What the fark are they even protesting at this point, anyway? Mask mandates are being lifted. Vaccine mandates are just about at the 'Okay, don't then.' point. These people are just simple-minded assholes. Charge them hard and confiscate the vehicles. Send them to Russia (the people, not the trucks. I'll take a truck though. I always wanted a cab-over.).


They're protesting their daddy losing the election.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
29 minutes ago  
Ukraine knows how to deal with these convoys.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  
Jerry Reed - East Bound and Down (Audio)
Youtube IOgUaFkpS3Y
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
27 minutes ago  
Ukraine: Standing up to Fascism and invaders. 

Idiots in Trucks: "My fee fees. Murka."
 
notto
27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x510]


Blubber Duck.
 
alienated
27 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
27 minutes ago  
What's a good water to diesel mixture for bricking an engine?

Free diesel, guys!  Help yer selves!  Top off them tanks.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  
According to the song, they've called up reinforcements from the Illinois national guard. There should be, if accurate, armored cars and tanks and Jeeps, rigs of every size.

Those chicken coops will be fulla bears and choppers will fill the skies.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: [YouTube video: Jerry Reed - East Bound and Down (Audio)]


Wrong song.
 
XanthPrime
25 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: What's a good water to diesel mixture for bricking an engine?

Free diesel, guys!  Help yer selves!  Top off them tanks.


Bleach.
 
oldfarthenry
25 minutes ago  
I'm offering a bona-fide 100% legit Canuckistani sorry to 'merikun people aboot this.
Love & donuts, y'all!
 
alienated
20 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: RTOGUY: [YouTube video: Jerry Reed - East Bound and Down (Audio)]

Wrong song.


If memory serves also in the film , and Jerry Farking Reed . Plus it's a better song than CW McCall's , imho.
 
winedrinkingman
20 minutes ago  
Is Ukraine the only country that knows how to take care of a convoy full of fascists? 

RTOGUY [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: RTOGUY: [YouTube video: Jerry Reed - East Bound and Down (Audio)]

Wrong song.


"Truck-driving country" is a genre all it's own and that's one of the best ones.

Red Simpson -- Roll, Truck Roll
Youtube emut12H0PT0
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
19 minutes ago  

hershy799: Why is the picture of Breezewood, PA?

/Hates that stupid interchange, haven't been anywhere close to there in almost 7 years


Huh. I've done that exit before....
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
19 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IOgUaFkpS3Y]


OR.....
Eastbound and Down Cherlene
Youtube S3_1kMgBuMA
 
buserror [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  

hershy799: Why is the picture of Breezewood, PA?

/Hates that stupid interchange, haven't been anywhere close to there in almost 7 years


Because news outlets seem to think that any tangentially related stock photo, no matter how misleading, is better than not having any picture at the top of their article.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  

alienated: Kit Fister: RTOGUY: [YouTube video: Jerry Reed - East Bound and Down (Audio)]

Wrong song.

If memory serves also in the film , and Jerry Farking Reed . Plus it's a better song than CW McCall's , imho.


AFAIK it was in Smokey and the Bandit, but not in "convoy". C. W. McCall's song was for/in the movie Convoy starring  Kris Kristofferson.
 
El_Dan
17 minutes ago  
I'm gonna tell you about an accident, and I don't wanna hear "act of God"!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: alienated: Kit Fister: RTOGUY: [YouTube video: Jerry Reed - East Bound and Down (Audio)]

Wrong song.

If memory serves also in the film , and Jerry Farking Reed . Plus it's a better song than CW McCall's , imho.

AFAIK it was in Smokey and the Bandit, but not in "convoy". C. W. McCall's song was for/in the movie Convoy starring  Kris Kristofferson.


Also, west bound and down by Hank Williams Jr. was pretty good too
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: You're allowed to kill them if they block traffic, conservatives told me so.


IT's your civic duty to sit in traffic while they block the roads protesting, Fark told me so.
 
Nick Nostril
16 minutes ago  
I have an idea:

/ just kidding
// mostly
 
alienated
16 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: alienated: Kit Fister: RTOGUY: [YouTube video: Jerry Reed - East Bound and Down (Audio)]

Wrong song.

If memory serves also in the film , and Jerry Farking Reed . Plus it's a better song than CW McCall's , imho.

AFAIK it was in Smokey and the Bandit, but not in "convoy". C. W. McCall's song was for/in the movie Convoy starring  Kris Kristofferson.


Next you'll be telling me that Dom DeLuise wasn't in White line fever !
/Yeah yeah , yer right
 
Jimmy's getting angry
15 minutes ago  
They're just heading back to Alberta, under the lakes. North of Superior is still too cold right now.
 
thanksagainandagain
15 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: SpectroBoy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x510]

Rent. Free.


He's the leader of your party, dipshiat; kinda relevant.
 
Subtonic
15 minutes ago  
Nick Nostril
15 minutes ago  

alienated: [Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_][Fark user image 220x132] [View Full Size image _x_]


And, if we're honest, what are siblings really for ?
 
AmbassadorBooze
15 minutes ago  
We are on the brink of "ww3:  this time everybody has nukes".  Biden needs to declare a state of emergency and Gitmo the convoy.  Whatever it takes to get the country in line and to ready themselves to kill when the Russians invade.  Including the Russian agents Putin has imbedded in Our Democracy.
 
brigid_fitch
14 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: On a related note an offshoot of the family tree will most likely be dead from covid over the next few days and his antivax family still don't believe in prevention.


Sorry to hear.  Husband's family went through the same thing last month. 2 of his aunts, both vehemently anti-vax & über Pro-Trump, shared a house.  They both caught COVID around Christmas & died a week apart.  Their kids & grandkids STILL don't think the virus is that serious and were even arguing w/the doctor over the cause of death.
 
El_Dan
14 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: HotWingConspiracy: You're allowed to kill them if they block traffic, conservatives told me so.

IT's your civic duty to sit in traffic while they block the roads protesting, Fark told me so.


This is why BSAB is the correct position in regard to assholes who block traffic.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
13 minutes ago  

jso2897: Chinesenookiefactory: SpectroBoy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x510]

Rent. Free.

He plans to run for POTUS in 2024, you idiot.
Try to use memes at least halfway appropriately, you dumb shiat.


Using memes appropriately would imply actual understanding.

This particular person/sockpuppet is a cargo cultist.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
13 minutes ago  

alienated: Kit Fister: RTOGUY: [YouTube video: Jerry Reed - East Bound and Down (Audio)]

Wrong song.

If memory serves also in the film , and Jerry Farking Reed . Plus it's a better song than CW McCall's , imho.


Nope, that's Smokey and the Bandit. Jerry Reed is the driver, Burt Reynolds is the lure to distract the cops.

And don't you dare badmouth Convoy. It's an awesome song! I would even venture that it's early rap... :-)
 
BuckTurgidson
13 minutes ago  

fsbilly: These truckers are a threat to our national security while we are on the brink of a hot war.

What the fark are they even protesting at this point, anyway? Mask mandates are being lifted. Vaccine mandates are just about at the 'Okay, don't then.' point. These people are just simple-minded assholes. Charge them hard and confiscate the vehicles. Send them to Russia (the people, not the trucks. I'll take a truck though. I always wanted a cab-over.).


This truck BS was never remotely about masks, mandates, or vaccines.
 
