(CBS Sacramento)   Tenant feeling cross, wants landlord to atone for scorn
10
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like the property manager was hired to clear everyone out so they can jack up the rent before the end of the current leases.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [c.tenor.com image 244x240]


Alexa, lights off.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nickson has recently received a series of notices for violations, including one for having a broom in his carport.

A man comes home to his wife--she says, "You know, honey, I've got calluses on my fingers from using the broom so much."  The man replies, "Well, next time take the car."
 
danvon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fun fact: landlords can put a lot of really restrictive lease terms they want to in their lease as long as it's not prohibited by law.

However, if they're basing these lease violations that have been ignored for years, 15 in this case, you've pretty much waived it.

I have the sneaking suspicion that there may be an immutable characteristic to the ones being subjected to this recent enforcement of old terms.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People like this are what make a lot of folks assume I am a jackass because of what I do.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's had it out there openly for 15 years. He only needed to have it out there for 4 years to exceed California's statute of limitations for contractual breach.
https://www.upcounsel.com/statute-of-limitations-on-contracts#:~:text=Under%20section%20337%20of%20California's,written%20contract%2C%20or%20similar%20event.

Now, if the lease renewal is considered a new contract, that could throw a wrench in things.

The best bet is to trip over the doll, threaten him with a lawsuit, and have this all solve itself quietly.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How do you know the broom isn't in the carport because it's owned by a witch?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: People like this are what make a lot of folks assume I am a jackass because of what I do.


You install religious icons?
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: discgolfguru: People like this are what make a lot of folks assume I am a jackass because of what I do.

You install religious icons?


Not out in the open. More fun to put them in the middle of the woods or something.

Seriously though, as a property manager, I am guessing there are rent increase limits in his lease (a common thing sometimes) and the loss of income the last 2 years and/or basic greed made the management company think they needed to interrupt the guy's lease so they can write a new one with him or someone new for more money. Just guessing, but the violations noted are stupid, and the fact that the manager avoids questions is telling.
 
