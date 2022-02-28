 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Hackers rename Putin's £73million superyacht 'farkPTN', change destination to 'Hell' (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
28
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An undefended hard asset in foreign waters? Maybe a little piracy could be in order?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to steal it and go joyriding around the world.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's it feel to be the most hated man in the world currently?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Vat are you sinking about?
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: piracy


The word is "privateering." Just need a letter of marque.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sure got him. Rich people hate it when people call attention to their status symbols.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is something that I actually would credit to Anonymous. Government or business sites? Maybe if they were "hacking" while driving and crashed into the Kremlin or something.
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: 'Vat are you sinking about?


Obscure references are the best references. I just spat Ramen noodles all over my keyboard.

/not proud of eating Ramen
//not gonna hide it, either
///keeping in touch with my inner college student
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: 'Vat are you sinking about?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmOTpIVxji8

I guess Anonymous either joined the nullo cult or handed off their duties to kids just hitting puberty.  They're teacup poodles at this point.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have named it "Корабль дураков"
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someday this entire episode in world history is going to make a hell of a movie. Surely it will be a Best Picture, and win Best Original Screenplay for the comedic scenes blended with what's mostly tragic, if not horrific.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

morg: They sure got him. Rich people hate it when people call attention to their status symbols.


It's about sending a message;

"We can find you and we can fark with you by farking with your shiat. Y'know, the stuff you seem to value more than a succesful domestic economy & actually serving the Russian people.

This time it's just some digital data. Like your bank accounts. Or your real time coordinates. This time.

Sleep well."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would have called it "Insert Torpedo Here".
 
iq_in_binary
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

goatharper: beezeltown: piracy

The word is "privateering." Just need a letter of marque.


That hasn't been a thing since the 1856 Paris Declaration.

The US hasn't issued a Letter of Marque since 1815.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iq_in_binary: goatharper: beezeltown: piracy

The word is "privateering." Just need a letter of marque.

That hasn't been a thing since the 1856 Paris Declaration.

The US hasn't issued a Letter of Marque since 1815.


You seem to know a suspicious amount about this, matey.
 
iq_in_binary
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Subtonic: iq_in_binary: goatharper: beezeltown: piracy

The word is "privateering." Just need a letter of marque.

That hasn't been a thing since the 1856 Paris Declaration.

The US hasn't issued a Letter of Marque since 1815.

You seem to know a suspicious amount about this, matey.


I probably sunk 500+ hours into Uncharted Waters as a kid.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, and then THIS enterprising Ukrainian ruined some Russian billionaire's day in Spain:

https://nypost.com/2022/02/28/ukrainian-sailor-sinks-russian-bosss-7-7-million-luxury-superyacht/
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Subtonic: iq_in_binary: goatharper: beezeltown: piracy

The word is "privateering." Just need a letter of marque.

That hasn't been a thing since the 1856 Paris Declaration.

The US hasn't issued a Letter of Marque since 1815.

You seem to know a suspicious amount about this, matey.


They're chomping at the bit waiting for that letter of marque to be approved.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would love to see a Ukrainian commando raid sink that boat. Yeah it is not a military target but just think how pissed off Putin would be if it was destroyed and think how much of a morale boost that would be to the Ukrainians.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

beezeltown: An undefended hard asset in foreign waters? Maybe a little piracy could be in order?


Strongly suggest that the crew declare an emergency and abandon the boat. Up for grabs at that point.

/Give the crew asylum somewhere nice.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd be a shame if Putin's yacht happened to hit a sea mine.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I would have called it "Insert Torpedo Here".


Paige, no!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: morg: They sure got him. Rich people hate it when people call attention to their status symbols.

It's about sending a message;

"We can find you and we can fark with you by farking with your shiat. Y'know, the stuff you seem to value more than a succesful domestic economy & actually serving the Russian people.

This time it's just some digital data. Like your bank accounts. Or your real time coordinates. This time.

Sleep well."


I doubt that this had anything to do with the ship itself. Probably just a spoofed network packet into an AIS tracking site. A nice gesture though.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As a Michigander, we don't want him here either.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a picture that will make you feel an overwhelming urge to push.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

beezeltown: An undefended hard asset in foreign waters? Maybe a little piracy could be in order?


If he is unable to make insurance payments because of problems with swift...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: I have a picture that will make you feel an overwhelming urge to push.

[Fark user image 670x413]


Cool, he could tell Robert what Ghislaine's up to these days.
 
