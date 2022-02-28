 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   New Yorkers complain about noisy sex which might result in even more noisy New Yorkers   (theguardian.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, New York City, Manhattan, increasing number of noise complaints, Cross Bay Boulevard, The Bronx, New York, sex mayhem, Brooklyn  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2022 at 8:04 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We all know NYPD is no help.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trocadero: We all know NYPD is no help.


Janet Jackson - When I Think Of You
Youtube EaleKN9GQ54
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
With fewer opportunities to spend a nice evening out, I can see how more people could end up spending time together indoors.

Must be nice. :(
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sorry, my bad. I've been meaning to replace the bearings in my Fleshlight for a while now and just haven't gotten around to it.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
From 19 February 2021 to 9 February this year, the website reported, the official helpline received 277 complaints about noisy sex.

Are you flippin' kidding me??  That's 3/4 of a complaint per night for all of New York!  Come on, NYC, you're slacking.  Give these butt-twangs something to really write about.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
While I am not a New Yorker, I have it on good authority that the noisiest of the sexes are the females.  If is worse after they have a few glasses of wine in my experience.

Talking Again
Youtube nZ8lEJROnj4
 
alienated
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Sorry, my bad. I've been meaning to replace the bearings in my Fleshlight for a while now and just haven't gotten around to it.


There are no bearings in a Fleshlight. Pr0nstar out front should have shown you.

Imagine , if you will , a world. A world inhabited by females , all from Loong isslaand. And a bunch of males from everywhere else.

Haaaaaarrder , she cries. Doo me riiiiayt big boy !  And it keeps going downhill from there.
And you just heard part of that in Fran Drescher's Voice
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alienated: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Sorry, my bad. I've been meaning to replace the bearings in my Fleshlight for a while now and just haven't gotten around to it.

There are no bearings in a Fleshlight. Pr0nstar out front should have shown you.

Imagine , if you will , a world. A world inhabited by females , all from Loong isslaand. And a bunch of males from everywhere else.

Haaaaaarrder , she cries. Doo me riiiiayt big boy !  And it keeps going downhill from there.
And you just heard part of that in Fran Drescher's Voice


A) Hell yeah, of course.
B) Britney Andrews did a parody version that was really good.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why did I click on that stupid article.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How many complaints can be solely attributed to Chicken Lady? All of those originating at a mall, in any case...

i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't blame me; I'm on the other coast.

/sure, that's the real reason
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What are you doing, Step New Yorker?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In Cross Bay Boulevard, in Queens, 56 complaints were logged about "hippies" allegedly dressing up as Freddy Krueger, Pennywise and the Easter Bunny while engaging in coital revelry as the theme song of Velveteen Dream, a pro wrestler, blasted in the background.
"They're still here causing a sex mayhem," a neighbor complained one day at 6am. "Thought it was too cold outside for an orgy party. Doesn't stop this guy."

media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nobody claimed "Sex Mayhem" as their new metal cover band based around the works of Christopher Lee? Fine, I will take on this quest.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Secret of My Success - Neighbors having loud sex
Youtube -T9rrptAMVs
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.