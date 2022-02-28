 Skip to content
I kraine, they kraine, we all kraine for Ukraine. Monday afternoon and early evening thread
770
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

770 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's get this thread started the right way
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"U Kraine.  Me Norm.

Now set 'em up, Sammy."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think the West needs more of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: I think the West needs more of this:

[Fark user image 571x511]


I think Russia needs a bit of that right now.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: I think the West needs more of this:

[Fark user image image 571x511]


Some context would help. I am guessing he is pro-Russia?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: I think the West needs more of this:

[Fark user image image 571x511]


That's a really old tweet.  Their logo isn't the same.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

urger: [Fark user image 425x332]

Let's get this thread started the right way


Last week we had a TotalFark Discussion thread that started to be about the possibility that we are actually goats instead of people and, in only twelve posts, turned into a rather earnest debate about how the Mandalorian gives blow jobs.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Last week we had a TotalFark Discussion thread that started to be about the possibility that we are actually goats instead of people and, in only twelve posts, turned into a rather earnest debate about how the Mandalorian gives blow jobs.


The answer is, obviously, docking ports.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: urger: [Fark user image 425x332]

Let's get this thread started the right way

Last week we had a TotalFark Discussion thread that started to be about the possibility that we are actually goats instead of people and, in only twelve posts, turned into a rather earnest debate about how the Mandalorian gives blow jobs.


I had said I wasn't a Mandalorian Maimonides... a "Mandamonides" if you will... and I feel that joke didn't get the "Smart" and "Funny" appreciation it deserved.
 
tymothil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: urger: [Fark user image 425x332]

Let's get this thread started the right way

Last week we had a TotalFark Discussion thread that started to be about the possibility that we are actually goats instead of people and, in only twelve posts, turned into a rather earnest debate about how the Mandalorian gives blow jobs.


Huh...this one only took 7.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When they syncronize their grids, hope they account for the Daylight Savings time change?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: thatguyoverthere70: urger: [Fark user image 425x332]

Let's get this thread started the right way

Last week we had a TotalFark Discussion thread that started to be about the possibility that we are actually goats instead of people and, in only twelve posts, turned into a rather earnest debate about how the Mandalorian gives blow jobs.

I had said I wasn't a Mandalorian Maimonides... a "Mandamonides" if you will... and I feel that joke didn't get the "Smart" and "Funny" appreciation it deserved.


I don't get it, but I will Smart and Funny it anyway.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: thatguyoverthere70: urger: [Fark user image 425x332]

Let's get this thread started the right way

Last week we had a TotalFark Discussion thread that started to be about the possibility that we are actually goats instead of people and, in only twelve posts, turned into a rather earnest debate about how the Mandalorian gives blow jobs.

I had said I wasn't a Mandalorian Maimonides... a "Mandamonides" if you will... and I feel that joke didn't get the "Smart" and "Funny" appreciation it deserved.

I don't get it, but I will Smart and Funny it anyway.


Was it too Jewish?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Myrdinn: thatguyoverthere70: Last week we had a TotalFark Discussion thread that started to be about the possibility that we are actually goats instead of people and, in only twelve posts, turned into a rather earnest debate about how the Mandalorian gives blow jobs.

The answer is, obviously, docking ports.


the sheet with the hole in it.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Commenting to follow. Hope Putin wakes up in unexpected intimate circumstances involving Australian crab spiders.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Commenting to follow. Hope Putin wakes up in unexpected intimate circumstances involving Australian crab spiders.


Blue ringed octopus.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin, go fark yourself!

/needed to be said
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a pattern I haven't seen them flying before... And that puppy is flying real slow...

The area he's circling has had a lot of US Army heli activity lately... Curious if anyone knows whats going on there.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

khitsicker: Myrdinn: thatguyoverthere70: Last week we had a TotalFark Discussion thread that started to be about the possibility that we are actually goats instead of people and, in only twelve posts, turned into a rather earnest debate about how the Mandalorian gives blow jobs.

The answer is, obviously, docking ports.

the sheet with the hole in it.


No that's how the mandalorianewitz's do it.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great, new thread.  Still need an hour to catch up. Thanks all that are uploading info for us that can't follow full time.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brax33: That's a pattern I haven't seen them flying before... And that puppy is flying real slow...

The area he's circling has had a lot of US Army heli activity lately... Curious if anyone knows whats going on there.

[i.imgur.com image 850x485]


Those are hexagons, so hex magic, obviously.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

leviosaurus: Putin, go fark yourself!

/needed to be said


if he could/can I think he would enjoy Himself, but Fark Putin with rusty razors and Salt.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin and Macron talk, apparently Putin is stuck on the de-nazification story.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

namegoeshere: brax33: That's a pattern I haven't seen them flying before... And that puppy is flying real slow...

The area he's circling has had a lot of US Army heli activity lately... Curious if anyone knows whats going on there.

[i.imgur.com image 850x485]

Those are hexagons, so hex magic, obviously.


Damnit, someone lost vision again.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brax33: That's a pattern I haven't seen them flying before... And that puppy is flying real slow...

The area he's circling has had a lot of US Army heli activity lately... Curious if anyone knows whats going on there.

[i.imgur.com image 850x485]


It's a series of straight flights vs a circle. What equipment would work better going straight? Refueling maybe?
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cowsaregoodeating: brax33: That's a pattern I haven't seen them flying before... And that puppy is flying real slow...

The area he's circling has had a lot of US Army heli activity lately... Curious if anyone knows whats going on there.

[i.imgur.com image 850x485]

It's a series of straight flights vs a circle. What equipment would work better going straight? Refueling maybe?


Tankers are WAY too chonky to only fly at 78kts/hr.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brax33: That's a pattern I haven't seen them flying before... And that puppy is flying real slow...

The area he's circling has had a lot of US Army heli activity lately... Curious if anyone knows whats going on there.

[i.imgur.com image 850x485]


KC-130J tanker - maybe fueling helicopters?

/What are the choppers doing?  Medivac? Deliveries?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brax33: That's a pattern I haven't seen them flying before... And that puppy is flying real slow...

The area he's circling has had a lot of US Army heli activity lately... Curious if anyone knows whats going on there.

[i.imgur.com image 850x485]


Search pattern?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's some sloppy corner cutting going on now.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: brax33: That's a pattern I haven't seen them flying before... And that puppy is flying real slow...

The area he's circling has had a lot of US Army heli activity lately... Curious if anyone knows whats going on there.

[i.imgur.com image 850x485]

KC-130J tanker - maybe fueling helicopters?

/What are the choppers doing?  Medivac? Deliveries?


To clarify - stall speed is around 90-95 knots, but the display is showing ground speed, so depending on wind at the altitude the plane is at, could actually have a much higher airspeed.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: urger: [Fark user image 425x332]

Let's get this thread started the right way

Last week we had a TotalFark Discussion thread that started to be about the possibility that we are actually goats instead of people and, in only twelve posts, turned into a rather earnest debate about how the Mandalorian gives blow jobs.


 Does beskar resist maple syrup? I kinda doubt it.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brax33: That's a pattern I haven't seen them flying before... And that puppy is flying real slow...

The area he's circling has had a lot of US Army heli activity lately... Curious if anyone knows whats going on there.

[i.imgur.com image 850x485]


Huh huh

Stary Saçs
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ultraluzer: [Fark user image 425x447]

There's some sloppy corner cutting going on now.


AC-130 getting some practice time in?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
globalnews.caView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cowsaregoodeating: brax33: That's a pattern I haven't seen them flying before... And that puppy is flying real slow...

The area he's circling has had a lot of US Army heli activity lately... Curious if anyone knows whats going on there.

[i.imgur.com image 850x485]

It's a series of straight flights vs a circle. What equipment would work better going straight? Refueling maybe?


I dunno, I googled for "hexagonal flight pattern" and caught glimpse of a whole new level of hell:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: cowsaregoodeating: brax33: That's a pattern I haven't seen them flying before... And that puppy is flying real slow...

The area he's circling has had a lot of US Army heli activity lately... Curious if anyone knows whats going on there.

[i.imgur.com image 850x485]

It's a series of straight flights vs a circle. What equipment would work better going straight? Refueling maybe?

I dunno, I googled for "hexagonal flight pattern" and caught glimpse of a whole new level of hell:
[Fark user image 800x508]


hell? You get 2 armrests!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theteacher: [globalnews.ca image 386x259]


Family Guy Vietnam Clown
Youtube 1wm72oqsYqA
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ram Ranch is outraged by the invasion of Ukraine. They sanctioned Putin by canceling his member.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: brax33: That's a pattern I haven't seen them flying before... And that puppy is flying real slow...

The area he's circling has had a lot of US Army heli activity lately... Curious if anyone knows whats going on there.

[i.imgur.com image 850x485]

Those are hexagons, so hex magic, obviously.


It's actually a Civilization 6 map?
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: TommyDeuce: brax33: That's a pattern I haven't seen them flying before... And that puppy is flying real slow...

The area he's circling has had a lot of US Army heli activity lately... Curious if anyone knows whats going on there.

[i.imgur.com image 850x485]

KC-130J tanker - maybe fueling helicopters?

/What are the choppers doing?  Medivac? Deliveries?

To clarify - stall speed is around 90-95 knots, but the display is showing ground speed, so depending on wind at the altitude the plane is at, could actually have a much higher airspeed.


Not on all of the legs. It's near constant
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So can we go from calling him Vlad the Invader to Vova the Vulva yet? Or is that too insulting to vulvas... how about Putin the Pudendum?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stay strong, Ukraine.

Did you guys know that Putin secretly pays Crimean seamstresses to peg him while he fellates a giant statue of Stalin?

It's true. Spread it around
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Madaynun: BumpInTheNight: cowsaregoodeating: brax33: That's a pattern I haven't seen them flying before... And that puppy is flying real slow...

The area he's circling has had a lot of US Army heli activity lately... Curious if anyone knows whats going on there.

[i.imgur.com image 850x485]

It's a series of straight flights vs a circle. What equipment would work better going straight? Refueling maybe?

I dunno, I googled for "hexagonal flight pattern" and caught glimpse of a whole new level of hell:
[Fark user image 800x508]

hell? You get 2 armrests!


But you have to constantly look at your two neighbours.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone is integrating their grid. Texas... yeeeeeehawwwwwwwww

Hey, why did the lights go out?
 
