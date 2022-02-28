 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Dewey DEFEATS Truman   (msn.com) divider line
25
    More: Fail, MSN  
•       •       •

1158 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2022 at 9:38 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one tough duck
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They were so sure of their plan that they put the news of their victory on a timed release and then forgot about it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They should test the Kremlin's water for lead.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If Ukraine falls, it will be due to the democratic world's inability to confront naked authoritarian aggression, after spending the last 70 god damned years preparing to defend it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: They were so sure of their plan that they put the news of their victory on a timed release and then forgot about it.


Or someone working there did it to embarrass them.
Rumor has it, that lots of FOX News employees don't agree with their propaganda either.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: If Ukraine falls, it will be due to the democratic world's inability to confront naked authoritarian aggression, after spending the last 70 god damned years preparingtending to defend it.


Fixed
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: They should test the Kremlin's water for lead.


If anything, I'd say they've overdosed on follow.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The "article" in question (translated to English).

https://mobile.twitter.com/ScooterCasterNY/status/1498011071139008512

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A truly historic border would be no border.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Apparently they've found out that it takes your opponent twenty times as much work to try and disprove your big lie than it does to defeat you.

They tried this in '56 when my dad was actually elected US President for life.  Not that dumbass Eisenhower.  It really burns me.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The look on his face says, "I remember when 'Pravda' used to mean something."
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The "article" in question (translated to English).

https://mobile.twitter.com/ScooterCasterNY/status/1498011071139008512

[Fark user image image 425x648]
[Fark user image image 425x519]


The end sentence tells me the farker said this was on a timer might be right.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ahaha
 
ShinMavrik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Welp...someone just lost their job and/or life...
 
wademh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
just a reminder
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: LrdPhoenix: They were so sure of their plan that they put the news of their victory on a timed release and then forgot about it.

Or someone working there did it to embarrass them.



Put me down for $10 on Anonymous continuing to prank the ever-loving FARK out of Pootie
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Boy, is someone's face red!

/and bloody
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Begoggle: LrdPhoenix: They were so sure of their plan that they put the news of their victory on a timed release and then forgot about it.

Or someone working there did it to embarrass them.


Put me down for $10 on Anonymous continuing to prank the ever-loving FARK out of Pootie


Putin doesn't internet. Why do you think he's so disconnected?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is this one of those "premature announcements go against you" type curses?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The "article" in question (translated to English).

https://mobile.twitter.com/ScooterCasterNY/status/1498011071139008512

[Fark user image image 425x648]
[Fark user image image 425x519]


Ah, I saw that linked in yesterday's big discussion thread.

The most bizarre part was when they referred to the return of East Germany as something they had done out of kindness that was definitely a mistake in retrospect. Followed by a prediction of a complete collapse of EU power.

/It was like reading something by that one Russian "scholar" who predicted a total breakup of the United States, including most of the Southeast being taken over by the farking Bahamas.
 
CRM119
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ya know they just might be right. Since plan A didn't work. Stop where yer at claim a coupla 100 square Km and hedge yer bets  A case of change the goalpost to save face.  Like a cat licking its butt when it  misses a jump
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Mrtraveler01: The "article" in question (translated to English).

https://mobile.twitter.com/ScooterCasterNY/status/1498011071139008512

[Fark user image image 425x648]
[Fark user image image 425x519]

The end sentence tells me the farker said this was on a timer might be right.


It was definitely on a timer. Look at the time the article came out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: LrdPhoenix: They were so sure of their plan that they put the news of their victory on a timed release and then forgot about it.

Or someone working there did it to embarrass them.
Rumor has it, that lots of FOX News employees don't agree with their propaganda either.


Then they can walk off their jobs

/Kroger's hiring
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ukraine has lifted the visa requirement to fight for them.

Anyone wanna go?

https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/ukraine-russia-invasion-feb28-2022-1.6366842
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CRM119: Ya know they just might be right. Since plan A didn't work. Stop where yer at claim a coupla 100 square Km and hedge yer bets  A case of change the goalpost to save face.  Like a cat licking its butt when it  misses a jump


I don't think Ukraine would accept that. I'd be surprised if they wouldn't take less than kicking the Russians out of the east and maybe Crimea as well.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.