 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Glamour Magazine)   Millieneal writes trite article about Gen Z's fake dating stage and the Baby Boomer's dumb take on it. Gen X thanks you for leaving us out of this crap   (glamour.com) divider line
5
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

49 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 28 Feb 2022 at 3:50 PM (3 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Gen-Z may have coined the phrase the talking stage,"

What? I distinctly remember that being a thing when I was in college about twen... ....oh crap. That was a long time ago. shiat. Oh god, all the wasted years-
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Filed under, "Things I couldn't give two shiats about."

/GenXer
//Git offa mah lawwwn.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Different generations have different names for the same thing.  Ric Romero reports.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can we fast forward to the nuclear war please.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"OH NO, I'M IN THE FRIEND ZONE! NOOOOOO!"
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.