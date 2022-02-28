 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Old and busted: Ukranians, saying, "Russian Warship, go F*** yourself". New hotness: Ukranians, telling Russians, "We're Not Gonna Take It". BONUS: Fully endorsed by none other than Dee Snider, of "Twisted Sister" (tag, obviously, for the Ukranians)   (989kkzx.iheart.com) divider line
25
    More: Hero, Russia, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, Belarus, weeks of reports, Russia's invasion, Ukraine, use of his song, Russians  
•       •       •

772 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 28 Feb 2022 at 4:53 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was something nagging at that there was more than the first line to this song. Once you get to Verse 2 you'll see this is the battle cry:

[Chorus]
Oh, we're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
Oh, we're not gonna take it anymore
[Verse 1]
We've got the right to choose, and
There ain't no way we'll lose it
This is our life, this is our song
We'll fight the powers that be, just
Don't pick our destiny, 'cause
You don't know us, you don't belong
[Chorus]
Oh, we're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
Oh, we're not gonna take it anymore
[Verse 2]
Oh, you're so condescending
Your gall is never ending
We don't want anything, not a thing from you
Your life is trite and jaded
Boring and confiscated
If that's your best, your best won't do
[Refrain]
Woah-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh
We're right! (Yeah!)
We're free! (Yeah!)
We'll fight! (Yeah!)
You'll see! (Yeah!)
[Chorus]
Oh, we're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
Oh, we're not gonna take it anymore
Oh, we're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
Oh, we're not gonna take it anymore
No way!
[Guitar Solo]
[Refrain]
Woah-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh
We're right! (Yeah!)
We're free! (Yeah!)
We'll fight! (Yeah!)
You'll see! (Yeah!)
[Chorus]
We're not gonna take it
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore
We're not gonna take it (No!)
No, we ain't gonna take it
We're not gonna take it anymore
(Just you try and make us!)
Oh, we're not gonna take it (Come on!)
No, we ain't gonna take it
(You're all worthless and weak!)
We're not gonna take it anymore
(Now drop and give me twenty!)
Oh, we're not gonna take it (A pledge pin?!)
No, we ain't gonna take it (On your uniform!)
We're not gonna take it anymore
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fun fact: at Christmas you can sing "Oh come, all ye faithful" to the tune of "We're not gonna take it," and it works!
 
Watubi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Al and Tipper must be delighted
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Fun fact: at Christmas you can sing "Oh come, all ye faithful" to the tune of "We're not gonna take it," and it works!


Twisted Sister - "Oh Come All Ye Faithful"
Youtube YV-SpT69IZ8
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hurray for Dee!
 
berylman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would have gone with Burn in Hell
Twisted Sister - Burn In Hell (Official banned Music Video)
Youtube _atqPcXvcr0
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some users brought up how Snider decried the use of his song when it was adopted recently by the anti-mask/anti-vaccine movement in America.
"Well, one uses is for a righteous battle against oppression," Snider responded, referring to Ukraine's resistance. "The other is an infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience."

He just elevated himself to awesome status.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Fun fact: at Christmas you can sing "Oh come, all ye faithful" to the tune of "We're not gonna take it," and it works!


Similarly, you can sing "Clean! The cat box! Clean! The cat box!" To the clashs rock the casbah when your  wife tells you to do said chore.

Also, this is a cocktail a friend of mine just invented. He calls it "Russian warship go fark yourself".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dee Snider acoustic We're Not Gonna Take It
Youtube 5VjSkx3DqWc


Best version, IMHO.
 
Watubi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Russia is asking Dee if The Price could be their war anthem
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"You don't want to get your ass beat to a soundtrack"
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Some users brought up how Snider decried the use of his song when it was adopted recently by the anti-mask/anti-vaccine movement in America.
"Well, one uses is for a righteous battle against oppression," Snider responded, referring to Ukraine's resistance. "The other is an infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience."

He just elevated himself to awesome status.


He's been there a long time:
Dee Snider's PMRC Senate Hearing Speech (Full)
Youtube S0Vyr1TylTE
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some users brought up how Snider decried the use of his song when it was adopted recently by the anti-mask/anti-vaccine movement in America.

"Well, one uses is for a righteous battle against oppression," Snider responded, referring to Ukraine's resistance. "The other is an infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience."

Someone get this man a beer, stat!
 
Mukster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This hit is rising faster on the charts than the Ruble is falling off the market.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Kalyco Jack: Fun fact: at Christmas you can sing "Oh come, all ye faithful" to the tune of "We're not gonna take it," and it works!

Similarly, you can sing "Clean! The cat box! Clean! The cat box!" To the clashs rock the casbah when your  wife tells you to do said chore.

Also, this is a cocktail a friend of mine just invented. He calls it "Russian warship go fark yourself".

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Other than the Odesa cognac how do you make that?

And should I call the fire department now or later?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Fun fact: at Christmas you can sing "Oh come, all ye faithful" to the tune of "We're not gonna take it," and it works!


Why do we have to wait for Christmas?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
images.genius.comView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hmm, uhh, I guess I have no opinion on Twister Sister. That single is as good a song as any to use as an anthem, I suppose. The fact that Dee has some Ukrainian heritage bumps up the use case points a few notches.

I guess what I'm trying to say is:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Other than the Odesa cognac how do you make that?


From the way it looks, you pour the cognac in, then you carefully float a layer of something blue over the cognac.  Probably that Blue Curacao stuff, I don't think there are many other common blue liqueurs.  ICBW.

Not sure about the fire either.  The "Flaming Bob" talked about in ATSR was Kahlua in a martini glass with a thin layer of Chartreuse on top.  You lit the Chartreuse, then immediately put a straw into the bottom of the glass and started drinking.  ("Why is he drinking something that's on fire?"  "He's in tech support, they do that shiat to relax.")
 
blodyholy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Twister Sister.


Ahh yes, 'Twister Sister', my contortionist sibling whom we nick-named that as she never lost a game of Twister on family game night.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Some users brought up how Snider decried the use of his song when it was adopted recently by the anti-mask/anti-vaccine movement in America.
"Well, one uses is for a righteous battle against oppression," Snider responded, referring to Ukraine's resistance. "The other is an infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience."

He just elevated himself to awesome status.


He never left
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've always liked Dee Snider.

His defense of heavy metal music against Tipper Gore and other uptight mayonnaise munchers in the 1980's was legendary in and of itself.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rutgers is an awesome school. One of the best state schools, and in a state that has a bunch of notable state schools and a very educated and competitive populace.

Its also a place that isn't going to give her a hard time for her ethnicity.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LineNoise: Rutgers is an awesome school. One of the best state schools, and in a state that has a bunch of notable state schools and a very educated and competitive populace.

Its also a place that isn't going to give her a hard time for her ethnicity.


wat
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.