 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   Today's Fark gun thread: Know your Ukrainian weapons. Because knowing is half the battle. The other half is a group of determined patriots with Molotov Cocktails and massive balls   (boingboing.net) divider line
55
    More: Interesting, Ukraine, Affiliate marketing, Ukrainians, Advertising, Russia, name of Suchomimus, Boing, World War II  
•       •       •

1259 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2022 at 8:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot Take: the greatest variant of the Kalashnikov is the Israeli Gaili.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin can have my Javelin when he pries it from my cold, dead hands.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/приходь і візьми
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dual gun and boingboing thread?
Shiat's gonna get stupid.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever need to know something about guns, I've made a lot of mistakes already.

Addendum: Or live in Ukraine.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an ad for a person smelling their own farts.

Weird.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I really miss is the Ukrainian troops racking their rifle slides every 9 farkin seconds like in a hollywood film.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigKaboom: [Fark user image 425x566]


Username checks out
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians have lined up their armor for the killing.  NATO should oblige them.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

G.I. Joe lied to me?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian weapons:
* Guts
* Perseverance
* Can-do attitude

And a bunch of nasty shiat that Western allies are sending them.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: If I ever need to know something about guns, I've made a lot of mistakes already.

Addendum: Or live in Ukraine.


This post is so edgy we should drop it on that Russian column
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who is actually interested in learning about the history and mechanics involved in guns should really check out Forgotten Weapons on the YouTube.

/ they had a fricken Guass Gun on a few weeks ago.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: If I ever need to know something about guns, I've made a lot of mistakes already.

Addendum: Or live in Ukraine.


Mistakes were made.

art.penny-arcade.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This one's for all those Ukrainian Jews.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Putin can have my Javelin when he pries it from my cold, dead hands.

[Fark user image 850x426]
/приходь і візьми


If Putin wants a Javelin I'm sure there are plenty of Ukrainians who would be happy to send him one. Very quickly. From up to two kilometres away.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Hot Take: the greatest variant of the Kalashnikov is the Israeli Gaili.


I had a Valmet in .223, it was an amazing rifle.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Use balls to suffocate invaders. Don't arrive. Don't enjoy. "
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd, I was told many times by Fark that there was zero way armed civilian resistance to modern tanks and planes was possible.
 
boozehat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: There's an ad for a person smelling their own farts.

Weird.


Welcome to Far...... um, I mean the Internet.

You can find just about anything here.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: iheartscotch: Hot Take: the greatest variant of the Kalashnikov is the Israeli Gaili.

I had a Valmet in .223, it was an amazing rifle.


I had the opportunity to shoot a civilian Galil in 5.56. I've got to say...it was very nearly a religious experience. It used AR mags. The charging handle was on the left side of the rifle and the 2-position switch was on the right. It shot like a dream. I can see why people spend $2,000+ on one.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dryad: Odd, I was told many times by Fark that there was zero way armed civilian resistance to modern tanks and planes was possible.


Don't worry. They're will be someone by soon to say just that, and then insult you for bringing it up..
 
Alunan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Dryad: Odd, I was told many times by Fark that there was zero way armed civilian resistance to modern tanks and planes was possible.

Don't worry. They're will be someone by soon to say just that, and then insult you for bringing it up..


Are these hypothetical civilians resisting in a vacuum or with the support of national army supplied by a global superpower? Just asking questions.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Alunan: sugar_fetus: Dryad: Odd, I was told many times by Fark that there was zero way armed civilian resistance to modern tanks and planes was possible.

Don't worry. They're will be someone by soon to say just that, and then insult you for bringing it up..

Are these hypothetical civilians resisting in a vacuum or with the support of national army supplied by a global superpower? Just asking questions.


Like the Vietnamese?
Or the Afghanis?
Or the Afghanis again?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dryad: Odd, I was told many times by Fark that there was zero way armed civilian resistance to modern tanks and planes was possible.


You have Javelins and MiGs in your gun safe?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember: Throwing Molotov cocktails can get spicy. Proceed with caution.
https://www.itemfix.com/v?t=hrwsrf
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Dryad: Odd, I was told many times by Fark that there was zero way armed civilian resistance to modern tanks and planes was possible.

You have Javelins and MiGs in your gun safe?


There are private citizens that do own MiGs, right here in the US.
 
Alunan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Alunan: sugar_fetus: Dryad: Odd, I was told many times by Fark that there was zero way armed civilian resistance to modern tanks and planes was possible.

Don't worry. They're will be someone by soon to say just that, and then insult you for bringing it up..

Are these hypothetical civilians resisting in a vacuum or with the support of national army supplied by a global superpower? Just asking questions.

Like the Vietnamese?
Or the Afghanis?
Or the Afghanis again?


The Vietnamese and Afghanis weren't being supplied? I recall North Vietnam was a nation state as well. The 2nd Afghani resistance is what you would call a suburbia people power movement? Reallllly?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And yet you gun wanks did nothing but try to get Flump in power illegally. Fark you.
 
ThatBot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Anyone who is actually interested in learning about the history and mechanics involved in guns should really check out Forgotten Weapons on the YouTube.

/ they had a fricken Guass Gun on a few weeks ago.


Praise Gun Jesus!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For reference...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_equipment_of_the_Ukrainian_Ground_Forces

Does need some cleanup. For example: the M4-WAC-47 complete the testing trials in 2018, and is becoming more common as a main battle rifle for the Ukrainian military.

Or, to repeat my my post in the 'Ukrainian MRE' thread (because I don't know how to get a URL for a single comment in a thread) ...


Designed to be chambered in 5.56x45 mm (NATO) or 7.62x39 mm (AKM, which Ukraine uses for training and civil defense) with a quick swap of barrel and a few components.

Between production, stockpiles, Western aid, and scavenging from Russians, they're not running out of ammo anytime soon.

Here's Miss Ukraine 2015, Anastasiia Lenna, modeling on the right what the fashionable partisans will wearing in Donbass this Spring...

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: And yet you gun wanks did nothing but try to get Flump in power illegally. Fark you.


<eyeroll.gif>
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hot Take: the greatest variant of the Kalashnikov is the Israeli Gaili.


Is it really an AKM variant though?

I have no one from the Zastava plant in Serbia. It's solid.
 
ThatBot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hot Take: the greatest variant of the Kalashnikov is the Israeli Gaili.


I see you misspelled VEPR-12.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: tricycleracer: Dryad: Odd, I was told many times by Fark that there was zero way armed civilian resistance to modern tanks and planes was possible.

You have Javelins and MiGs in your gun safe?

There are private citizens that do own MiGs, right here in the US.


Those are defanged, but he is technically correct.

The guy who owns Dillon Precision might have a Jav in his gun safe.  I know he has a helo with a mini gun.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dryad: Odd, I was told many times by Fark that there was zero way armed civilian resistance to modern tanks and planes was possible.


In their defense, Russian equipment is only modern by a loose definition. But this event does show how difficult it is to take a city in modern times.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: iheartscotch: Hot Take: the greatest variant of the Kalashnikov is the Israeli Gaili.

Is it really an AKM variant though?

I have no one from the Zastava plant in Serbia. It's solid.


One... being an AK.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Here are some videos to give you a bit of background on the weapons being employed by the Ukrainian military and citizenry in their courageous efforts to repel Puti-tang's army.


media.hollywood.comView Full Size


You leave Pootie Tang alone.

That Russian is baddy daddy lamatai tabby chai!.  You dig my damie?

Sa Da Tay.
 
Dryad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: gunther_bumpass: And yet you gun wanks did nothing but try to get Flump in power illegally. Fark you.

<eyeroll.gif>


He's been salty since a fair chunk of the lefties on Fark bought guns when it looked like TFG wasn't leaving without a fight.
He has always refused to admit gun owners weren't all MAGAT psychopaths, but he really went around the bend trying to desperately avoid the idea that half the lefties own them, too.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: There's an ad for a person smelling their own farts.

Weird.


My ad was stock trades. Usually the ads are the last thing I bought or searched for.

I'd clean my browser history if I were you lol
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: iheartscotch: Hot Take: the greatest variant of the Kalashnikov is the Israeli Gaili.

Is it really an AKM variant though?

I have no one from the Zastava plant in Serbia. It's solid.


You do realize that you look real silly when you forget that the AKM is a variant of the original.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dryad: sugar_fetus: gunther_bumpass: And yet you gun wanks did nothing but try to get Flump in power illegally. Fark you.

<eyeroll.gif>

He's been salty since a fair chunk of the lefties on Fark bought guns when it looked like TFG wasn't leaving without a fight.
He has always refused to admit gun owners weren't all MAGAT psychopaths, but he really went around the bend trying to desperately avoid the idea that half the lefties own them, too.


Yep. Just look at all these gun owners, who I am sure he believes are trumsters.

media.al.comView Full Size

news2share.comView Full Size

s3.reutersmedia.netView Full Size
 
orezona
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sexy Jesus: iheartscotch: Hot Take: the greatest variant of the Kalashnikov is the Israeli Gaili.

I had a Valmet in .223, it was an amazing rifle.

I had the opportunity to shoot a civilian Galil in 5.56. I've got to say...it was very nearly a religious experience. It used AR mags. The charging handle was on the left side of the rifle and the 2-position switch was on the right. It shot like a dream. I can see why people spend $2,000+ on one.


Gun thread? Gun thread!

I'm not going to argue that the Galil isn't a extremely nice platform but...

Well I can't say shiat because I've never shot one. Would be fun though. I have a 7.62x39 AK and it's heavy and quick mag changes are a specific skill but the thing slaps and sends steel casings into the next county. If you get good handling an AK then an AR feels like a toy.

I really want to try an AK74 some time.

Along the lines of a Galil I'd also like to try a CZ Bren II because gas piston... mmmmm...

For the record, I'm a libby lib who libs when I lib but have been around firearms my whole life and believe being educated on what they are and how to use them has value. I never ever want to shoot someone (I don't even hunt), but enjoy being a proficient shooter, the history behind firearms and the mechanical process of working on them and improving their performance.

/What's happening in Ukraine is sad and horrible and unnecessary
//I'm glad they are getting support with arms and are making it rough for Vlad.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ThatBot: iheartscotch: Hot Take: the greatest variant of the Kalashnikov is the Israeli Gaili.

I see you misspelled VEPR-12.


You prefer...a shotgun? You do you.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A frend posted this and I cannot place it.  PKP?  Didnt know Ukraine fielded those
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dryad: Odd, I was told many times by Fark that there was zero way armed civilian resistance to modern tanks and planes was possible.


1. Afghanistan is living proof against that argument. Vietnam is old proof against that argument. Hell, our Revolutionary War is proof against that argument. The people will rise up
2. You don't have to argue with anti-gun people. Some anti-gun folks are the first to say call the cops and then when the cops come to kick their ass they are all anti-cop. Just keep calm, and stay armed. They will come to YOU, not the cops, if they ever need help.

I'm against groupthink in general but the TOTAL WAR mindset of the Ukrainian people. That's what I'm talking about. Back when The Walking Dead was cool I wondered if the neighbors would bond together to handle a foreign threat. Together we are strong, like a fasces.

But but but isn't that a fascist symbol?

Damn it I wish some symbols were not hijacked by ideology. A fasces is on the back of our dollar. It's a great symbol of strength. My lil plinker guns and myself may be broken like a single stick, but together we are unbreakable.

Go Ukraine
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: El_Dan: If I ever need to know something about guns, I've made a lot of mistakes already.

Addendum: Or live in Ukraine.

This post is so edgy we should drop it on that Russian column


I dug it.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Dryad: Odd, I was told many times by Fark that there was zero way armed civilian resistance to modern tanks and planes was possible.

In their defense, Russian equipment is only modern by a loose definition. But this event does show how difficult it is to take a city in modern times.


The Russians haven't tried to take Kiev yet.  Those civilians and their molotov cocktails aren't going to defend the city from the hell that's heading towards it.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-military-convoy-north-kyiv-stretches-40-miles-maxar-2022-03-01/

Meanwhile, Zelensky wants a no fly zone established and Mumbly Joe said no.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/2/28/us-announces-plan-to-expel-russian-diplomats-from-un-liveblog

But what's most serious is FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia from international football.  That THAT Putin!  https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/2/28/us-announces-plan-to-expel-russian-diplomats-from-un-liveblog
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Dryad: sugar_fetus: gunther_bumpass: And yet you gun wanks did nothing but try to get Flump in power illegally. Fark you.

<eyeroll.gif>

He's been salty since a fair chunk of the lefties on Fark bought guns when it looked like TFG wasn't leaving without a fight.
He has always refused to admit gun owners weren't all MAGAT psychopaths, but he really went around the bend trying to desperately avoid the idea that half the lefties own them, too.

Yep. Just look at all these gun owners, who I am sure he believes are trumsters.

[media.al.com image 795x547]
[news2share.com image 850x566]
[s3.reutersmedia.net image 640x426]


shut it Ivan
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.