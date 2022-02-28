 Skip to content
(Daily Kos)   Hey, remember Guy Wesley Reffitt? No? Well, he's that member of the January 6 tour group who threatened to kill his own children if they reported him. Anyway, he's going on trial tomorrow   (dailykos.com) divider line
8 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And losing custody of his guns, I would hope.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he'll get 3 months probation.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Serious moment for the DOJ. If they blow this one they've set the stage to blow a few hundred more .

At least, that's what she said.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FAFO: The Home Edition!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm guessing he'll get 3 months probation.


I'm hoping 6 months since he threatened kids... but he is all white.

F**ker should effectively get life in prison by the time you add intimidating a witness and other crimes.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the threats to his kids would be prosecuted in his home state, after any federal charges for the insurrection are convicted and sentenced.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Time Life Book Collection:  Tales of the Olde West:

Then there was Guy Wesley Reffitt.  A man so mean he once shot a man for snoring.   Then, he shot another man for not snoring at all.  He was so mean, people said, that he had to sleep with one eye open to keep from punching himself in the other.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: And losing custody of his guns, I would hope.


His wife 'will take possession of' the Blasty McBlasty family.
 
