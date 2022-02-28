 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Plays the Piano with His Penis in Viral Video. This is not a "joke" headline, it's the actual headline   (primetimer.com) divider line
85
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From recent events we have learned that he was actually playing CHORDS with his BIG BRASS BALLS.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D*** in a Box - SNL Digital Short
Youtube Rt0spqQtMKg
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's not the size of your chords, it's the length of your sustain.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm sure his listener treble with fear.

/gawd.  I'm stealing Funky Winkerbean jokes.  Truly I am a great monster.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's an old, old joke.

But it's always funny.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What can't this man do?!
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's BDE.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dude possesses many talents.

/I hope he lives.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Zelenskyy for United Earth President.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hudzen-10 broke a brick with his in Red Dwarf.
 
Tenga
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gotta respect a man that can do that.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would hope even without a war, an accomplishment like this would be hailed.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Trump can't even play the tambourine with his little mushroom.  Maybe he could push an effects pedal with it?  "Hear that reverb?  Yeah, that's Trump's dick."
 
nakmuay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait 'till you see him play the French Horn!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I bet TFGs smeggy mushroom can't even play the kazoo
 
2_glass_eyes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Boy, all this badassery as of late is really going to put a dent in his comedic career
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Real men play cello.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've seen that bit before, decades ago,

Not him, 2 Americans. SNL maybe? Kids in the hall?? Dana Carvey?? Maybe??  Something like that.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I said "twelve inch PIANIST".
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Trump can't even play the tambourine with his little mushroom.  Maybe he could push an effects pedal with it?  "Hear that reverb?  Yeah, that's Trump's dick."


*shakes tiny fist*
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"But I fark one pig. . ."
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Trump can't even play the tambourine with his little mushroom.  Maybe he could push an effects pedal with it?  "Hear that reverb?  Yeah, that's Trump's dick."


thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size



Not actual size (magnified many times)
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It sings too
 
RasIanI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A 12" pianist, no less.

What can't this guy do, at this point?
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It must be making Trump a little nuts that Putin is getting his ass handed to him. Trump hates losers and admires strength and Putin has not shown either during this self inflicted crisis.

It will be funny watching him trash Putin the moment he's sure he has soundly lost. The cognitive dissonance of his supporters will be past the red zone; at this point they've gone straight to plaid!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Getting his ivory tickled?
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes, Zelensky was a Comedian in his former occupation.

It's like.... what if Jon Stewart ran for President. And won. And was attacked by South America.

He'd probably make a good wartime President too.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just hittin' that C note.
 
dywed88
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Yes, Zelensky was a Comedian in his former occupation.

It's like.... what if Jon Stewart ran for President. And won. And was attacked by South America.

He'd probably make a good wartime President too.


I was going to say, if Franken hadn't been railroaded and went on to become President.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

2_glass_eyes: Boy, all this badassery as of late is really going to put a dent in his comedic career


If he survives... all that battlefield badassery, recognized and lauded the world over.  And he's funny.  This guy is gonna get sooooooooo laid.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trump would have to play one of these. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukraine elects a TV guy president: "I don't need a ride. I need ammunition."

US elects a TV guy: TFG
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Real men play cello.


Violin. Though gotta be careful not to strangle yourself if there's a hottie in the front row of the audience.
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Almost wonder if all these clips are Russian-pushed, coming out as a way to belittle/distract from the fact that he's a badass in leadership and courage.

Anyway, I'd take a comedian for president over the clown we had for president any day.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JolobinSmokin: Just hittin' that C note.


And then here comes the D!
 
Agarista
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Attention World Leaders: Using your sexual organs to make fun of yourself when nobody is forced to gaze upon them is fine.

Using your sexual organs to make others uncomfortable or forcing others to gaze upon them is not fine.

Hope that has been cleared up.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: Ukraine elects a TV guy president: "I don't need a ride. I need ammunition."

US elects a TV guy: TFG


What US guy's peen might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/allegedly
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby, how did you miss "Plays piano with his organ"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubcity
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reminds me of, Sasha Doblinski, the one-armed violinist...
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
or using "his Pianist"?
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't even remember what I was doing to have seen that before. Probably browsing dumb comedy clips on the Youtubes. As PN says, still funny.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: It must be making Trump a little nuts that Putin is getting his ass handed to him. Trump hates losers and admires strength and Putin has not shown either during this self inflicted crisis.

It will be funny watching him trash Putin the moment he's sure he has soundly lost. The cognitive dissonance of his supporters will be past the red zone; at this point they've gone straight to plaid!


I sincerely he hope he claims to have "played Putin like a piano".
 
Veloram
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Big deal, Moldova's president can play the accordion with her hoo-ha.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I've seen that bit before, decades ago,

Not him, 2 Americans. SNL maybe? Kids in the hall?? Dana Carvey?? Maybe??  Something like that.


Viva Variety?
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who would win?

Brutal murderer ex KGB agent nuclear armed master misinformation manipulator

or

Penis piano playing man?
 
tickle_me_ivory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So he's a talented penist on top of everything else!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have to get this off of my chest so FARK  is now my therapist.

Some GENIUS at my company has decided to show solidarity with Ukraine in the following manner.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/This person gets PAID to work here
 
