(NBC Washington)   If you're waiting for some important mail to be delivered in the Massachusetts area, you might want to get yourself a comfy chair. And have the hairdryer ready
7
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Neither snow nor rain nor - HOLY SHIAT, IT'S BLACK ICE!"

Saw that on the news last night. I'm impressed that the driver was uninjured.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you might want to get yourself a comfy chair.

Well, I wasn't expecting this....
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xanadian: you might want to get yourself a comfy chair.

Well, I wasn't expecting this....


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Nobody expects the Span-, oh, bugger!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, I saw that today. It was impressive, despite the lack of explosions.

Watching TV and movies for the last 30 years has taught me that all vehicles explode upon impact with anything.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good to see he found work after his flying career...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Massholes are wicked shiatty drivers yah
 
