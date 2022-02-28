 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Man learns that simply visiting the state can easily turn you into Florida man   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy in the green shirt must be a cop on vacation. None of the other big burley guys stepped up to help when the one cop was alone.   Cowards.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What exactly was he trying to do?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: What exactly was he trying to do?


Warming up for the 2022 Jets season opener.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starting a new screenplay called "I, Florida Man" now... Call me Hollywood!
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: What exactly was he trying to do?


I read in another article that he pushed a woman and her kid. I am assuming it is his wife. The wife and kids were behind the door on the ramp and he was trying to get to them, which I think he eventually did, but they were able to get out escorted by employee.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having just visited Tampa I'm going to guess the reasoning behind most 'Florida man' stories is a psychotic meltdown after waiting 47 minutes at every traffic light you encounter.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody needs to make friends with Bill.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little Lahey Show
Youtube 7IlOyECNAlY
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: What exactly was he trying to do?


Exercise his rights
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's time to stop having bars in the terminals.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Maybe it's time to stop having bars in the terminals.


Breathalyzer to pass through TSA as well.

Or require everyone to microdose on Thorazine to pass through TSA.

Universal no-fly list is also needed. They don't pay flight attendants enough to put up with that shiat.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't believe he was still walking around after being tased at least twice. I used to wonder why cops didn't use tasers first more often, but I can see that some people are too drunk and or too big or full of adrenaline or something to be affected. An officer had to physically wrestle this guy to the ground after he was tased.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A man who admitted he "had a couple of drinks"

Just a couple of drinkie-poos. Just a few Long Island Iced Teas WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU LOOKING AT?!.

Don't touch me! Don't [bleeping] touch me!"  "You want a show? I'll give you a mother [bleeping] show!"

This is where you're supposed to drop your pants.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Maybe it's time to stop having bars in the terminals.


Why?
1. Asshole gets drunk
2. Asshole acts like an asshole
3. Asshole goes to jail, is banned from flights
4. Asshole is publicly ridiculed on the internet for future reference
5. People (city, airport, bar, airline, employees, etc) get his money

I don't see the downside.
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This country seriously needs better mental health care.
 
moondigger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: I can't believe he was still walking around after being tased at least twice. I used to wonder why cops didn't use tasers first more often, but I can see that some people are too drunk and or too big or full of adrenaline or something to be affected. An officer had to physically wrestle this guy to the ground after he was tased.


There was an episode of Shameless with this as a plot point. I was entertained, but doubted it was possible to remain standing. This guy showed otherwise.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
mrwgifs.comView Full Size
 
mod3072
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We should go out and tranquilize a few dozen Florida Men, throw them on a plane, and drop them just on the Russian side of the Ukraine border with a truckload of meth, bath salts, and alligators and let them just start farking shiat up. Putin will begging us to accept his surrender and take them back home within days.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At 3:26, someone can be heard yelling "that's why I don't live in Florida!"
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Where's John Wayne with the rhino trank gun.
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Having just visited Tampa I'm going to guess the reasoning behind most 'Florida man' stories is a psychotic meltdown after waiting 47 minutes at every traffic light you encounter.


Living neat Tampa, I agree with this. Takes an hour to go 5 miles. Orlando is worse.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was all the way down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Congratulations on a lifetime of fun Google search results, Ryan Martin of Yonkers.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He suffers from a Disney Disease. It's like a social disease except it's spread through Toons.
 
