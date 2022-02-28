 Skip to content
(Twitter)   TikToker going viral for *checks notes* showing how to start and drive captured Russian armored vehicles   (twitter.com)
42
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

42 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Waiting for the ads for Russian smalls arms to be given away to Ukraine patriots. Tagline being the rifles are unused and only dropped once.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
LOL... almost exactly like the Bradley...

From Left to right, turn everything on and then press the starter to the side...

Nice to know it has to be stupid proof in every language.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


cant wait until start stealing the jets.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just gotta be careful to make sure you don't get a few cocktails thrown your way from other Ukrainians who don't know you've commandeered the tank.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If true, it's probably the first tank ever stolen by a farmer... ))
Ukrainians are tough cookies indeed. #StandWithUkraine #russiagohome pic.twitter.com/TY0sigffaM
- olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 27, 2022
My favorite so far, lol
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: LOL... almost exactly like the Bradley...

From Left to right, turn everything on and then press the starter to the side...

Nice to know it has to be stupid proof in every language.


Well, you have to make it simple enough some brain-addled, grain-fed Midwesterner (or, culturally-appropriate analog) can use it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think at this point the Russians are providing more military aid to Ukraine that the rest of the world combined
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
THE FUTURE IS REALLY FARKING WEIRD
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: LOL... almost exactly like the Bradley...

From Left to right, turn everything on and then press the starter to the side...

Nice to know it has to be stupid proof in every language.


The militaries of the world aren't looking for the brightest people.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ручной переключатель?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phalamir: I think at this point the Russians are providing more military aid to Ukraine that the rest of the world combined


Who knew, the molotovs weren't for blowing up armored vehicles, they were a convenient way to carry fuel for your free vehicle.

Dear god, can we send some NYC/LA repo men to Kyiv and tell them they get to keep half of what they bring in?
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So this is how all the vehicles got weird in mad max.   Huh.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: LOL... almost exactly like the Bradley...

From Left to right, turn everything on and then press the starter to the side...

Nice to know it has to be stupid proof in every language.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

So....if the instructions are on this side, the other side must be the front.  I mean why would the enemy need to read the directions? Yeah, that must be it.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every embarrassment the Russian troops face earns one of these from me:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't be easier than hotwiring a 1960's Chevy.

*watches video*

I stand corrected.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: LOL... almost exactly like the Bradley...

From Left to right, turn everything on and then press the starter to the side...

Nice to know it has to be stupid proof in every language.


I once was laughing about how our weapons systems have REALLY obvious things written on them, like "this end towards enemy", and one of my friends who was in the military explained it to me. He said that when you design these things you have to keep in mind that the people using them when they need to use them the most will likely be physically and mentally drained, unwashed, and might have been up for a couple days straight. Anyone, no matter how smart and well trained, can easily make simple, dumb mistakes when they're in that condition, in the heat of the moment while taking enemy fire. Made a lot of sense.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: NewportBarGuy: LOL... almost exactly like the Bradley...

From Left to right, turn everything on and then press the starter to the side...

Nice to know it has to be stupid proof in every language.

The militaries of the world aren't looking for the brightest people.


While true, it's also a fact that seriously complicated and lengthy is not your friend in a combat situation, regardless of how smart you are.  KISS is an important principle when the people meant to be using the gear are going to have to do so while getting shot at
 
cleek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
while it looks fun ... gotta say the last thing i'd want to do is start driving around in something that could attract anti-tank weapons.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She seems cool.
 
Zenith
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This Is The Way
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is there anything from Tik Tok that can be trusted?

I wouldn't want to go in there and start commenting "this does not work guys. Don't waste your time"
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The kids call it "tanking".
 
Victorfencer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: NewportBarGuy: LOL... almost exactly like the Bradley...

From Left to right, turn everything on and then press the starter to the side...

Nice to know it has to be stupid proof in every language.

I once was laughing about how our weapons systems have REALLY obvious things written on them, like "this end towards enemy", and one of my friends who was in the military explained it to me. He said that when you design these things you have to keep in mind that the people using them when they need to use them the most will likely be physically and mentally drained, unwashed, and might have been up for a couple days straight. Anyone, no matter how smart and well trained, can easily make simple, dumb mistakes when they're in that condition, in the heat of the moment while taking enemy fire. Made a lot of sense.


That's a really good point. My dad was a fisherman, and the exhaustion and bright lights on deck could be enough to let you conflate sunrise with sunset. Couple that with the anxiety of enemy fire and damn are there going to be a few screwups
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: NewportBarGuy: LOL... almost exactly like the Bradley...

From Left to right, turn everything on and then press the starter to the side...

Nice to know it has to be stupid proof in every language.

I once was laughing about how our weapons systems have REALLY obvious things written on them, like "this end towards enemy", and one of my friends who was in the military explained it to me. He said that when you design these things you have to keep in mind that the people using them when they need to use them the most will likely be physically and mentally drained, unwashed, and might have been up for a couple days straight. Anyone, no matter how smart and well trained, can easily make simple, dumb mistakes when they're in that condition, in the heat of the moment while taking enemy fire. Made a lot of sense.


No, it totally does. making jokes about them certainly did help pass the time.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Too poor mileage per gallon.  Almost certainly still worse per liter
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Just gotta be careful to make sure you don't get a few cocktails thrown your way from other Ukrainians who don't know you've commandeered the tank.


Smirnoff Black Advert
Youtube DcC_iEHiFZs
 
slackman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The polished fingernails are really the icing on the cake.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

phalamir: NewportBarGuy: LOL... almost exactly like the Bradley...

From Left to right, turn everything on and then press the starter to the side...

Nice to know it has to be stupid proof in every language.

...you have to make it simple enough some brain-addled, grain-fed Midwesterner can use it.


How cosmopolitan.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Step 1: add gas.

(Diesel, petrol, whatever)
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: LOL... almost exactly like the Bradley...

From Left to right, turn everything on and then press the starter to the side...

Nice to know it has to be stupid proof in every language.


Russian gear was built that way as a core principle since it's generally intended for sale to client nations anyway.
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't wait until they start showing up on Ukrainian used car lots.


"Come on down to crazy Ivan's!  We've got Deals.  We've got Steals!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gimme three of these and 12 good soldiers and I'll end this inside a week

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thus began my Ukrainian tank-girl fetish.
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Going to make morning commutes interesting.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
PUT IT IN 'H'!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phalamir: NewportBarGuy: LOL... almost exactly like the Bradley...

From Left to right, turn everything on and then press the starter to the side...

Nice to know it has to be stupid proof in every language.

Well, you have to make it simple enough some brain-addled, grain-fed Midwesterner (or, culturally-appropriate analog) can use it.


Ah, I see the basement dwelling software "engineers" are here.

Hey! For our next project, instead of taking this simple problem and providing a simple solution, we're going to take the simple problem and make an unbelievably unnecessarily complicated convoluted confusing illogical counterintuitive solution, and after it's delivered, every time someone asks questions about how it's supposed to work, behind their backs we're going to call them stoooopid idiots, and then pat each other on the back and tell each other how smart we are.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: mongbiohazard: NewportBarGuy: LOL... almost exactly like the Bradley...

From Left to right, turn everything on and then press the starter to the side...

Nice to know it has to be stupid proof in every language.

I once was laughing about how our weapons systems have REALLY obvious things written on them, like "this end towards enemy", and one of my friends who was in the military explained it to me. He said that when you design these things you have to keep in mind that the people using them when they need to use them the most will likely be physically and mentally drained, unwashed, and might have been up for a couple days straight. Anyone, no matter how smart and well trained, can easily make simple, dumb mistakes when they're in that condition, in the heat of the moment while taking enemy fire. Made a lot of sense.

No, it totally does. making jokes about them certainly did help pass the time.


Yeah, he wasn't mad at me, just explaining. And I was glad he did, it added perspective I wouldn't have considered. Most of us civvies see war through the lens of movies, it's helpful to be reminded what that the human beings involved are going through. I think I'm a relatively smart guy, but if I had 3 hours of sleep in the last 3 days and dudes are shooting at me, I might appreciate the reminder of which way to point the tube before I accidentally shoot my own vehicle behind me.

Now, the time we were talking about Afghanistan and the Taliban (where he had served, and both at times shot and at other times directly negotiated with the Taliban) I repeated the stupid old "conservative" saw of "they hate us for our freedoms" (I was still a "conservative" back then) THEN he was a bit pissed at me, and rightly set me straight. I was glad for that too - I prefer to be educated than to continue being ignorant and wrong.
 
raygundan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: NewportBarGuy: LOL... almost exactly like the Bradley...

From Left to right, turn everything on and then press the starter to the side...

Nice to know it has to be stupid proof in every language.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x259]
So....if the instructions are on this side, the other side must be the front.  I mean why would the enemy need to read the directions? Yeah, that must be it.


I wondered for years if that ever caused problems, and finally got around to googling it... turns out the back says "BACK" on it, probably to clear up exactly that sort of confusion.
 
Pinner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They better get the spray paint out and tag that thing ASAP so it doesn't get hit with a friendly RPG.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just be sure to repaint the markings, ok Zoomers?  You do not want to be driving around Ukraine country side with Russian markings.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: NewportBarGuy: mongbiohazard: NewportBarGuy: LOL... almost exactly like the Bradley...

From Left to right, turn everything on and then press the starter to the side...

Nice to know it has to be stupid proof in every language.

I once was laughing about how our weapons systems have REALLY obvious things written on them, like "this end towards enemy", and one of my friends who was in the military explained it to me. He said that when you design these things you have to keep in mind that the people using them when they need to use them the most will likely be physically and mentally drained, unwashed, and might have been up for a couple days straight. Anyone, no matter how smart and well trained, can easily make simple, dumb mistakes when they're in that condition, in the heat of the moment while taking enemy fire. Made a lot of sense.

No, it totally does. making jokes about them certainly did help pass the time.

Yeah, he wasn't mad at me, just explaining. And I was glad he did, it added perspective I wouldn't have considered. Most of us civvies see war through the lens of movies, it's helpful to be reminded what that the human beings involved are going through. I think I'm a relatively smart guy, but if I had 3 hours of sleep in the last 3 days and dudes are shooting at me, I might appreciate the reminder of which way to point the tube before I accidentally shoot my own vehicle behind me.

Now, the time we were talking about Afghanistan and the Taliban (where he had served, and both at times shot and at other times directly negotiated with the Taliban) I repeated the stupid old "conservative" saw of "they hate us for our freedoms" (I was still a "conservative" back then) THEN he was a bit pissed at me, and rightly set me straight. I was glad for that too - I prefer to be educated than to continue being ignorant and wrong.


My man! First beer is on me if ever we shall meet.
 
