(Independent)   Putin: get the troops on the train so they can go to Ukraine. Scared guy: But sir...hackers have stopped the trains. Putin: DAMN THOSE MEDDLING KIDS   (independent.co.uk) divider line
53
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I look forward to reading all the trumpers lining up to tell us how this is actually a good thing for Putin's war.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of dictator can't even make the trains run on time?  That's like Dictator 101.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We know, Putin, your soldiers need training.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now that's the way to derail a war effort.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Train pulls in to Vladivostok two weeks later.
"I'm guessing the took control of the switches too."
 
tasteme
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This will make Putin angry. He'll hire an expert to follow the tracks.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Imagine if the hackers wired the trains in to toy train sets to drive around and someone dropped a Sponge Bob on the tracks and a giant one appeared on the real tracks.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: What kind of dictator can't even make the trains run on time?  That's like Dictator 101.


He thought it said "thyme"
 
BlackPete
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The hackers stopped trains in Minsk, Orsha, and Osipovichi by encrypting some systems, making it 'impossible to buy tickets'

I didn't realize troops needed tickets to board a train to Ukraine.
 
advex101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Imagine if the hackers wired the trains in to toy train sets to drive around and someone dropped a Sponge Bob on the tracks and a giant one appeared on the real tracks.


Dude, put the pipe down.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Imagine if the hackers wired the trains in to toy train sets to drive around and someone dropped a Sponge Bob on the tracks and a giant one appeared on the real tracks.


Whatever drugs your dealer sold you was worth every penny.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Imagine if the hackers wired the trains in to toy train sets to drive around and someone dropped a Sponge Bob on the tracks and a giant one appeared on the real tracks.


What strain?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FUN FACT: Russia uses completely different rail gauge than most of Europe/the US, and a large part of why they went all-in with it was paranoia that when war broke out that foreign invaders would be able to roll their trains straight into Moscow. Some former Soviet states still run the old gauge but not all of them.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Imagine if the hackers wired the trains in to toy train sets to drive around and someone dropped a Sponge Bob on the tracks and a giant one appeared on the real tracks.


I'll take an 1/8, please.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BlackPete: The hackers stopped trains in Minsk, Orsha, and Osipovichi by encrypting some systems, making it 'impossible to buy tickets'

I didn't realize troops needed tickets to board a train to Ukraine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The hackers stopped trains in Minsk, Orsha, and Osipovichi by encrypting some systems, making it 'impossible to buy tickets'

trailersfromhell.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When all your supporters are composed of evil, weak, greedy, and/or stupid people, then you don't get the best people.
See also:
Republicans
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cool...oh, hackers stopped the train. Well, carry on then.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nimbull: someone dropped a Sponge Bob on the tracks


bye felicia
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The bad puns have really picked up steam today.
 
pd2001
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jclaggett: The bad puns have really picked up steam today.


That means we're on the right track.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I look forward to reading all the trumpers lining up to tell us how this is actually a good thing for Putin's war.


Haven't you heard? They now have switched sides because they realized they were looking like stooges and traitors, well, more than normal. Only a few percent still slobber all over pooty poot's knob. Pity really, it made the traitors easy to identify.
 
genner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: NeoCortex42: What kind of dictator can't even make the trains run on time?  That's like Dictator 101.

He thought it said "thyme"


Trains running on thyme would be very environmentally friendly.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I look forward to reading all the trumpers lining up to tell us how this is actually a good thing for Putin's war.


Has this happened?  I guess I've been casually reading some of these threads but this hasn't jumped out at me.
 
The Wolfman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who had to run back to Moscow for the sh*tload of dimes? Oops - money transfers are down. :P
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are the rail companies listening and watching?  Are they now taking steps to make their networks secure so Russia can't hack the US rail system?

Are all the companies and governments taking notes to secure their networks, so Russia can't retaliate?  Have we forgotten the Russians hacked our oil pipeline and the chicken plants and the beef plants? And all the other things?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: What kind of dictator can't even make the trains run on time?  That's like Dictator 101.


I realize that THAT is a joke but....running the trains on time has no significance if the trains aren't carrying shiat.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seems like none of the soldiers on the Russian side are well-trained.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
seanmichaelragan.comView Full Size

Anonymous Vs. Railroad....
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BlackPete: The hackers stopped trains in Minsk, Orsha, and Osipovichi by encrypting some systems, making it 'impossible to buy tickets'

I didn't realize troops needed tickets to board a train to Ukraine.


My thoughts as well, that and isn't Russia a haven for cyber crime because they look the other way as long as the criminals agree to step up and work for the nation in times of war/conflict.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Imagine if the hackers wired the trains in to toy train sets to drive around and someone dropped a Sponge Bob on the tracks and a giant one appeared on the real tracks.


Even better than that:

Paw-Don Me: Cat Squeezes Out of Model Train Tunnel
Youtube STpn3e1Zkb0
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


'Da feckski iz wid my life latelyz?
Next I'll fall off terlet teken pooperz!'
 
goodncold
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BlackPete: The hackers stopped trains in Minsk, Orsha, and Osipovichi by encrypting some systems, making it 'impossible to buy tickets'

I didn't realize troops needed tickets to board a train to Ukraine.


They are stuck behind the turnstiles with everyone else.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That'll do, pig. That'll do.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is he going to tell us about the Wealth of Nations next?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Troops on a train
Ain't no suprise
Visit Ukraine and be killing for lies
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well - as long as there's a reason, and it isn't your fault, eh Vlad?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Next time don't shut the trains down but just hack the switches to cause collisions. If you want hacking to be part of warfare ya gotta step it up a notch.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hopefully all these techniques will have a cumulative effect far larger than they would alone. This is the first social media war and information can make all the difference. We need to support the brave Ukrainians any way we can. These are truly patriots fighting for the freedom of their homeland.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BlackPete: The hackers stopped trains in Minsk, Orsha, and Osipovichi by encrypting some systems, making it 'impossible to buy tickets'

I didn't realize troops needed tickets to board a train to Ukraine.


Yes, but if they didn't buy their tickets, how would they know what they were getting into?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I highly doubt this has any bearing on Russia's war capabilities.

I'd rather these hackers focus their attention on things that would actually impede Russia's attack than little tee hee moments.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Imagine if the hackers wired the trains in to toy train sets to drive around and someone dropped a Sponge Bob on the tracks and a giant one appeared on the real tracks.


Did you bring enough to share with the entire class?


\ Because, DAMN son that must be some epic stuff.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Imagine if a US President sent special forces into Saskatchewan and Alberta, Canada, to violently take over the provincial governments there and install some upstart ranchers who were under constant threat of legal prosecution for various crimes they were regularly committing (like grazing on government land without paying for permits). Once installed, these puppet states would then be used to provide thin legal cover to actually invade, with full US forces, Canada as "peace keepers". US Forces would target Toronto and Ottawa with the idea being to change the government and eventually force Canada to surrender its sovereignty and join the United States.

Imagine the the United States military is wildly underfunded, using conscripts who did not grow up in a world where Canada and the US were the same country, and think about how motivated those troops would be.  Think how motivated the Canadians would be. The Canadians government has passed out rifles and ammunition, and has the support of most of the world, and heavy arms have been shipped in. The dollar has plummeted in value due to pressure from the rest of the world. The markets have tanked.

This is my analogy for what is going on in Ukraine right now - except it's worse for Putin and the Russians. Unlike the American military, the Russians are not as well trained or as well equipped. Their logistics trains are short. There is no endless supply of money like the US to provide for a sustained war effort. Also, unlike our theoretical Canadians, the Ukrainians have a fairly recent memory of the realities of the Soviet Union's oppression and have witnessed Putin's tyrannical behavior for two decades now.

I'm hopeful the Ukrainians can pull this out, and last long enough for Putin's war effort to crumble and backfire on him violently.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pd2001: jclaggett: The bad puns have really picked up steam today.

That means we're on the right track.


That's a switch. Wonder who gave the signal?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BlackPete: The hackers stopped trains in Minsk, Orsha, and Osipovichi by encrypting some systems, making it 'impossible to buy tickets'

I didn't realize troops needed tickets to board a train to Ukraine.


Seriously.  Do people think there are platoons of soldiers lined up waiting to buy tickets?  Pretty sure they just get on and go.

It may be causing some disruption on the tracks where trains are waiting for passengers.

Every little bit helps.  Russians in protest should be loading up those tracks with whatever large garbage they can to slow things even more.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Putin is on a train to Russian-occupied Ukraine with some of his minions, expected to be greeted as a liberator. Suddenly the train stops.

"What's happened?" he asks.

"Mr. President," says an aide, "Hackers have disabled the train. Do you want me to make other arrangements to get to the L/DPR or return to Moscow?"

"What are my options if I want to continue?"

"Well, sir, we don't have many. Flying risks being shot at by Ukrainian planes. On the road we might meet the enemy as well, and we didn't bring many weapons..."

"Draw the curtains on all the windows."

"Sir?"

"Did I stammer?"

The aide swallows hard, and asks the presidential staff to do just this.

Finally all the curtains are drawn, and the train car is completely dark.

Then Putin says:

"Now none of you can tell me the train isn't moving."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Imagine if a US President sent special forces into Saskatchewan and Alberta, Canada, to violently take over the provincial governments there and install some upstart ranchers who were under constant threat of legal prosecution for various crimes they were regularly committing (like grazing on government land without paying for permits). Once installed, these puppet states would then be used to provide thin legal cover to actually invade, with full US forces, Canada as "peace keepers". US Forces would target Toronto and Ottawa with the idea being to change the government and eventually force Canada to surrender its sovereignty and join the United States.

Imagine the the United States military is wildly underfunded, using conscripts who did not grow up in a world where Canada and the US were the same country, and think about how motivated those troops would be.  Think how motivated the Canadians would be. The Canadians government has passed out rifles and ammunition, and has the support of most of the world, and heavy arms have been shipped in. The dollar has plummeted in value due to pressure from the rest of the world. The markets have tanked.

This is my analogy for what is going on in Ukraine right now - except it's worse for Putin and the Russians. Unlike the American military, the Russians are not as well trained or as well equipped. Their logistics trains are short. There is no endless supply of money like the US to provide for a sustained war effort. Also, unlike our theoretical Canadians, the Ukrainians have a fairly recent memory of the realities of the Soviet Union's oppression and have witnessed Putin's tyrannical behavior for two decades now.

I'm hopeful the Ukrainians can pull this out, and last long enough for Putin's war effort to crumble and backfire on him violently.


The US could invade Saskatchewan and we wouldn't even notice for a year.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sprgrss: I highly doubt this has any bearing on Russia's war capabilities.

I'd rather these hackers focus their attention on things that would actually impede Russia's attack than little tee hee moments.


Russia's military supply logistics is largely rail-dependent.  farking with the trains is a surefire way to kneecap their military efforts.
 
