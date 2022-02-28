 Skip to content
(ABC News)   China demands US take action to improve ties, possibly by learning how to tie a proper Full Windsor   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Republic of China, United States, United Nations, China's top diplomat, Vladimir Putin, People's Republic of China, U.S. Monday, United Nations Security Council  
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
fark china. they are russia light.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
WE DEMAND you be more friendly with us OR ELSE!!!!


This makes sense to some people.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Quit killing Uighars, jailing journalists, imprisoning opposition party leaders, and threatening to invade Taiwan every few months and then maybe we can get snuggly.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A full windsor only works for people with giant heads, otherwise you look like you've got this big ugly knot strapped to your neck, like a department store anti-theft tag that wasn't removed.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
China, go fark yourself.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
China,

We love your people and your cuisine. Seriously, we actually do. We think that it is you that need to improve ties.

Respectfully,
An American.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This sounds like my wife. We need to improve our relationship by you doing exactly what I want you to.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Look China it isn't you it is us, we can get our cheap shiat from Vietnam, India, the Philippines and a bunch of other places now.
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A full windsor only works for people with giant heads, otherwise you look like you've got this big ugly knot strapped to your neck, like a department store anti-theft tag that wasn't removed.


Fat heads and Windsors go hand in hand.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But history claims they were the experts in installing components for transportation rail systems in a West to East direction.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Geopolitics is easy!



 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: WE DEMAND you be more friendly with us OR ELSE!!!!

This makes sense to some people.


Eh, it seems to work for the Evangelicals.

/ Although they really shouldn't be dictating geopolitical reality either
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who has the real estate on their ties to do a full windsor? I can get a half and im 6'2". If I do a full then the tail can't hide behind the tie in the nice little label slot.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Screw it. Might as well sanction them too. Just for being assholes.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow, right on time.

I wonder how much stronger China's language will be if things go poorly in Ukraine...

/then, after Taiwan, Jong-Un will start getting all invade-y
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: China,

We love your people and your cuisine. Seriously, we actually do. We think that it is you that need to improve ties.

Respectfully,
An American.


Great, now I'm craving Sichuan hot pot.


 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
double Windsor or don't bother wasting time, slobs!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kozlo: Who has the real estate on their ties to do a full windsor? I can get a half and im 6'2". If I do a full then the tail can't hide behind the tie in the nice little label slot.


As someone who can wear an aloha shirt to work ties are extremely ridiculous

/ and as the one wearing an aloha shirt, I know ridiculous.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should just be happy that we now have a President who can pronounce the name of their country correctly.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kozlo: Who has the real estate on their ties to do a full windsor? I can get a half and im 6'2". If I do a full then the tail can't hide behind the tie in the nice little label slot.


I understand (I'm your height)    but suck it up and double that Windsor!   (and tuck the tail into your dress shirt between the top buttons)
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  


'Andrew has done WHAT with his "Windsor knot" now? Bloody kids these days.
Footman - get the tongs & the disinfectant!'
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: fark china. they are russia yellow.


Fxt
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Capture the Taiwanese engineers and scientists, like we did at the end of ww2.  Then blow up all the tactical infrastructure in Taiwan.  Then cut off all relations with China.  Boot all Chinese nationals from the US.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: kozlo: Who has the real estate on their ties to do a full windsor? I can get a half and im 6'2". If I do a full then the tail can't hide behind the tie in the nice little label slot.

I understand (I'm your height)    but suck it up and double that Windsor!   (and tuck the tail into your dress shirt between the top buttons)


No no.

There is a loop on the back of the tie for the tail.  And a proper tie pin is used to secure the tie to your shirt.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: fark china. they are russia light.


I think they're probably stronger than Russia. They also don't mind playing the long game.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Geopolitics is easy!





Those are all clip-ons
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The point of the double Windsor knot was to keep it from being lopsided.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kozlo: Who has the real estate on their ties to do a full windsor? I can get a half and im 6'2". If I do a full then the tail can't hide behind the tie in the nice little label slot.


The Chinese aren't, typically, that tall
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Capture the Taiwanese engineers and scientists, like we did at the end of ww2.  Then blow up all the tactical infrastructure in Taiwan.  Then cut off all relations with China.  Boot all Chinese nationals from the US.


McCarthyism and internment camps seem to be making a comeback.
 
