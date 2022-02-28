 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Police arrest Sumas hole after hitting Sumas police car   (king5.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ass police?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This deserves a HOTY nomination
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Ass police?


Checks name.  You goin' jail.  That's trafficking weight...
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, subby.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping it was going to be a huge sinkhole opened or something...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline winner, chicken dinner.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a Forker
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did anyone else read the headline as Samus?
Fark user imageView Full Size


- Sofa
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Guess police couldn't find anybody else to Blane...

/I'm sorry.
 
