(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 28 is 'founder' as in: "When the police catch you in the back seat of your car with a prostitute, you can't just claim you founder there"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
7
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was holding her for a friend!
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, at least it wasn't butt stuff this time...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Well, at least it wasn't butt stuff this time...


Depends
 
berylman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's when the 'L' key on your keyboard is broken,
/these threads are so bad it's almost painful...dad jokes have gone plaid
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But what if your ice fishing prostitute - or, as we call them here, 'frostitute' - was in your fish house before you arrived for the day and wouldn't leave until you let her/him make use of your pole? I mean sometimes you have to do what you have to do just to go fishing, man.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey, it happens!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
