(The Daily Beast)   Spike in US traffic deaths during pandemic has identifiable cause: more assholes on the road   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't look at me. I'm a better driver than all of you combined.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This guy especially:

Denis Leary - Asshole (Official Uncensored Version)
Youtube UrgpZ0fUixs
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I live close enough to an interstate to sometimes hear it.  Street racing went crazy right at the beginning of the pandemic.  You could hear Dodge Challengers (I assume) gunning it all night.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I live close enough to an interstate to sometimes hear it.  Street racing went crazy right at the beginning of the pandemic.  You could hear Dodge Challengers (I assume) gunning it all night.


I had a woman block me in and get out and scream at me.

The public is feral, and I don't think they're going to get any better.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But the number of trauma deaths due to vehicles dropped last year
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's a new piece of asshattery I've been seeing: changing lanes in front of cars with no space - I mean like a foot maybe, or less. And at highway speeds. It's criminally dangerous, I've been in and seen at least three near accidents due to this. I'd seen this like twice in multiple decades, but I've seen it three times in the last two years. I want to ask these people, "what is this from? Like a web site? A movie?"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mr. Eddy. Tailgate scene from Lost Highway (David Lynch)
Youtube S3XBb5ghzSw
 
Headso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The researchers said they can't explain why younger men were out on the roads more during the pandemic, but vowed to look into it.

they plan to sit down and order some takeout from grubhub and order some beers from doordash and try to figure out the mystery of why young men would be on the road more during a pandemic.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People's driving around me got terrible.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Locally we've seen a spike in the amount of drunk and drugged drivers. We've had quite a few major incidents over the last year caused by people overdosing on opioids while driving,
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
keep on truckin'
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You think?

I don't know if the pandemic made people more assholish in general, but it sure as fark doesn't seem to have inspired in most of them a newfound respect for life and how precious and fragile it is.

It seems to have mostly pushed the mentally ill ones over the edge and created a bunch of new alcoholics.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reckless drivers are a problem. Self appointed traffic cops who try to block anyone they deem to be in too much of a hurry are also a problem.
 
petec
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm thinking it was less non-asshole people out driving, and that just makes the assholes stand out.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mistahtom: People's driving around me got terrible.


Reminds me of the time my mom called me to warn me that I should be careful on my way home because one driver on the freeway was driving the wrong way.

I shouted back "what do you mean 'one driver!?' they all are!" 

/I was also texting and eating in the car.
 
lectos
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's harder to drive while wearing a mask?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: There's a new piece of asshattery I've been seeing: changing lanes in front of cars with no space - I mean like a foot maybe, or less. And at highway speeds. It's criminally dangerous, I've been in and seen at least three near accidents due to this. I'd seen this like twice in multiple decades, but I've seen it three times in the last two years. I want to ask these people, "what is this from? Like a web site? A movie?"


You don't get out much do you?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mistahtom: People's driving around me got terrible.


Well, you are the commonality in that situation...
 
nquadroa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was driving on the interstate here last week coming up on a zipper merge due to construction when suddenly the semi in the right lane swung over and ran me off the road entirely.

I managed to avoid him and merged behind him and took his plate and called the police and said he was swerving like he was drunk. Stayed behind him until the next exit where they had state troopers waiting to pull him over.

farking semi trucks are a god damned menace.
 
berylman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I honestly feel a lot safer walking than driving nowadays even if it's distanced and I don't use roads but the hobo trails. People have gone Mad Max and it won't end well. Infrastructure week!
 
pacified
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not the pandemic.

It's Trump.

Organizations reflect their leaders.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nquadroa: Was driving on the interstate here last week coming up on a zipper merge due to construction when suddenly the semi in the right lane swung over and ran me off the road entirely.

I managed to avoid him and merged behind him and took his plate and called the police and said he was swerving like he was drunk. Stayed behind him until the next exit where they had state troopers waiting to pull him over.

farking semi trucks are a god damned menace.


Sounds like he was driving Swift-ly.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This has the same cause as why my average tip percentage went down and why my work had an increase in customers touching us inappropriately during the worst of the pandemic. Its because smart people stay home during a plague. The Venn diagram between risk takers and assholes has a sizable overlap.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've been in-office since the beginning. Myself and several co-workers cannot be remote so the rest of the building can be.

At the initial outset of shut-downs, when the roads went empty, doing the marked 30 on city streets felt like tearing it up.

I've seen is a lot more use of turn lanes to pass in an intersection, usually running the yellow or red light. And personally not being able to stop for the yellow, unless I want the car behind me taking up residence in my trunk.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Spike in US traffic deaths during pandemic has identifiable cause: more assholes on the road"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I remember someone making a point that after 9/11, people continued to die because they drove instead of flying. So in addition to bored people taking out their social isolation by revving around half empty highways, you got all the family trips and court mandated custody weeks done by driving instead of flying.
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I blame Chrysler and making those damned hellcats cheap enough that any fool can get behind the wheel of performance previously kept away from the easily entertained masses.

/Mustangs were bad enough before they broke the 500bhp barrier
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: This guy especially:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/UrgpZ0fUixs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Hadn't seen that in years. It's so tame compared to today's actual real, live, mouth-breathing truck nutz.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
More whatholes?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I live close enough to an interstate to sometimes hear it.  Street racing went crazy right at the beginning of the pandemic.  You could hear Dodge Challengers (I assume) gunning it all night.


Plus last year a bunch of people were trying to beat the cannonball run time. I think it got broken a bunch last year with people off the roads.
 
petec
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: There's a new piece of asshattery I've been seeing: changing lanes in front of cars with no space - I mean like a foot maybe, or less. And at highway speeds. It's criminally dangerous, I've been in and seen at least three near accidents due to this. I'd seen this like twice in multiple decades, but I've seen it three times in the last two years. I want to ask these people, "what is this from? Like a web site? A movie?"


so 5 times in 22 years, only near accidents, is criminal?

/I'm doubting you have ever driven in/near a big city
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: I blame Chrysler and making those damned hellcats cheap enough that any fool can get behind the wheel of performance previously kept away from the easily entertained masses.

/Mustangs were bad enough before they broke the 500bhp barrier


Dodge seems to have abandoned making any new models.  The Challenger platform is from 2009.  They just keep adding different performance and graphics packages to them.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Self appointed traffic cops who try to block anyone they deem to be in too much of a hurry are also a problem.


Also known as Seattle.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: nquadroa: Was driving on the interstate here last week coming up on a zipper merge due to construction when suddenly the semi in the right lane swung over and ran me off the road entirely.

I managed to avoid him and merged behind him and took his plate and called the police and said he was swerving like he was drunk. Stayed behind him until the next exit where they had state troopers waiting to pull him over.

farking semi trucks are a god damned menace.

Sounds like he was driving Swift-ly.


Normally I don't care if they take up part of both lanes and make it impossible to pass but it was still a mile from the lane closing and he was swerving and trying to hit people to keep them from passing. Did it four more times before we got to the construction zone.

Hope he enjoyed his delay and missed his drop window.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey, is this the monthly thread where Fark driving experts determine that people who don't exceed the speed limit and stay in the right lane except to pass are the real assholes?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: But the number of trauma deaths due to vehicles dropped last year


One of my best friends is a career firefighter for a big city.  He's been doing it for close to 30 years.  Started out riding a truck and aid unit.  Right now he has his own building and truck company.  They are just about to give him a couple of buildings.  Point is, guy is a pro.

One thing he said to me last time we got together was that modern cars are pretty damn safe if you're going to be in an accident.  "We've rolled up to wrecks where I thought we'd be hosing people off the pavement, pulled them out with the jaws, and they walked away."
 
dosver30
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Getting into an accident caused by some aggressive and/or inattentive asshole is one of my biggest fears right now. I really do not want to have to buy a car in this market and anything more than a fender bender will probably total my car. And even if I was given full cash value at the highest estimate I doubt the payout would cover a third of the cost for a proper replacement.

Crazy Driver Story: I was at a stoplight behind four cars, all of us waiting to make a left out of a parking lot. Our light turns green, and when the van in front of me entered the intersection a car to our left approached the intersection at speed and was clearly going to run the red. The van slams on his breaks as does the red light runner who manages to stop about 3/4 of the way into the intersection. The person then angrily waves the van through, then waves me through. After I clear the intersection, the crazy driver then proceeds through the intersection which STILL has a red light. I'm pretty sure the driver did not even comprehend that the intersection had stop lights.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MBooda: Hey, is this the monthly thread where Fark driving experts determine that people who don't exceed the speed limit and stay in the right lane except to pass are the real assholes?


Not everyone driving in the left lane is just passing before returning to the right lane.

Granted, plenty of Farkers do not understand that the left lane has the same speed limit as the right lane.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Rapmaster2000: I live close enough to an interstate to sometimes hear it.  Street racing went crazy right at the beginning of the pandemic.  You could hear Dodge Challengers (I assume) gunning it all night.

I had a woman block me in and get out and scream at me.

The public is feral, and I don't think they're going to get any better.


A lot of people don't handle pressure very well. Even fake contrived pressure.
 
Snort
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pacified: It's not the pandemic.

It's Trump.

Organizations reflect their leaders.


Everybody Drink!!
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mistahtom: People's driving around me got terrible.


I live in a small town in the mountains and I've noticed that people have been really aggressive in their driving for absolutely no reason the last few years.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What Spike involved in traffic deaths might look like:

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
tryan73
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can confirm!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dodo David: MBooda: Hey, is this the monthly thread where Fark driving experts determine that people who don't exceed the speed limit and stay in the right lane except to pass are the real assholes?

Not everyone driving in the left lane is just passing before returning to the right lane.

Granted, plenty of Farkers do not understand that the left lane has the same speed limit as the right lane.


Going over 65 in the left lane is only a crime depending on your melanin content.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Dodo David: MBooda: Hey, is this the monthly thread where Fark driving experts determine that people who don't exceed the speed limit and stay in the right lane except to pass are the real assholes?

Not everyone driving in the left lane is just passing before returning to the right lane.

Granted, plenty of Farkers do not understand that the left lane has the same speed limit as the right lane.

Going over 65 in the left lane is only a crime depending on your melanin content.


Also Texas you can pass on the right. Apparently this includes the shoulder.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Shadow Blasko: I blame Chrysler and making those damned hellcats cheap enough that any fool can get behind the wheel of performance previously kept away from the easily entertained masses.

/Mustangs were bad enough before they broke the 500bhp barrier

Dodge seems to have abandoned making any new models.  The Challenger platform is from 2009.  They just keep adding different performance and graphics packages to them.


Their parent company is supposed to introduce a crapton of electrics in the next few years.  The idea is the parent provides a platform (like a big skateboard) and then the brand creates the body and interface so I'm guessing they've been focusing on that.

The muscle car platform is supposed to be one of the first introduced IIRC so Dodge ought to be one of the front runners with Chargers and Challengers.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

petec: JungleBoogie: There's a new piece of asshattery I've been seeing: changing lanes in front of cars with no space - I mean like a foot maybe, or less. And at highway speeds. It's criminally dangerous, I've been in and seen at least three near accidents due to this. I'd seen this like twice in multiple decades, but I've seen it three times in the last two years. I want to ask these people, "what is this from? Like a web site? A movie?"

so 5 times in 22 years, only near accidents, is criminal?

/I'm doubting you have ever driven in/near a big city


That is absolutely hilarious. You need to work on your logic, and your reading comprehension.

// "Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

El_Dan: Self appointed traffic cops who try to block anyone they deem to be in too much of a hurry are also a problem.


And they complain when I pass them in the breakdown lane.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: JungleBoogie: There's a new piece of asshattery I've been seeing: changing lanes in front of cars with no space - I mean like a foot maybe, or less. And at highway speeds. It's criminally dangerous, I've been in and seen at least three near accidents due to this. I'd seen this like twice in multiple decades, but I've seen it three times in the last two years. I want to ask these people, "what is this from? Like a web site? A movie?"

You don't get out much do you?


These threads bring out the ITGs and edgelords. It's always a little cringey. Good luck with all that.
 
berylman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RedVentrue: I live in a small town in the mountains and I've noticed that people have been really aggressive in their driving for absolutely no reason the last few years.


As an armchair psychologist I would call it "kick the can" syndrome. People are angry and frustrated and for whatever reason decide to take out their pent up emotions on the road. It's like what is going on in airplanes and school board meetings and parents who beat their children for no damn reason. Displaced aggression is a sad indictment on the state of American society
 
