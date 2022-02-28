 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Comedian flies to Ukraine to fight against Russians. Dr. Manhattan, Silk Spectre noncommittal at this point   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No offense
Guy's going to drag down any unit he is with
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
gamergirl23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baka-san: No offense
Guy's going to drag down any unit he is with


He's a paramedic. He's not going there to shoot people.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What's Yakov doing?
 
berylman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was hoping this was going to be about Carrot Top and he goes in unarmed with nothing but a trunk of props
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where is it toughest for the Russians in Ukraine?
Donetsk!

What is difference between President of Russia and President of Ukraine?
President of Ukraine still has friends


Is this thing on?
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fun fact, The Comedian from Watchmen is basically DC's Peacemaker.  Yes, John Cena.

DC acquired a defunct comic book company's characters and Alan Moore was going to use them for Watchmen.  When DC discovered he planned to kill some of them, they made him use knock-offs.

So Captain Atom, Peacemaker, The Question, and Blue Beetle became Dr. Manhattan, The Comedian, Rorschach, and Owlman.
 
dave0821
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

baka-san: No offense
Guy's going to drag down any unit he is with


Easy to say that from the comfort of your basement isn't it
I'm sure your biggest sacrifice was leaving the last bag of Doritos for the person behind you
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

berylman: I was hoping this was going to be about Carrot Top and he goes in unarmed with nothing but a trunk of props


The way things are going, he'd rack up a massive kill count using only a dildo railgun and earn a badass title like "The Dildo Flinger of Kiev"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Charge it to Da Game.
FLMountainMan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He has three kids aged 2, 5, and 7.  Being in a similar situation, I can't imagine how pissed my wife would be about me leaving them to fly across the world.  At the same time, I envy the guy's juevos.
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: Fun fact, The Comedian from Watchmen is basically DC's Peacemaker.  Yes, John Cena.

DC acquired a defunct comic book company's characters and Alan Moore was going to use them for Watchmen.  When DC discovered he planned to kill some of them, they made him use knock-offs.

So Captain Atom, Peacemaker, The Question, and Blue Beetle became Dr. Manhattan, The Comedian, Rorschach, and Owlman.


I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A comedian is running Russia. But a lousy one. No one laughs at his jokes.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dude is dumber than a bag of hammers.

If he genuinely wants to help the people of Ukraine there are better ways for someone who has zero training.

Donate money to relief organizations instead of parking your non-Ukrainian-speaking butt in the middle of a war zone.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dave0821: baka-san: No offense
Guy's going to drag down any unit he is with

Easy to say that from the comfort of your basement isn't it
I'm sure your biggest sacrifice was leaving the last bag of Doritos for the person behind you


He will be triaging wounded. You live, you live, you gonna die, you live. Gun nearby. That sort of thing, most likely depending on his level of dealing with sever trauma and gun shot wounds. Too bad he's not from Chicago or Philly or Los Angeles. Plenty of combat zone type wounds. Just not all at once.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A comedian became the Prime Minister of the Ukraine.

The Prime MInister of the UK has always been a clown.
 
dave0821
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jmr61: Dude is dumber than a bag of hammers.

If he genuinely wants to help the people of Ukraine there are better ways for someone who has zero training.

Donate money to relief organizations instead of parking your non-Ukrainian-speaking butt in the middle of a war zone.


Gee wonder how important a trained paramedic might be in a warzone..
Nobody gets shot or blown up anymore right?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seinfeld S02E03 Elaine's Dad | Jerry and George
Youtube PkqngcYwJnU
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
wasn't Louis C.K. in Kyiv for a show last week? 

a person in the industry posted about it, but I never did any follow up to verify

and I'd rather type up this comment than do a quick google.
 
thehobbes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How the fark are people mobilizing this quick? 

This has been going on for like 4 days. Enough time to make contacts, book flights, and head that way?

I mean it'd take me a day or 2 to pack, book flights, arrange for a dog kennel, and pack up gear. Even with distant family in Poland I couldn't get  there from the US that quickly. 

Also this guy has 3 young children. Stay the fark home.
 
